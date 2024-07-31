Central Ohio Picks & Previews | August 2024

Ohio State Fair

Through Aug. 4

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

From entertainment to exhilarating rides and delicious food, the annual Ohio State Fair has been entertaining the Buckeye State for more than 170 years. Experience a weekend of pure excitement accompanied by plenty of activities to make memories that will last a lifetime. www.ohiostatefair.com

Dublin Irish Festival – Designer note: add a box around

Aug. 2-4

Coffman Park, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

The world’s largest three-day Irish Festival is returning for its 37th year with a weekend packed with performances and entertainment. Expect plenty of Celtic games, live music and food vendors. www.dublinirishfestival.org

Chelsea FC vs. Manchester City

August 3

The Ohio Stadium

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, England's Chelsea FC will go head-to-head with Manchester City at Ohio Stadium. This exciting encounter is part of the 2024 FC Series, a lineup of friendly matches showcasing some of the world’s top soccer clubs. www.schottensteincenter.com

August 3

Short North Gallery Hop

4-10 p.m., Saturday

Short North Arts District, High Street

www.shortnorth.org

Watch musicians and dance groups perform while discovering Ohio-based and international artists in galleries and non-tradition art venues around the Short North Arts District.

Pelotonia Ride Weekend

Aug. 3-4

Over the past 15 years, Pelotonia’s Ride Weekend has raised more than $283 million and continues to bring in more each year. Thousands of riders and volunteers will ride as far as Gambier to help raise money for cancer research at the OSUCCC – James. www.pelotonia.org

Kenny Chesney with Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker

Aug. 8, 6 p.m.

Historic Crew Stadium, One Black and Gold Blvd.

Experience one of country music’s most popular musicians as he takes the stage for an evening of smash country hits. www.historiccrewstadium.com

Heart of Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival

Aug. 10, 1-10 p.m.

Historic Town Center, 3359 Park St., Grove City

Enjoy the afternoon as you sample bourbon and spirits from up-and-coming craft distilleries and some well-known heritage brands. Learn about the distillation, barreling, aging and finishing process from the craftspeople themselves as you enjoy music and food trucks. www.heartofgrovecity.org

North Market Wine Fest at Bridge Park

Aug. 16-17, 5 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St.

Heartland Bank presents the second wine tasting event at North Market Bridge Park with wine imported from all over the world. Taste some of the most delicious and smooth wines during this two-day event. www.northmarket.org

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department presents CBUS Soul Fest

Aug. 17, 4-11 p.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Spend an evening immersed in live music, amazing food and engaging experiences. This festival celebrates Columbus’ Black culture with a night of unforgettable entertainment. www.sciotomile.com

New Kids on the Block

Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

After releasing their album Still Kids earlier this year, groundbreaking late 20th century boy band New Kids on the Block takes the stage with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff for a concert packed with iconic songs and electric smash hits. www.nationwidearena.com

Jazz Arts Group Columbus presents The Rolling Stones Project

Aug. 31, 8 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Experience the sounds of The Rolling Stones brought to life by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. The legendary classics will be a musical collision of jazz and rock for an unforgettable performance. www.jazzartsgroup.org