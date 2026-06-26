Central Ohio Picks & Previews | July/August 2026

James DeCamp
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents American Salute - A 250th Celebration
July 3, 8 p.m.
Hinson Amphitheater
170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Join the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and Chorus to celebrate 250 years of freedom under the stars with patriotic favorites, powerful tributes and more. www.newalbanysymphony.com
Red, White & BOOM
Red, White & BOOM!
July 3
Downtown Columbus and Genoa Park
This central Ohio tradition features a parade, street festival and live music, followed by one of the biggest fireworks shows in the Midwest at 10 p.m. www.redwhiteandboom.org
America 250-Ohio Signature Homecoming and Picnic
July 4, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Ohio Statehouse, Ohio Theatre and Columbus Commons
This free picnic includes a variety of family-friendly activities, live music, food trucks, artisan vendors, historical reenactors and more at the Ohio Statehouse. There are also free screenings and live performances at the Ohio Theatre. Be sure to reserve free tickets for the Columbus Symphony Celebrates America concert at Columbus Commons. www.capa.com
Central Ohio Symphony presents 40th Annual July 4 Concert
July 4, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Wesleyan University, Phillips Glen
61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware
This tradition features a mix of American classics, orchestral works and crowd favorites, concluding with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” performed with live pyrotechnics. www.centralohiosymphony.org
COSI
COSI presents COSI After Dark: Rhythm & Brews
July 9, 7-10 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
Take part in a multisensory experience celebrating a range of music genres from across the city, paired with themed beverage offerings and local collaborators. www.cosi.org
Mark Phillips Schwamberger
Evolution Theatre Company presents Being Seen
July 9-11 and 16-18, 7:30 p.m.
The Shedd Stage, Columbus Performing Arts Center
549 Franklin Ave.
This fast-paced comedy follows an actor navigating a highly acclaimed director’s outlandish creative process, exploring questions about ambition, vulnerability and the cost of pursuing dreams. www.evolutiontheatre.org
CAPA and Columbus Recreation and Parks present Scioto Mile Concert: Ruthie Foster
July 10, 7 p.m.
Bicentennial Park
233 Civic Center Dr.
Raised on the sounds of gospel choirs in Gause, Texas, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster brings a blend of blues, folk and gospel to her live shows. www.capa.com
Joe Bishara/Abbey Theater
Abbey Theater presents 35mm: A Musical Edition
July 10-12
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd., Dublin
Bringing together musical theatre, photography and pop/rock music, this musical includes a collection of snapshot stories tied together with original songs. dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
Pickerington Community Theatre presents Something Rotten
July 10-12, 17-19
The Theater at Violet Woods
10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW
It’s the 1590s and brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are set on writing a hit play, but they are caught in the shadow of the Bard, so they instead try to write the world’s first musical. www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Columbus Jazz
Columbus Jazz presents Basie Ellington Satchmo
July 11, 8 p.m.
Hinson Amphitheater
170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Celebrate the golden age of jazz with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s program highlighting three of the genre’s architects: Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Count Basie. www.columbusjazz.org
Columbus Metropolitan Library
Columbus Book Festival
July 11-12
Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch, 96 S. Grant Ave.
Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.
Book lovers can enjoy a lineup of more than 200 national and Columbus-based authors, book signings, panel discussions, author talks and more. www.columbusbookfestival.org
Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops
Columbus Commons
July 11-Aug. 1, 8 p.m.
- Guster – July 11
- LeAnn Rimes – July 18
- Alan Parsons Live Project – July 25
- The Ohio State University Marching Band – July 31-Aug. 1
Columbus Commons
160 S. High St.
Enjoy a music-filled evening with Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, which brings a selection of musicians and guest artists to central Ohio. www.columbussymphony.com
Schottenstein Center presents AC/DC Power Up Tour
July 15, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
AC/DC is set to shake the arena all night long with its Power Up Tour, named for the act’s 17thh studio album. www.schottensteincenter.com
Joe Dallacqua/Actors' Theatre of Columbus
Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Othello
Thurs.-Sun., July 16-Aug. 9, 8 p.m.
Schiller Park Amphitheatre
1000 City Park Ave.
Shakespeare’s classic tragedy takes on a contemporary twist, taking audiences to a post-Korean War America rife with suspicion, government secrets and deep social rifts masked by conformity. www.theactorstheatre.org
Nationwide Arena presents Cody Johnson
July 17-18, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Cody Johnson brings country to Columbus after releasing his seventh album, Banks of the Trinity, in June. www.nationwidearena.com
Peter Crosby
CAPA presents An Evening with Wilco
July 18, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
This Grammy-Award winning Chicago rock band has released 13 studio albums and been a pioneering force in independent music for more than 30 years. www.capa.com
Lancaster Festival
July 18-25
Downtown Lancaster
With a diverse lineup of performers, activities, workshops, exhibits and more, this annual celebration offers a week of art, music and community. www.lancasterfestival.org
Nationwide Arena presents Lil Wayne: 20 Years of Carter Classics
July 23, 8 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Five-time Grammy award-winning multiplatinum rap icon Lil Wayne brings his North American tour to central Ohio. www.nationwidearena.com
Randall Schieber
Jazz & Rib Fest
July 24-26
West Bank Park and Bicentennial Park
233 Civic Center Dr.
Taste smoky barbecue from award-winning pitmasters and enjoy food and drink from local vendors while experiencing a weekend full of live jazz. www.hotribscooljazz.org
Enchanted Voices presents The Princess Concert
July 27, 3:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
This concert features the magical music from movies including Frozen, Wicked, K-Pop Demon Hunters and Moana. www.capa.com
CAPA presents An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.
July 28, 5:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Join Tony and Grammy Award-winning vocalist and performer Leslie Odom Jr. for a genre-spanning fireside chat and a special evening of music. www.capa.com
Ohio State Fair
Ohio State Fair
July 29-Aug. 9
Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds
717 E. 17th Ave.
With more than 60 rides, live music, vendors and a variety of activities and exhibits – including sporting competitions, fine arts, horse shows and a petting zoo – this tradition has no shortage of summer entertainment. www.ohiostatefair.com
Visit Dublin
Dublin Irish Festival
July 31-Aug. 2
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
Experience a dynamic lineup of entertainers, including Irish dancers and musicians, at this nationally-acclaimed cultural festival. www.dublinirishfestival.org
Nationwide Arena presents Barry Manilow
Aug. 2, 7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow brings decades of showmanship and songs, with classics such as “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Copacabana.” www.nationwidearena.com
Jodi Miller
Short North Stage presents Pippin
Thurs.-Sun., Aug. 6-30
Garden Theater
1187 N. High St.
Featuring a score by four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant Stephen Schwartz, this musical follows a young prince in his search for the secret to happiness and fulfillment. www.shortnorthstage.org
Kyle Long Photography
Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Beetlejuice Jr.
Aug. 7-23
Studio One Theatre, Riffe Center
77 S. High St.
Based on the Tim Burton movie and hit Broadway musical, Beetlejuice Jr. offers families a high-energy theatrical experience as it follows Lydia Deetz’s journey with life, loss and a haunted house, complete with a recently deceased couple and a chaotic demon. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org
COSI
COSI presents Farm Days
Aug. 12-16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
COSI
333 W. Broad St.
This event gives kids the chance to learn all about farming, including the science behind it, equipment, how plants grow and where food comes from. www.cosi.org
Rick Buchanan
ProMusica Summer Music Series
Aug. 13-14, 8 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
1777 E. Broad St.
Pack a picnic and some lawn chairs for these free, family-friendly concerts including works such as Mozart’s “Flute Concerto No. 1,” featuring principal flutist Nadine Hur, and Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto,” featuring principal trumpet Justin Kohan. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Mark Phillips Schwamberger
Evolution Theatre Company presents Sanctuary City
Aug. 13-16, 19-22
MadLab
227 N. Third St.
This Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Martyna Majok follows two teenage immigrants in a post-9/11 New Jersey whose friendship is put to the test as they confront the threat of deportation and harsh realities. www.evolutiontheatre.org
Joe Dallacqua/Actors' Theatre of Columbus
Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents And Then There Were None
Aug. 13-Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Schiller Park Amphitheatre
1000 City Park Ave.
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Agatha Christie’s death, the play based on her 1943 novel And Then There Were None will close the summer with a haunting mystery as 10 strangers in a mansion begin dying one by one. www.theactorstheatre.org
Emily Butler
CAPA and Columbus Recreation and Parks present Scioto Mile Concert: Dumpstaphunk
Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
Bicentennial Park
233 Civic Center Dr.
Formed during New Orleans’ 2003 Jazz Fest, Dumpstaphunk has continually evolved through many generations of musicians and brings powerful live performances with a fusion of funk, rock and R&B. www.capa.com
Nationwide Arena presents Zac Brown Band Love & Fear Tour
Aug. 14, 7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Coinciding with the Grammy Award-winning Southern rock group’s eighth studio album, the Zac Brown Band’s Love & Fear Tour offers an immersive visual experience. www.nationwidearena.com
Experience Columbus
Columbus Food Truck Festival
Aug. 14-15
Franklin County Fairgrounds
5024 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard
Bringing together more than 50 gourmet food trucks, local artisans and makers, along with live music, other performances and a Kids Zone, this annual festival offers plenty of food, entertainment and community. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com
Columbus Jazz
Columbus Jazz presents MJ & Motown
Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
Hinson Amphitheater
170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Enjoy a multi-generational tribute fusing Motown soul and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, with award-winning Broadway actor, singer and recording artist Chester Gregory. www.capa.com
She Runs Columbus 15K and 5K
Aug. 16, 8 a.m.
Genoa Park
303 W. Broad St.
Aiming to empower women of all skill levels, this 15K and 5K set against the Columbus skyline, encourages women to run toward their goals. www.runsignup.com
Darrin McDonald/WOSU
WOSU presents Bluegrass Ramble at the Barn
Aug. 16, 1 p.m.
Mershon Auditorium
1871 N. High St.
Featuring a Grand Ole Opry-style lineup, this concert showcases some of the biggest names in bluegrass, such as Authentic Unlimited, The Kody Norris Show and Junior Sisk. www.wosu.org/ramble
Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo
Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival
Aug. 20-Oct. 25
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
Thursdays through Sundays, this event displays more than 70 sets of colorful Asian lanterns displaying wildlife scenes from across the world. www.columbuszoo.org
Shadowbox Live presents Screamers
Aug. 20-Nov. 14
Shadowbox Live
503 S. Front St.
Prepare for a night of genre-shifting entertainment full of nightmare-fueled sketch comedy and rock performances. www.shadowboxlive.org
Randall Schieber
Festival Latino
Aug. 22-23
Columbus Commons, Ohio Theatre and downtown Columbus
For more than two decades, this festival has celebrated family and community with music, food, art, activities, dance and more. www.festivallatino.net
Julian Klincewicz
Nationwide Arena presents Tame Impala Deadbeat Tour 2026
Aug. 25, 7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Tame Impala, the psychedelic music project of singer and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, is bringing its genre-bending sound to central Ohio with its fifth concert tour, in support of its fifth studio album Deadbeat, released this past October. www.nationwidearena.com
Schottenstein Center presents Caamp
Aug. 29, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
Formed by childhood friends in Athens, this folk band has topped the charts since its self-titled 2016 debut album, which led to the band’s first gold single and paved the way for festival and TV performances. www.schottensteincenter.com