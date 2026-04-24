Central Ohio Picks & Previews | May/June 2026

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Primary Trust

Through May 10

Studio Two Theatre

77 S. High St.

Follow Kenneth as his normal routine – working at a local bookstore and sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar in the evening – is turned upside down when the bookstore closes. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

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Jazz Arts Group presents The Loren Lounge

May 1-3

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Paul Loren and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra take audiences on a tour of vocal styling from the 1950s to the 1970s and beyond. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony presents Orff: Triumph of Aphrodite

May 1-2, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Join the Columbus Symphony musicians and chorus alongside BalletMet dancers for a spirited program blending nationalism, folk elements and the celebration of American patriotism and freedom. www.columbussymphony.com

Schottenstein Center presents Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey: The Greatest Show on Earth

May 1-3

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

The circus comes to Columbus with a high-energy, music-driven show, featuring an adrenaline-packed celebration of world-class athletes and performers. www.schottensteincenter.com

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents This Mortal Coil

May 3, 3 p.m.

King Avenue Church

299 King Ave.

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus’ Sacred Music Ensemble returns with a program of sacred and spiritual music of diverse beliefs, celebrating the magic of music and higher power. www.cgmc.com

Central Ohio Symphony presents Link Up

May 6, 12:30 p.m.

Gray Chapel, Ohio Wesleyan University

61 S. Sandusky St.

Central Ohio Symphony’s annual educational concert invites fourth-graders to sing, dance and play with the symphony. www.centralohiosymphony.org

WOSU presents An Evening with Tom Perrotta in Conversation with WOSU’s Kassie Rose

May 7, 7-9 p.m.

Drexel Theatre

2254 E. Main St., Bexley

Join New York Times bestselling author Tom Perrotta and WOSU book critic Kassie Rose as they discuss Perotta launching his 11th novel, Ghost Town. www.wosu.org

BalletMet presents La Bohème

May 13-17

Davidson Theatre

77 S. High St.

Mardi Gras comes to Columbus with vibrant choreography and puppetry in this reimagining of the beloved story of loss and friendship. www.balletmet.org

COSI presents COSI After Dark: Creature & Cryptids

May 14, 7-10 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

Dive into centuries-old stories of beasts and creatures that have shaped cultures around the world. From East Asian dragons to Appalachian cryptids and misunderstood monsters, explore folklore, fear and science. www.cosi.org

Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival

May 14-17

Historic Crew Stadium

1 Black and Gold Blvd.

Enjoy four days of rock and metal’s biggest names – including My Chemical Romance, Breaking Benjamin and The Offspring – while celebrating modern rock music and culture. www.sonictemplefestival.com

Short North Stage presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

May 14-June 7

Garden Theater

1187 N. High St.

Step into the cutthroat world of competitive spelling in this hilarious and heartwarming journey of six pubescents going through the spelling championship of a lifetime. www.shortnorthstage.org

North Market Apron Gala

May 15, 7-10 p.m.

North Market Downtown

59 Spruce St.

Brought to life by a chef-driven food experience, the Apron Gala is celebrating the North Market’s 150th anniversary with a special twist as guests stroll through the historic market and enjoy exclusive bites and sips, live entertainment and more. www.northmarket.org

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ProMusica presents Naked Classics: Appalachian Spring

May 15, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Host Paul Rissmann explores Copland’s iconic “Appalachian Spring” through images, sound bites and interviews, discovering how Copland captured the essence of America’s landscapes and traditions. www.promusicacolumbus.org

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ProMusica presents Copland & Shostakovich

May 16-17, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

ProMusica closes its 47th season with Shostakovich’s powerful “Violin Concerto No. 1,” Copland’s beloved “Appalachian Spring” and Strauss’ iconic “Blue Danube Waltz.” www.promusicacolumbus.org

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Cancer Support Charity Golf Classic

May 18

The Medallion Club

5000 Club Dr.

Experience a day of fun and competition at the annual Golf Classic and support all those affected by cancer, with proceeds directly benefiting Cancer Support Community Central Ohio. This year’s Honorary Chair is Ohio State University basketball legend, Scoonie Penn, who led the Buckeyes to the Final Four in 1999. www.cancersupportohio.org

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Schottenstein Center presents Bruno Mars

May 20, 7 p.m.

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr.

Sixteen-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bruno Mars returns to Columbus on his The Romantic Tour. www.schottensteincenter.com

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents The Taming of the Shrew

May 21-June 14, Sun.-Thurs., 8 p.m.

Schiller Park

1069 Jaeger St.

This Shakespearean classic is reimagined with an all-women and nonbinary cast, exploring how the dynamics of power inversions can lead to happy endings. www.theactorstheatre.org

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Jazz Arts Group present Jam Session at Natalie’s Grandview

May 22, 5:15 p.m.

Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen

945 King Ave.

Come jam, grab a bite or enjoy a refreshing beverage at an open jam session welcoming all ages and experience levels. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Asian Festival

May 23-24,

Sat.: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sun.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Franklin Park

1755 E. Broad St.

Stop by Franklin Park for a weekend filled with culture, live music, food and educational opportunities including everything from the Dragon Boat Race to table tennis. www.asian-festival.org

Ohio Black Expo

May 23-24

Sat.: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sun.: noon-9 p.m.

Genoa Park

303 W. Broad St.Honor Black history with a weekend of food, music, art and local vendors. Enjoy a parade, performances by musicians and vocalists, and a beauty pageant. www.ohioblackexpo.com

Shadowbox Live presents Flannel: A 90s Rock Musical

May 28-Sept. 6

Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St.

Step into the 1990s with Flannel, which follows Chance, a Rolling Stone photographer, returning to his hometown. Packed with iconic rock hits, emotion and humor, it’s a nostalgic dive into the ’90s. www.shadowboxlive.org

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Schottenstein Center presents Megan Moroney

May 29, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

Just a few years after her debut, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Megan Moroney hits the road for her third studio album, Cloud 9. www.schottensteincenter.com

Expand The 5K for Kids’ Mental Health

The Columbus Crew presents The 5K for Kids’ Mental Health

May 31, 9 a.m.

ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

96 Columbus Crew Way

Run or walk around ScottsMiracle-Gro Field and downtown Columbus in support of The Kids Mental Health Foundation, raising awareness and funds to provide free, expert mental health resources for children. www.columbuscrew.com

Expand the Memorial Tournament

the Memorial Tournament

June 1-7

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Memorial Tournament, presented by Workday, showcases the world’s best golfers while benefitting charities including the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. www.thememorialtournament.com

Columbus Summer Wine Festival

June 6, 1-4 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

McFerson Commons Park

211 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Spend an afternoon sipping, strolling and soaking up the summer season with a variety of wines. www.columbuswinefest.com

Expand Don Toliver

Nationwide Arena presents Don Toliver: OCTANE Tour

June 9, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter Don Toliver hits the road supporting his latest studio album on the 2026 OCTANE Tour. www.nationwidearena.com

Expand GCAC/Scioto Mile

Columbus Arts Festival

June 12-14

Downtown Riverfront in the Scioto Mile

This award-winning festival features more than 200 artists, four stages and dozens of food vendors, creating a weekend celebrating art. www.columbusartsfestival.org

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Picnic with the Pops

June 13-Aug. 1, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons’ Bicentennial Pavilion

160 S. High St.

Fill Saturday summer evenings with a blend of music genres as the Columbus Symphony collaborates with a selection of artists for this 43rd annual concert series, presented by Nationwide. www.columbussymphony.com

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Schottenstein Center presents Buckeye Country Superfest

June 13, 3 p.m.

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr.

The annual Buckeye Country Superfest returns to the ’Shoe with a stacked country rock lineup, headlined by Tyler Childers. www.schottensteincenter.com

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Ancient Gods

June 13-14

Sat.: 7:30 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Davidson Theatre

77 S. High St.

The Chorus’ PRIDE performance explores myths, mystery and folklore, spanning from ancient traditions to current pop and Broadway music. www.cgmc.com

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Peter and the Starcatcher

June 18-July 12, Thurs.-Sun., 8 p.m.

Schiller Park

1069 Jaeger St.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic Peter Pan, this Tony Award-winning story brings music and comedy to the timeless tale. www.theactorstheatre.org

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Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival

June 19-21

Gahanna Creekside District

117 Mill St.

Enjoy three days of live music from world-famous groups and performers at the 27th annual Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival, presented by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival & Resource Fair

June 19-20

Fri.: 4-10 p.m.

Sat.: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Goodale Park

120 W. Goodale St.

Celebrate Pride with local nonprofits, resources and vendors. The march starts at 10:30 a.m. on June 20. www.stonewallcolumbus.org

Worthington Arts Festival

June 20-21

The Village Green

700 High St.

Drawing more than 20,000 visitors annually and featuring more than 120 artists, the Worthington Arts Festival, produced by the McConnell Arts Center, is one of the top community fine art and craft shows in central Ohio. www.worthingtonartsfestival.com

Expand Schottenstein Center

Schottenstein Center presents Josh Groban

June 24, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

Josh Groban and special guest Jennifer Hudson take the stage with an unforgettable evening of vocals and beloved hits. www.schottensteincenter.com

Expand Lionel Richie

Schottenstein Center presents Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

June 27, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie joins forces with Earth, Wind & Fire, one of the bestselling bands of all time, for a night of funk and soul. www.schottensteincenter.com