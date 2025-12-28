Central Ohio Picks & Previews | January/February 2026

Broadway in Columbus
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Back to the Future
Jan. 6-11
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Don’t miss the musical adaptation of this classic movie. Travel back in time with this new-and-improved stage version made possible by the film’s creators. columbus.broadway.com
Columbus Museum of Art presents Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Jan. 8, 6:30-8 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art
480 E. Broad St.
As part of the Candlelight concert series, a string quartet performs Fleetwood Mac hits such as “Rhiannon” and “Go Your Own Way.” www.candlelightexperience.com
The Attic Comedy Club presents Ruben Ramirez
Jan. 8, 8-10 p.m.
The Attic Comedy Club
892 Oak St.
Ruben Ramirez, who has a residency at two of Chicago’s best comedy clubs, presents jokes about everyday situations gone awry. www.theatticcomedy.com
The Dinner Detective
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
Jan. 10-24, 6-9 p.m.
Plaza Hotel Columbus at Capitol Square
75 E. State St.
Catch one of the biggest interactive mystery performances while enjoying dinner. Audience members can also earn a prize package. www.thedinnerdetective.com
Short North Stage presents Come From Away
Jan. 22-Feb. 15
Garden Theatre
1187 N. High St.
Experience the hit musical based on a true story, with one character who was inspired by a real-life Columbus area resident. www.shortnorthstage.org
Randall Schieber
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart’s Requiem
Jan. 23-24, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Enjoy the songs of one of classical music’s greatest composers. This concert revives Mozart’s final, famous symphony with a live choir and orchestration. www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Golf Show
Columbus Golf Show
Jan. 23-25
Ohio Expo Center, Kasich Hall
717 E. 17th Ave.
Take part in one of Columbus’ biggest golf-related events. Columbus golfers can shop for equipment, practice their plays, compete for prizes and more. www.columbusgolfshow.com
Unteachables
Funny Bone presents The Unteachables Comedy Tour
Jan. 25, 2 p.m.
Funny Bone Comedy Club
145 Easton Town Center
Join this comedy trio of regular people from across the country who are living comedic double lives. The show’s theme of Unprofessional Development pokes fun at all aspects of the workplace. columbus.funnybone.com
CAPA
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Les Misérables
Jan. 27-Feb. 1
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
One of the world’s most famous musicals comes to Columbus with a French flag raised high. Centered around France’s Rebellion of 1832, this show offers a glimpse into the lives of people trying to survive and rewrite their own stories. columbus.broadway.com
Groton Hill Music Center
CAPA presents Meyer Marshall Meyer
Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
Listen to the trio of bass, mandolin and violin brought to life by award-winning American music masters Edgar Meyer and Mike Marshall, who are joined by Meyer’s son, George. www.capa.com
Jazz Arts Group presents Ray Brown at 100
Jan. 29, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
Hear the George DeLancey Trio perform the music of legendary double bassist Ray Brown to celebrate what would have been his centennial year. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Nationwide Arena
OhioHealth presents 5th Line 5K
Feb. 1, 10 a.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Tag along for the annual race and cross the finish line at the home of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Participants earn two free tickets to one of the team’s select games. www.the5thline5k.com
Ryan Chang
Nationwide Arena presents Ghost: Skeletour World Tour
Feb. 2, 8-9 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Jam out to songs from a Billboard No. 1 album as theatrical rock band Ghost stops in Columbus. www.nationwidearena.com
Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center presents Andrea Bocelli
Feb. 7, 8-9 p.m.
555 Borror Dr.
The famous tenor kicks off his 30th anniversary world tour right here in Columbus. Be there to witness one of classical music’s best vocalists. www.schottensteincenter.com
The Simon and Garfunkel Story
CAPA presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Feb. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Immerse yourself in the music of the famous folk-rock duo while also viewing actual photos and footage from their careers. www.capa.com
Jennifer Zmuda
BalletMet presents Peter Pan
Feb. 13-15
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
The classic story of Peter Pan returns in ballet form, featuring fantastical costumes and set design that evoke a sense of childlike wonder. www.balletmet.org
Jason Tarr
CAPA presents Couples Therapy the Theatrical Show
Feb. 13, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
Explore the humor of a failing relationship in this comedy show that combines stand-up, improv and more. www.capa.com
MadLab presents It’s All Been Done Radio Hour
Feb. 14, 5 p.m.
MadLab
227 N. Third St.
For more than a decade, this live-recorded quirky radio show allows audience members to be part of its laugh track. www.madlab.net
Jeff Allen
Funny Bone presents Jeff Allen – Love & Laughter Tour
Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
Funny Bone Comedy Club
145 Easton Town Center
Jeff Allen has has shared his dry humor and relatable jokes about real-life issues on the biggest television networks and shows such as America’s Got Talent. columbus.funnybone.com
Disney On Ice
Nationwide Arena presents Disney on Ice
Feb. 19-22
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Help Mickey Mouse discover clues from various famous Disney movies with some iconic characters. www.nationwidearena.com
Peter Adamik
Chamber Music Columbus presents Leonkoro Quartet
Feb. 21, 4-6 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Join these four string instrumentalists, two of whom are brothers, for an evening of classical music. www.capa.com
Vito Lorusso
CAPA presents Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
This international troupe of male ballet dancers returns to Columbus, bringing beautiful costumes and comedic timing. The troupe, styled in make-up and dress similar to those of drag queens, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. www.capa.com
Broadway in Columbus
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents The Sound of Music
Feb. 24-March 1
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Don’t miss the Columbus stop on the tour of this world-renowned musical. This show is directed by a three-time Tony Award-winning director and is guaranteed to immerse all ages in history and beloved music. columbus.broadway.com