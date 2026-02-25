Central Ohio Picks & Previews | March/April 2026

Expand Arnold Sports Festival

Arnold Sports Festival

March 5-8

Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N. High St.

One of the nation’s largest multi-sport festivals comes to Columbus, featuring sport competitions ranging from bodybuilding and powerlifting to dance and pickleball. www.arnoldsports.com

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

March 5-22

Riffe Center

77 S. High St.

Pull up a chair to Jaja’s a buzzing Harlem salon, where a close-knit community confronts the challenges of being outsiders in a place they call home. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Columbus Symphony presents Amadeus Live

March 6-7, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Celebrate the 270th anniversary of Mozart’s birth with the Academy Award-winning film Amadeus, accompanied by live music from the Columbus Symphony and Chorus. www.columbussymphony.com

Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital presents Annie

March 6-8

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Join Annie, Daddy Warbucks and Sandy for a high-energy production featuring timeless songs such as “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life.” www.nationwidechildrens.org

Columbus Brew Festival

March 7, 7-11 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

Sample from more than 150 beers from 50-plus breweries as you walk through all of COSI’s exbibits. www.columbusbrewfestival.com

CAPA presents Dirty Dancing in Concert

March 8, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Watch the love story of Baby and Johnny unfold on screen, accompanied by a live band and singer performing every song. www.capa.com

Schottenstein Center presents Dancing with the Stars

March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

See all the glitz, glam and dancing with America’s favorite dance show, Dancing with the Stars, live. www.schottensteincenter.com

COSI presents COSI After Dark: Knights at the Museum

March 12, 7-10 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

COSI partners with the Ohio Renaissance Festival for a 16th-century spectacular, featuring a night of immersive characters, swordplay and mischievous antics. www.cosi.org

Jazz Arts Group presents PBJ & Jazz: Swinging Sing-Along

March 14, 10 and 11 a.m.

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

Swing and sing along to childhood favorites from Sesame Street to Bluey in this introduction to jazz music for all ages. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Sounds of the City

March 14, 2 and 7 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center

77 S. High St.

The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus joins Capriccio Columbus, Columbus Women’s Chorus and Gahanna Community Chorus for a high-energy concert showcasing each group’s unique style. www.cgmc.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents Le Consort

March 14, 4 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Formed in Paris in 2015, Le Consort brings an arrangement of Baroque music featuring violins, a cello and harpsichord. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Columbus Symphony presents Rachmaninoff 3

March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Immerse yourself with a night of heroic sounds, virtuosic performances and musical drama. www.columbussymphony.com

Nationwide Arena presents Journey: Final Frontier Tour 2026

March 16, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Iconic rock band Journey says goodbye with its Final Frontier Tour, including top hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It.” www.nationwidearena.com

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents The Outsiders

March 17-22

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Four-time Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders takes the stage. Witness the rivalry between the Greasers and the Socs with a dynamic adaptation of S.E Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s film. columbus.broadway.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Woodwind Quintet

March 18, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Renowned for its brilliant interpretations of different works, the Academy of St. Martin in the fields Chamber Orchestra brings together a program featuring classics by Bach, Debussy and Mozart. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Short North Stage presents Miss Saigon

March 19-April 19

Garden Theater

1187 N. High St.

Follow the tragic romance of Kim, a young Vietnamese woman, and Chris, an American GI, as their lives are changed by the chaos of the Vietnam War. www.shortnorthstage.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Hotter Than That

March 20-22

Fri. and Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sun.: 3 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Bassist Nicki Parrott and saxophonist Erena Terakubo join the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for a tribute to Lil Hardin Armstrong. www.jazzartsgroup.org

BalletMet presents For the Love of Dance!

March 20-28

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center

77 S. High St.

Experience innovative movement and powerful storytelling with this mixed-rep ballet. www.balletmet.org

ProMusica presents 2026 Soirée Benefit & Concert featuring Samara Joy

March 23

Party: 5:30 p.m.

The Westin Great Southern Hotel Ballroom

310 S. High St.

Concert: 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Samara Joy joins ProMusica for a night of music and celebration, including a pre-concert event with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Columbus Symphony presents Shostakovich 8

March 27-28, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Experience the Grammy-nominated ensemble Sandbox Percussion, followed by power soundscapes and work reflecting war and the human spirit. www.columbussymphony.com

Shadowbox Live presents Dirty Talk

April 2-Aug. 15

Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St.

Turn up the heat with a blend of steamy sketches and seductive songs. www.shadowboxlive.org

PNC Broadway Columbus presents Shucked

April 7-12

Ohio Theatre

39 E State St.

Feed your appetite with this corn-fed, corn-bred Tony Award-winning musical comedy, featuring a score by a Grammy-winning team. columbus.broadway.com

Equine Affaire

April 9-12

Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave.

North America’s premiere equine exposition comes to Columbus, featuring educational programing, a trade show, exhibits, demonstrations and more. www.equineaffaire.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Sean Jones

April 9, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

Catch trumpeter Sean Jones as he takes the stage with an intimate and soulful concert. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony presents Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter

April 10-11

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center

77 S. High St.

Experience a fresh spin on Cole Porter’s hits such as “Night and Day” and “Anything Goes,” featuring pianist Tony DeSare, trombonist and vocalist Audrey Logan, and tap dancer and vocalist John Manzari. www.columbussymphony.com

ProMusica presents Mozart & Schnittke

April 11-12, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Creative partner Vadim Gluzman leads a program of works by Mozart, Schnittke and Daugherty with rising stars Julian Rhee and Janice Carissa. www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents The Temptations and the Four Tops: Celebrating 40 Years

April 16, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of two legendary groups, the Temptations and the Four Tops, touring together. Enjoy a night of Motown magic with lively singing and dancing.www.capa.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Jazz Girls Day

April 18, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jazz Academy

769 E. Long St.

JAG offers an instrumental and vocal education event for youth, individuals in college music programs and Ohio music educators. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony presents Beethoven, Schumann & Brahms

April 17-18

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Immerse yourself into the works of the three prominent composers of the Classical and Romantic eras. www.columbussymphony.com

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Primary Trust

April 23-May 10

Riffe Center

77 S. High St.

When Kenneth’s daily routine of working at a local bookstore and sipping Mai Tais at a local tiki bar is disrupted by the store’s closing, his world is turned upside down. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Guys and Dolls

April 24-26

Fri. and Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sat. and Sun.: 2 p.m.

With a fresh and electric take, step into the world of Guys and Dolls, filled with larger-than-life characters and high stakes drama. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

OhioHealth presents Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon

April 25, 8 a.m.

Downtown Columbus

More than 12,000 runners and walkers will take over downtown Columbus for the 23rd OhioHealth Capital City half marathon, quarter marathon and Columbus Promise 5K. www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com

Schottenstein Center presents Luke Combs

April 25, 5:20 p.m.

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr.

Luke Combs’ My Kinda Saturday Night Tour hits the ’Shoe with special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James. www.schottensteincenter.com

Opera Columbus presents La Traviata

April 25-26

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

In co-production with Columbus Symphony and CAPA, Opera Columbus explores a twisting love story of class, love and sacrifice. www.operacolumbus.org

Nationwide Arena presents Demi Lovato

April 27, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Award-winning pop musician Demi Lovato hits the road on tour after releasing her ninth studio album. www.nationwidearena.coom

COSI Science Festival

April 29-May 2

A four-day celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts and math, featuring hands-on educational events. www.cosiscifest.org