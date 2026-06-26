Central Ohio Picks & Previews | July/August 2026

Expand James DeCamp

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents American Salute - A 250th Celebration

July 3, 8 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater

170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Join the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and Chorus to celebrate 250 years of freedom under the stars with patriotic favorites, powerful tributes and more. www.newalbanysymphony.com

Expand Red, White & BOOM

Red, White & BOOM!

July 3

Downtown Columbus and Genoa Park

This central Ohio tradition features a parade, street festival and live music, followed by one of the biggest fireworks shows in the Midwest at 10 p.m. www.redwhiteandboom.org

America 250-Ohio Signature Homecoming and Picnic

July 4, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Ohio Statehouse, Ohio Theatre and Columbus Commons

This free picnic includes a variety of family-friendly activities, live music, food trucks, artisan vendors, historical reenactors and more at the Ohio Statehouse. There are also free screenings and live performances at the Ohio Theatre. Be sure to reserve free tickets for the Columbus Symphony Celebrates America concert at Columbus Commons. www.capa.com

Central Ohio Symphony presents 40th Annual July 4 Concert

July 4, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Wesleyan University, Phillips Glen

61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware

This tradition features a mix of American classics, orchestral works and crowd favorites, concluding with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” performed with live pyrotechnics. www.centralohiosymphony.org

Expand COSI

COSI presents COSI After Dark: Rhythm & Brews

July 9, 7-10 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

Take part in a multisensory experience celebrating a range of music genres from across the city, paired with themed beverage offerings and local collaborators. www.cosi.org

Expand Mark Phillips Schwamberger

Evolution Theatre Company presents Being Seen

July 9-11 and 16-18, 7:30 p.m.

The Shedd Stage, Columbus Performing Arts Center

549 Franklin Ave.

This fast-paced comedy follows an actor navigating a highly acclaimed director’s outlandish creative process, exploring questions about ambition, vulnerability and the cost of pursuing dreams. www.evolutiontheatre.org

CAPA and Columbus Recreation and Parks present Scioto Mile Concert: Ruthie Foster

July 10, 7 p.m.

Bicentennial Park

233 Civic Center Dr.

Raised on the sounds of gospel choirs in Gause, Texas, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster brings a blend of blues, folk and gospel to her live shows. www.capa.com

Expand Joe Bishara/Abbey Theater

Abbey Theater presents 35mm: A Musical Edition

July 10-12

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd., Dublin

Bringing together musical theatre, photography and pop/rock music, this musical includes a collection of snapshot stories tied together with original songs. dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Something Rotten

July 10-12, 17-19

The Theater at Violet Woods

10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

It’s the 1590s and brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are set on writing a hit play, but they are caught in the shadow of the Bard, so they instead try to write the world’s first musical. www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Expand Columbus Jazz

Columbus Jazz presents Basie Ellington Satchmo

July 11, 8 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater

170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Celebrate the golden age of jazz with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s program highlighting three of the genre’s architects: Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Count Basie. www.columbusjazz.org

Expand Columbus Metropolitan Library

Columbus Book Festival

July 11-12

Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch, 96 S. Grant Ave.

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.

Book lovers can enjoy a lineup of more than 200 national and Columbus-based authors, book signings, panel discussions, author talks and more. www.columbusbookfestival.org

Columbus Symphony presents Picnic with the Pops

Expand Columbus Commons

July 11-Aug. 1, 8 p.m.

Guster – July 11

LeAnn Rimes – July 18

Alan Parsons Live Project – July 25

The Ohio State University Marching Band – July 31-Aug. 1

Columbus Commons

160 S. High St.

Enjoy a music-filled evening with Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, which brings a selection of musicians and guest artists to central Ohio. www.columbussymphony.com

Schottenstein Center presents AC/DC Power Up Tour

July 15, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

AC/DC is set to shake the arena all night long with its Power Up Tour, named for the act’s 17thh studio album. www.schottensteincenter.com

Expand Joe Dallacqua/Actors' Theatre of Columbus

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Othello

Thurs.-Sun., July 16-Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Schiller Park Amphitheatre

1000 City Park Ave.

Shakespeare’s classic tragedy takes on a contemporary twist, taking audiences to a post-Korean War America rife with suspicion, government secrets and deep social rifts masked by conformity. www.theactorstheatre.org

Nationwide Arena presents Cody Johnson

July 17-18, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Cody Johnson brings country to Columbus after releasing his seventh album, Banks of the Trinity, in June. www.nationwidearena.com

Expand Peter Crosby

CAPA presents An Evening with Wilco

July 18, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

This Grammy-Award winning Chicago rock band has released 13 studio albums and been a pioneering force in independent music for more than 30 years. www.capa.com

Lancaster Festival

July 18-25

Downtown Lancaster

With a diverse lineup of performers, activities, workshops, exhibits and more, this annual celebration offers a week of art, music and community. www.lancasterfestival.org

Nationwide Arena presents Lil Wayne: 20 Years of Carter Classics

July 23, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Five-time Grammy award-winning multiplatinum rap icon Lil Wayne brings his North American tour to central Ohio. www.nationwidearena.com

Expand Randall Schieber

Jazz & Rib Fest

July 24-26

West Bank Park and Bicentennial Park

233 Civic Center Dr.

Taste smoky barbecue from award-winning pitmasters and enjoy food and drink from local vendors while experiencing a weekend full of live jazz. www.hotribscooljazz.org

Enchanted Voices presents The Princess Concert

July 27, 3:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

This concert features the magical music from movies including Frozen, Wicked, K-Pop Demon Hunters and Moana. www.capa.com

CAPA presents An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.

July 28, 5:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Join Tony and Grammy Award-winning vocalist and performer Leslie Odom Jr. for a genre-spanning fireside chat and a special evening of music. www.capa.com

Expand Ohio State Fair

Ohio State Fair

July 29-Aug. 9

Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds

717 E. 17th Ave.

With more than 60 rides, live music, vendors and a variety of activities and exhibits – including sporting competitions, fine arts, horse shows and a petting zoo – this tradition has no shortage of summer entertainment. www.ohiostatefair.com

Expand Visit Dublin

Dublin Irish Festival

July 31-Aug. 2

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

Experience a dynamic lineup of entertainers, including Irish dancers and musicians, at this nationally-acclaimed cultural festival. www.dublinirishfestival.org

Nationwide Arena presents Barry Manilow

Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow brings decades of showmanship and songs, with classics such as “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Copacabana.” www.nationwidearena.com

Expand Jodi Miller

Short North Stage presents Pippin

Thurs.-Sun., Aug. 6-30

Garden Theater

1187 N. High St.

Featuring a score by four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant Stephen Schwartz, this musical follows a young prince in his search for the secret to happiness and fulfillment. www.shortnorthstage.org

Expand Kyle Long Photography

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Beetlejuice Jr.

Aug. 7-23

Studio One Theatre, Riffe Center

77 S. High St.

Based on the Tim Burton movie and hit Broadway musical, Beetlejuice Jr. offers families a high-energy theatrical experience as it follows Lydia Deetz’s journey with life, loss and a haunted house, complete with a recently deceased couple and a chaotic demon. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Expand COSI

COSI presents Farm Days

Aug. 12-16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

This event gives kids the chance to learn all about farming, including the science behind it, equipment, how plants grow and where food comes from. www.cosi.org

Expand Rick Buchanan

ProMusica Summer Music Series

Aug. 13-14, 8 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

1777 E. Broad St.

Pack a picnic and some lawn chairs for these free, family-friendly concerts including works such as Mozart’s “Flute Concerto No. 1,” featuring principal flutist Nadine Hur, and Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto,” featuring principal trumpet Justin Kohan. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Expand Mark Phillips Schwamberger

Evolution Theatre Company presents Sanctuary City

Aug. 13-16, 19-22

MadLab

227 N. Third St.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Martyna Majok follows two teenage immigrants in a post-9/11 New Jersey whose friendship is put to the test as they confront the threat of deportation and harsh realities. www.evolutiontheatre.org

Expand Joe Dallacqua/Actors' Theatre of Columbus

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents And Then There Were None

Aug. 13-Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Schiller Park Amphitheatre

1000 City Park Ave.

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Agatha Christie’s death, the play based on her 1943 novel And Then There Were None will close the summer with a haunting mystery as 10 strangers in a mansion begin dying one by one. www.theactorstheatre.org

Expand Emily Butler

CAPA and Columbus Recreation and Parks present Scioto Mile Concert: Dumpstaphunk

Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

Bicentennial Park

233 Civic Center Dr.

Formed during New Orleans’ 2003 Jazz Fest, Dumpstaphunk has continually evolved through many generations of musicians and brings powerful live performances with a fusion of funk, rock and R&B. www.capa.com

Nationwide Arena presents Zac Brown Band Love & Fear Tour

Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Coinciding with the Grammy Award-winning Southern rock group’s eighth studio album, the Zac Brown Band’s Love & Fear Tour offers an immersive visual experience. www.nationwidearena.com

Expand Experience Columbus

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Aug. 14-15

Franklin County Fairgrounds

5024 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard

Bringing together more than 50 gourmet food trucks, local artisans and makers, along with live music, other performances and a Kids Zone, this annual festival offers plenty of food, entertainment and community. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Expand Columbus Jazz

Columbus Jazz presents MJ & Motown

Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater

170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Enjoy a multi-generational tribute fusing Motown soul and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, with award-winning Broadway actor, singer and recording artist Chester Gregory. www.capa.com

She Runs Columbus 15K and 5K

Aug. 16, 8 a.m.

Genoa Park

303 W. Broad St.

Aiming to empower women of all skill levels, this 15K and 5K set against the Columbus skyline, encourages women to run toward their goals. www.runsignup.com

Expand Darrin McDonald/WOSU

WOSU presents Bluegrass Ramble at the Barn

Aug. 16, 1 p.m.

Mershon Auditorium

1871 N. High St.

Featuring a Grand Ole Opry-style lineup, this concert showcases some of the biggest names in bluegrass, such as Authentic Unlimited, The Kody Norris Show and Junior Sisk. www.wosu.org/ramble

Expand Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo

Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival

Aug. 20-Oct. 25

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Thursdays through Sundays, this event displays more than 70 sets of colorful Asian lanterns displaying wildlife scenes from across the world. www.columbuszoo.org

Shadowbox Live presents Screamers

Aug. 20-Nov. 14

Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St.

Prepare for a night of genre-shifting entertainment full of nightmare-fueled sketch comedy and rock performances. www.shadowboxlive.org

Expand Randall Schieber

Festival Latino

Aug. 22-23

Columbus Commons, Ohio Theatre and downtown Columbus

For more than two decades, this festival has celebrated family and community with music, food, art, activities, dance and more. www.festivallatino.net

Expand Julian Klincewicz

Nationwide Arena presents Tame Impala Deadbeat Tour 2026

Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Tame Impala, the psychedelic music project of singer and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, is bringing its genre-bending sound to central Ohio with its fifth concert tour, in support of its fifth studio album Deadbeat, released this past October. www.nationwidearena.com

Schottenstein Center presents Caamp

Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

Formed by childhood friends in Athens, this folk band has topped the charts since its self-titled 2016 debut album, which led to the band’s first gold single and paved the way for festival and TV performances. www.schottensteincenter.com