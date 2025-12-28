Central Ohio Picks & Previews | January/February 2026

Expand Broadway in Columbus

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Back to the Future

Jan. 6-11

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Don’t miss the musical adaptation of this classic movie. Travel back in time with this new-and-improved stage version made possible by the film’s creators. columbus.broadway.com

Columbus Museum of Art presents Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Jan. 8, 6:30-8 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art

480 E. Broad St.

As part of the Candlelight concert series, a string quartet performs Fleetwood Mac hits such as “Rhiannon” and “Go Your Own Way.” www.candlelightexperience.com

The Attic Comedy Club presents Ruben Ramirez

Jan. 8, 8-10 p.m.

The Attic Comedy Club

892 Oak St.

Ruben Ramirez, who has a residency at two of Chicago’s best comedy clubs, presents jokes about everyday situations gone awry. www.theatticcomedy.com

Expand The Dinner Detective

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show

Jan. 10-24, 6-9 p.m.

Plaza Hotel Columbus at Capitol Square

75 E. State St.

Catch one of the biggest interactive mystery performances while enjoying dinner. Audience members can also earn a prize package. www.thedinnerdetective.com

Short North Stage presents Come From Away

Jan. 22-Feb. 15

Garden Theatre

1187 N. High St.

Experience the hit musical based on a true story, with one character who was inspired by a real-life Columbus area resident. www.shortnorthstage.org

Expand Randall Schieber

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart’s Requiem

Jan. 23-24, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Enjoy the songs of one of classical music’s greatest composers. This concert revives Mozart’s final, famous symphony with a live choir and orchestration. www.columbussymphony.com

Expand Columbus Golf Show

Columbus Golf Show

Jan. 23-25

Ohio Expo Center, Kasich Hall

717 E. 17th Ave.

Take part in one of Columbus’ biggest golf-related events. Columbus golfers can shop for equipment, practice their plays, compete for prizes and more. www.columbusgolfshow.com

Expand Unteachables

Funny Bone presents The Unteachables Comedy Tour

Jan. 25, 2 p.m.

Funny Bone Comedy Club

145 Easton Town Center

Join this comedy trio of regular people from across the country who are living comedic double lives. The show’s theme of Unprofessional Development pokes fun at all aspects of the workplace. columbus.funnybone.com

Expand CAPA

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Les Misérables

Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

One of the world’s most famous musicals comes to Columbus with a French flag raised high. Centered around France’s Rebellion of 1832, this show offers a glimpse into the lives of people trying to survive and rewrite their own stories. columbus.broadway.com

Expand Groton Hill Music Center

CAPA presents Meyer Marshall Meyer

Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

Listen to the trio of bass, mandolin and violin brought to life by award-winning American music masters Edgar Meyer and Mike Marshall, who are joined by Meyer’s son, George. www.capa.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Ray Brown at 100

Jan. 29, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

Hear the George DeLancey Trio perform the music of legendary double bassist Ray Brown to celebrate what would have been his centennial year. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Expand Nationwide Arena

OhioHealth presents 5th Line 5K

Feb. 1, 10 a.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Tag along for the annual race and cross the finish line at the home of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Participants earn two free tickets to one of the team’s select games. www.the5thline5k.com

Expand Ryan Chang

Nationwide Arena presents Ghost: Skeletour World Tour

Feb. 2, 8-9 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Jam out to songs from a Billboard No. 1 album as theatrical rock band Ghost stops in Columbus. www.nationwidearena.com

Expand Schottenstein Center

Schottenstein Center presents Andrea Bocelli

Feb. 7, 8-9 p.m.

555 Borror Dr.

The famous tenor kicks off his 30th anniversary world tour right here in Columbus. Be there to witness one of classical music’s best vocalists. www.schottensteincenter.com

Expand The Simon and Garfunkel Story

CAPA presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Feb. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Immerse yourself in the music of the famous folk-rock duo while also viewing actual photos and footage from their careers. www.capa.com

Expand Jennifer Zmuda

BalletMet presents Peter Pan

Feb. 13-15

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

The classic story of Peter Pan returns in ballet form, featuring fantastical costumes and set design that evoke a sense of childlike wonder. www.balletmet.org

Expand Jason Tarr

CAPA presents Couples Therapy the Theatrical Show

Feb. 13, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

Explore the humor of a failing relationship in this comedy show that combines stand-up, improv and more. www.capa.com

MadLab presents It’s All Been Done Radio Hour

Feb. 14, 5 p.m.

MadLab

227 N. Third St.

For more than a decade, this live-recorded quirky radio show allows audience members to be part of its laugh track. www.madlab.net

Expand Jeff Allen

Funny Bone presents Jeff Allen – Love & Laughter Tour

Feb. 19, 7 p.m.

Funny Bone Comedy Club

145 Easton Town Center

Jeff Allen has has shared his dry humor and relatable jokes about real-life issues on the biggest television networks and shows such as America’s Got Talent. columbus.funnybone.com

Expand Disney On Ice

Nationwide Arena presents Disney on Ice

Feb. 19-22

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Help Mickey Mouse discover clues from various famous Disney movies with some iconic characters. www.nationwidearena.com

Expand Peter Adamik

Chamber Music Columbus presents Leonkoro Quartet

Feb. 21, 4-6 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Join these four string instrumentalists, two of whom are brothers, for an evening of classical music. www.capa.com

Expand Vito Lorusso

CAPA presents Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

This international troupe of male ballet dancers returns to Columbus, bringing beautiful costumes and comedic timing. The troupe, styled in make-up and dress similar to those of drag queens, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. www.capa.com

Expand Broadway in Columbus

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents The Sound of Music

Feb. 24-March 1

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Don’t miss the Columbus stop on the tour of this world-renowned musical. This show is directed by a three-time Tony Award-winning director and is guaranteed to immerse all ages in history and beloved music. columbus.broadway.com