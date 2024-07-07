Central Ohio Picks & Previews | July 2024

PNC Broadway Columbus presents Disney’s The Lion King

June 12-July 7

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Tony Award winning and iconic Broadway musical The Lion King takes the stage for an extravagant performance of music and choreography. Watch the Serengeti come to life with breathtaking artistry and a performance of extraordinary theatrics. columbus.broadway.com

Red, White & BOOM!

July 3, 10 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Celebrate America’s birthday in central Columbus with the largest fireworks show in the state. Started in 1981, the event is packed with vendors, events and concerts, and ends the night with an unforgettable fireworks display. www.redwhiteandboom.org

July 4

Doo Dah Parade

11 a.m., Sunday

www.doodahparade.com

Celebrate free speech and satire by marching in the Doo Dah parade. After, indulge in free live music and food vendors at the block party. The parade line up starts at noon on Park Street and begins at 1 p.m.

Jazz Arts Group presents Red, White & Blues

July 5, 8 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Ring in this summer holiday with the swinging tunes of lyrical jazz featuring the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Director Byron Stripling. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Grove City Summer Sizzle Concert Series

Select Fridays

July 5-Sept. 20

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St., Grove City

A variety of bands offer a myriad of musical genres at these open-air concerts. www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne The Music of Led Zeppelin

July 6, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

An ode to one of classic rock’s most legendary groups comes to the stage through orchestral and lyrical arrangements. The evening will be packed with some of Led Zeppelin’s most iconic hits, including “Kashmir,” “Black Dog” and “Stairway to Heaven.” www.columbussymphony.com

Uptown Epic Beer Walks

July 6, 2-4 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.visitwesterville.org

July 3

Short North Gallery Hop

4-10 p.m., Saturday

Short North Arts District, High Street

www.shortnorth.org

Watch musicians and dance groups perform while discovering Ohio-based and international artists in galleries and non-tradition art venues around the Short North Arts District.

Run Wild 5K presented by OhioHealth

July 7, 8 a.m.

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Short North Stage presents Legally Blonde

July 11-Aug. 11

Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

The Tony Award nominee Broadway musical Legally Blonde takes the stage to present an energetic performance. Watch as Elle Woods makes her way toward becoming a lawyer and takes on her first case with an unexpected twist.

www.shortnorthstage.org

Picktown Palooza

July 11-13

Thursday, 5-11 p.m.

Friday, 5 p.m.-midnight

Saturday, 2 p.m.-midnight

300 Opportunity Way

Enjoy carnival rides and entertainment from performers of the Pop 2000 Tour and more, including Steven Adler of Guns ‘N Roses, throughout the weekend. Don’t miss the Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday.

www.picktownpalooza.org

COSI presents COSI After Dark: Summer Camp

July 11, 7 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Unwind from the stress of everyday life and enjoy an evening at COSI that will have you reliving your favorite summer activities. After Dark is exclusively for adults and showcases engaging experiences, cocktails and food to share with friends.

www.cosi.org

Jazz Academy on Tour

July 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Tremont Road Library, 2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.libnet.info

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Carnival!

July 12, 7 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Bring the family Downtown for an evening of concerts and a free screening of Pixar’s Ratatouille.

www.columbussymphony.com

Dublin's West Plaza Block Party

July 12, 7 p.m.

The West Plaza in Historic Dublin, 92 N. High St. Dublin

Head over to Historic Dublin for the 3rd annual West Plaza Block Party. Enjoy local food, live music entertainment and more in support of Pelotonia. www.visitdublinohio.com

Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG

July 12-14

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E 17th Ave.

More than 6,000 of the nation's classic cars will be featured at the fairgrounds at this year's Summit Racing Nationals. See who wins the Builder's Choice Awards, PPG Street Machine of the Year and more this weekend. www.good-guys.com

Freedom 5K

July 13, 8:30 a.m.

Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd.

Hit the ground running at Victory Park then run through Sycamore Creek Park, Hereford Drive, Pickering Drive and back for OrthoNeuro’s Freedom 5K.

www.raceroster.com

Columbus Food Truck Festival

July 12-13, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Take a stroll along the Scioto Mile and indulge in some of the most delicious food truck bites from across the state and country. The food trucks will be accompanied by live music and entertainment.

www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Columbus Book Festival

July 13-14, 10 a.m.

Topiary Park, 96 S. Grant Ave.

The Columbus Book Festival, coordinated by the Columbus Metropolitan Library will have entertainment, author signings, book discussions and plenty of opportunities to browse and purchase books.

www.columbusbookfestival.org

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Music & Arts Festival

July 13-14

Heritage Park & Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, this annual attraction promises a weekend packed full of arts and crafts exhibits, food trucks, and musical entertainment.

www.westervillechamber.com

Heart of Grove City Tacos & Tequila Festival

July 13, 1-10 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St., Grove City

Get your fill of Latin food from area food trucks and vendors paired with a variety of tequila samplings. Tequila not your thing? Grove City Brewery has you covered with some hand-crafted brews.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Picnic with the Pops presents Nas with the Columbus Symhpony

July 13, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Known for his self-assured style and lyricism, Nas is one of New York City's top rap and hip-hop artists. This summer, he will team up with the Columbus Symphony for a unique rendition of "Illmatic", an iconic hip-hop album. www.columbussymphony.com

New Albany Community Foundation presents AMP UP the ARTS Benefit featuring Jason Mraz

July 14, 7 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jason Mraz is a featured performer at this New Albany Community Foundation event, which includes a picnic dinner prepared by Cameron Mitchell event services.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Franklin County Fair

July 15-21

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbua St. Hilliard

Enjoy farm animals, fair food and an array of family fun at Hilliard with the Franklin County Fair. www.fcfair.org

Otterbein Summer Theatre's "Beehive the '60s Musical"

Jul 18-20

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville

the 2024 Otterbein Summer Theatre will close its season with a travel back to the 1960s. Hear the historic changes of this time through the beautiful voices of six women. www.otterbein.edu

Bridge Park Summer Music Series

July 18

Bridge Park

Bridge Park brings free tunes ever third Thursday, May through September. Stop by on July 18 for Whiskey Business. www.visitdublinohio.com

Night Market at North Market Bridge Park

July 18

Bridge Park

Stroll through North Market Bridge Park and enjoy more than 35 vendors, live music, drinks and plenty of local shopping. Night Markets are held monthly May through October from 6-9 p.m. www.visitdublinohio.com

Lancaster Festival

July 18-27

Throughout Lancaster

Celebrating 40 years in 2024, the Lancaster Festival has a history of bringing art and music to thousands of visitors. With everything from family-friendly events to award-winning acts such as country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice, there is a lot to enjoy.

www.lancasterfestival.org

Arthritis Foundation 41st Charity Auto Show

July 18-20

Metro Center Business Park, 555 Metro Pl. N.

Come to Dublin and enjoy 1,000 street rods, classic cars and street machines as they compete for awards. www.arthritis.org

Chris Stapleton with Marcus King & Nikki Lane

July 19, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton takes the stage for a night of top hits and fan favorite music. www.schottensteincenter.com

Jazz & Rib Fest

July 19-21

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Spend a summer weekend listening to the groovy sounds of live jazz while enjoying some of the finest bites of barbecue. www.hotribscooljazz.org

Picnic with the Pops presents Cody Fry

July 20, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

A Grammy Award nominee and American Idol finalist, Cody Fry's songwriting and multi-genre sounds will fill the Commons on July 20. www.columbussymphony.com

Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament

July 20-21

New Albany Pickleball Complex, 7300 Walnut St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Columbus Duck Race hosted by The Development Board of Nationwide Children’s Hospital

July 20, noon

Riverside Crossing Park, 6625 Riverside Dr.

www.nationwidechildrens.org

Jazz Arts Group Columbus presents PBJ & Jazz Latin Grooves with Will Strickler

July 20, noon

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.

Relax for an afternoon of storytelling presented by the Columbus Metropolitan Library, accompanied by an hour of free live music. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Dancing with Columbus Black Stars

July 20, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Enjoy an evening of elite dance performances and breathtaking displays of choreographed movement. Support artists for across Columbus and experience the visual talent accompanied by a reception and cocktail hour.

www.columbusblackstars.org

WesterFlora

July 21,12-6 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.westerflora.net

Performance by Phil Dirt & The Dozers

July 21, 7 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Lincoln Theatre Association presents Wine Down Wednesday: Kevin Turner

July 24, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Sit back and relax for a night of live music from performer, writer and producer Kevin Turner as he showcases his artistry. Expect sultry sounds of jazz accompanied with a variety of specialty wines and hors d’oeuvres.

www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Ohio State Fair

July 24-Aug. 4

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

From entertainment to exhilarating rides and delicious food, the annual Ohio State Fair has been entertaining the Buckeye State for more than 170 years. Experience a weekend of pure excitement accompanied by plenty of activities to make memories that will last a lifetime.

www.ohiostatefair.com

2024 Summer Concert Series: Battle of the DJs

July 25, 7-9 p.m.

Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles

July 26, 6 p.m.

KEMBA Live, 405 Neil Ave.

Celebrate the iconic era of The Beatles with an unforgettable, electrifying performance. From vibrant costumes and exceptional visuals, expect an evening of musical hits and classics.

www.promowestlive.com

Candy Race 5K

July 27, 8 a.m.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park, 9801 Hyland-Croy Rd., Plain City

www.thecandyrace.com