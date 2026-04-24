Central Ohio Picks & Previews | May/June 2026

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Primary Trust
Through May 10
Studio Two Theatre
77 S. High St.
Follow Kenneth as his normal routine – working at a local bookstore and sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar in the evening – is turned upside down when the bookstore closes. www.thecontemporaryohio.org
JAG
Jazz Arts Group presents The Loren Lounge
May 1-3
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Paul Loren and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra take audiences on a tour of vocal styling from the 1950s to the 1970s and beyond. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Columbus Symphony presents Orff: Triumph of Aphrodite
May 1-2, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Join the Columbus Symphony musicians and chorus alongside BalletMet dancers for a spirited program blending nationalism, folk elements and the celebration of American patriotism and freedom. www.columbussymphony.com
Schottenstein Center presents Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey: The Greatest Show on Earth
May 1-3
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
The circus comes to Columbus with a high-energy, music-driven show, featuring an adrenaline-packed celebration of world-class athletes and performers. www.schottensteincenter.com
Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents This Mortal Coil
May 3, 3 p.m.
King Avenue Church
299 King Ave.
Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus’ Sacred Music Ensemble returns with a program of sacred and spiritual music of diverse beliefs, celebrating the magic of music and higher power. www.cgmc.com
Central Ohio Symphony presents Link Up
May 6, 12:30 p.m.
Gray Chapel, Ohio Wesleyan University
61 S. Sandusky St.
Central Ohio Symphony’s annual educational concert invites fourth-graders to sing, dance and play with the symphony. www.centralohiosymphony.org
WOSU presents An Evening with Tom Perrotta in Conversation with WOSU’s Kassie Rose
May 7, 7-9 p.m.
Drexel Theatre
2254 E. Main St., Bexley
Join New York Times bestselling author Tom Perrotta and WOSU book critic Kassie Rose as they discuss Perotta launching his 11th novel, Ghost Town. www.wosu.org
BalletMet presents La Bohème
May 13-17
Davidson Theatre
77 S. High St.
Mardi Gras comes to Columbus with vibrant choreography and puppetry in this reimagining of the beloved story of loss and friendship. www.balletmet.org
COSI presents COSI After Dark: Creature & Cryptids
May 14, 7-10 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
Dive into centuries-old stories of beasts and creatures that have shaped cultures around the world. From East Asian dragons to Appalachian cryptids and misunderstood monsters, explore folklore, fear and science. www.cosi.org
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival
May 14-17
Historic Crew Stadium
1 Black and Gold Blvd.
Enjoy four days of rock and metal’s biggest names – including My Chemical Romance, Breaking Benjamin and The Offspring – while celebrating modern rock music and culture. www.sonictemplefestival.com
Short North Stage presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
May 14-June 7
Garden Theater
1187 N. High St.
Step into the cutthroat world of competitive spelling in this hilarious and heartwarming journey of six pubescents going through the spelling championship of a lifetime. www.shortnorthstage.org
North Market Apron Gala
May 15, 7-10 p.m.
North Market Downtown
59 Spruce St.
Brought to life by a chef-driven food experience, the Apron Gala is celebrating the North Market’s 150th anniversary with a special twist as guests stroll through the historic market and enjoy exclusive bites and sips, live entertainment and more. www.northmarket.org
ProMusica
ProMusica presents Naked Classics: Appalachian Spring
May 15, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Host Paul Rissmann explores Copland’s iconic “Appalachian Spring” through images, sound bites and interviews, discovering how Copland captured the essence of America’s landscapes and traditions. www.promusicacolumbus.org
ProMusica
ProMusica presents Copland & Shostakovich
May 16-17, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
ProMusica closes its 47th season with Shostakovich’s powerful “Violin Concerto No. 1,” Copland’s beloved “Appalachian Spring” and Strauss’ iconic “Blue Danube Waltz.” www.promusicacolumbus.org
CSCCO
Cancer Support Charity Golf Classic
May 18
The Medallion Club
5000 Club Dr.
Experience a day of fun and competition at the annual Golf Classic and support all those affected by cancer, with proceeds directly benefiting Cancer Support Community Central Ohio. This year’s Honorary Chair is Ohio State University basketball legend, Scoonie Penn, who led the Buckeyes to the Final Four in 1999. www.cancersupportohio.org
Bruno Mars
Schottenstein Center presents Bruno Mars
May 20, 7 p.m.
Ohio Stadium
411 Woody Hayes Dr.
Sixteen-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bruno Mars returns to Columbus on his The Romantic Tour. www.schottensteincenter.com
Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents The Taming of the Shrew
May 21-June 14, Sun.-Thurs., 8 p.m.
Schiller Park
1069 Jaeger St.
This Shakespearean classic is reimagined with an all-women and nonbinary cast, exploring how the dynamics of power inversions can lead to happy endings. www.theactorstheatre.org
JAG
Jazz Arts Group present Jam Session at Natalie’s Grandview
May 22, 5:15 p.m.
Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen
945 King Ave.
Come jam, grab a bite or enjoy a refreshing beverage at an open jam session welcoming all ages and experience levels. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Columbus Asian Festival
May 23-24,
Sat.: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sun.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Franklin Park
1755 E. Broad St.
Stop by Franklin Park for a weekend filled with culture, live music, food and educational opportunities including everything from the Dragon Boat Race to table tennis. www.asian-festival.org
Ohio Black Expo
May 23-24
Sat.: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Sun.: noon-9 p.m.
Genoa Park
303 W. Broad St.Honor Black history with a weekend of food, music, art and local vendors. Enjoy a parade, performances by musicians and vocalists, and a beauty pageant. www.ohioblackexpo.com
Shadowbox Live presents Flannel: A 90s Rock Musical
May 28-Sept. 6
Shadowbox Live
503 S. Front St.
Step into the 1990s with Flannel, which follows Chance, a Rolling Stone photographer, returning to his hometown. Packed with iconic rock hits, emotion and humor, it’s a nostalgic dive into the ’90s. www.shadowboxlive.org
Megan Moroney
Schottenstein Center presents Megan Moroney
May 29, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
Just a few years after her debut, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Megan Moroney hits the road for her third studio album, Cloud 9. www.schottensteincenter.com
The 5K for Kids’ Mental Health
The Columbus Crew presents The 5K for Kids’ Mental Health
May 31, 9 a.m.
ScottsMiracle-Gro Field
96 Columbus Crew Way
Run or walk around ScottsMiracle-Gro Field and downtown Columbus in support of The Kids Mental Health Foundation, raising awareness and funds to provide free, expert mental health resources for children. www.columbuscrew.com
the Memorial Tournament
the Memorial Tournament
June 1-7
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Memorial Tournament, presented by Workday, showcases the world’s best golfers while benefitting charities including the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. www.thememorialtournament.com
Columbus Summer Wine Festival
June 6, 1-4 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
McFerson Commons Park
211 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Spend an afternoon sipping, strolling and soaking up the summer season with a variety of wines. www.columbuswinefest.com
Don Toliver
Nationwide Arena presents Don Toliver: OCTANE Tour
June 9, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter Don Toliver hits the road supporting his latest studio album on the 2026 OCTANE Tour. www.nationwidearena.com
GCAC/Scioto Mile
Columbus Arts Festival
June 12-14
Downtown Riverfront in the Scioto Mile
This award-winning festival features more than 200 artists, four stages and dozens of food vendors, creating a weekend celebrating art. www.columbusartsfestival.org
Picnic with the Pops
Picnic with the Pops
June 13-Aug. 1, 8 p.m.
Columbus Commons’ Bicentennial Pavilion
160 S. High St.
Fill Saturday summer evenings with a blend of music genres as the Columbus Symphony collaborates with a selection of artists for this 43rd annual concert series, presented by Nationwide. www.columbussymphony.com
Buckeye Country Superfest
Schottenstein Center presents Buckeye Country Superfest
June 13, 3 p.m.
Ohio Stadium
411 Woody Hayes Dr.
The annual Buckeye Country Superfest returns to the ’Shoe with a stacked country rock lineup, headlined by Tyler Childers. www.schottensteincenter.com
Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Ancient Gods
June 13-14
Sat.: 7:30 p.m.
Sun.: 2 p.m.
Davidson Theatre
77 S. High St.
The Chorus’ PRIDE performance explores myths, mystery and folklore, spanning from ancient traditions to current pop and Broadway music. www.cgmc.com
Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Peter and the Starcatcher
June 18-July 12, Thurs.-Sun., 8 p.m.
Schiller Park
1069 Jaeger St.
Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic Peter Pan, this Tony Award-winning story brings music and comedy to the timeless tale. www.theactorstheatre.org
Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival
Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival
June 19-21
Gahanna Creekside District
117 Mill St.
Enjoy three days of live music from world-famous groups and performers at the 27th annual Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival, presented by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com
Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival & Resource Fair
June 19-20
Fri.: 4-10 p.m.
Sat.: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Goodale Park
120 W. Goodale St.
Celebrate Pride with local nonprofits, resources and vendors. The march starts at 10:30 a.m. on June 20. www.stonewallcolumbus.org
Worthington Arts Festival
June 20-21
The Village Green
700 High St.
Drawing more than 20,000 visitors annually and featuring more than 120 artists, the Worthington Arts Festival, produced by the McConnell Arts Center, is one of the top community fine art and craft shows in central Ohio. www.worthingtonartsfestival.com
Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center presents Josh Groban
June 24, 8 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
Josh Groban and special guest Jennifer Hudson take the stage with an unforgettable evening of vocals and beloved hits. www.schottensteincenter.com
Lionel Richie
Schottenstein Center presents Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
June 27, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie joins forces with Earth, Wind & Fire, one of the bestselling bands of all time, for a night of funk and soul. www.schottensteincenter.com