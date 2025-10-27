Central Ohio Picks & Previews | November/December 2025

Short North Stage presents The Rocky Horror Show
Through Nov. 1
Garden Theatre
1187 N. High St.
Back for its eighth year is the wild and twisted world of The Rocky Horror Show. Brad and Janet find themselves navigating a night of outrageous characters and scandalous experiments. www.shortnorthstage.org
Shadowbox Live presents Freak Show
Through Nov. 15
Shadowbox Live
503 S. Front St.
Catch one of the last performances of this Halloween-themed carnival show that includes musical performances and sketch comedy. www.shadowboxlive.org
Shadowbox Live presents Sleepy Hollow
Through Nov. 16
Shadowbox Live
503 S. Front St.
A haunting adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic 1820 short story retold through live theater, dance and music. www.shadowboxlive.org
The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents The Roommate
Through Nov. 16
Riffe Center, Studio Two Theatre
77 S. High St.
Recently divorced Sharon is looking for a roommate and in walks just-moved-from-New York City Robin, who doesn’t exactly fit in to small-town Iowa. Join as they navigate the world and the unplanned changes it brought into their lives. www.thecontemporaryohio.org
Michael Aarons
Steve Hackett
Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett highlights some of his solo work alongside iconic Genesis work, including pieces from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway album as it celebrates 50 years. www.capa.com
CAPA
An Evening With Joe Bonamassa
Nov. 3, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
From opening for B.B. King to selling out his own shows, Grammy-nominated blues rock singer and songwriter Joe Bonamassa returns to Columbus for the first time since 2023. www.capa.com
CAPA
Classical Arts Entertainment presents Swan Lake
Nov. 4, 7 p.m.
Riffe Center, Davidson Theatre
77 S. High St.
Families can enjoy a full-scale production of this classic ballet, performed by International Ballet Stars. www.capa.com
Dublin, Ohio
The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents The Witch of November
Nov. 7-16
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
In its world premiere, The Witch of November tells the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald, a ship that mysteriously sank on Lake Superior during a massive storm. The play follows Captain Ernest McSorley and his crew of 28, all of whom were ultimately lost to the lake. www.dublinohiousa.gov
Columbus Symphony
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents JAWS in Concert
Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Enjoy the Academy Award-winning score by composer John Williams as the orchestra performs live alongside this legendary movie. www.columbussymphony.com
Chicago
Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Mershon Auditorium
1871 N. High St.
With countless awards to its name and a long list of accomplishments over its decades-long career, this legendary rock ‘n’ roll band (with horns) needs no introduction. Catch the band as it takes on its 58th consecutive year touring. www.schottensteincenter.com
Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown
Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
A celebration of the group’s 20-year journey, the show includes sets from every chapter of the trio’s career – from small performances in malls to solo work and careers. www.schottensteincenter.com
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Saint-Saëns & Schubert
Nov. 8-9, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Pianist Terrence Wilson, who is also an Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, makes his ProMusica debut performing Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2 alongside the orchestra’s performances of Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Elegía Andina” and Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 “Tragic.” www.promusicacolumbus.org
CAPA
Reza Rohani & Sara Naeini Live in Columbus
Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Reza Rohani performs alongside singer-songwriter Sara Naeini, creating a fusion of jazz, classical and Persian music. www.capa.com
John Legend Get Lifted Tour
Nov. 10, 8 p.m.
Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr.
With an impactful career on and off the stage, this award-winning, multi-platinum artist takes the stage to perform songs from throughout his career including “All of Me” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”. www.schottensteincenter.com
CAPA
CAPA presents Re-Animator: 40th Anniversary Screening and Q&A
Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Reunite with Jeffrey Combs on screen and in person as he visits Columbus for a screening of this 1980s horror film followed by a Q&A session. www.capa.com
CAPA
CAPA presents Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular
Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Enjoy a festive magic show full of illusions, high-energy tricks and jokes from a group of illusionists, magicians and escapologists from all over the world. www.capa.com
CAPA presents Collin Raye with special guest SJ McDonald
Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Since starting his solo career in 1991, Collin Raye has topped the country music charts and earned multiple award nominations. He is joined by rising country star SJ McDonald, who has a few awards to her name as well including CMT’s Next Up Now Artist and 2025 Nashville’s Next Rising Star title. www.capa.com
Jordan Marco
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Messiah
Nov. 14-16
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Joined by the Columbus Symphony Chorus, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra brings a seasonal staple to the stage. www.columbussymphony.com
CAPA
CAPA presents Black Violin with special guest Abraham Alexander
Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Hailing from Florida, Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus have combined hip-hop with classical violin since 2004. This Grammy Award-nominated duo is joined by Texas-based musician and songwriter Abraham Alexander, whose song “Like a Bird” from the film Sing Sing was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. www.capa.com
Matthew Murphy
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Some Like It Hot
Nov. 18-23
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
This Tony Award-winning musical dazzles audiences with song and dance as two musicians, who witnessed a mob hit, flee Prohibition-era Chicago and take the cross-country train trip of a lifetime. www.columbus.broadway.com
Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla
Nov. 20-Dec. 27
Shadowbox Live
503 S. Front St.
This fan favorite sketch comedy and music show returns to celebrate, and poke fun at, the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. www.shadowboxlive.org
Short North Stage
Short North Stage presents The Wiz
Nov. 21-Dec. 28
Garden Theatre
1187 N. High St.
A newer take on The Wizard of Oz, this production includes several new musical numbers as it invites families to take a trip down the Yellow Brick Road. www.shortnorthstage.org
Wexner Center for the Arts presents Doug Varone and Dancers
Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
Mershon Auditorium
1871 N. High St.
Co-presented by The Ohio State University Department of Dance, this NYC-based company presents three pieces: Double Octet, Home and Restore. Doug Varone and Dancers is also joined by eight OSU students for Double Octet. www.wexarts.org
Six String Concerts presents An Evening with The Accidentals
Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus College of Art & Design, Joseph V. Canzani Center
60 Cleveland Ave.
Blending pop melodies and punk energy, this indie folk-punk trio of multi-instrumentalist songwriters brings its flair to central Ohio. www.sixstring.org
CAPA presents Home Free: Let Me Come Home Tour
Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Riffe Center, Davidson Theatre
77 S. High St.
With harmonies, heartfelt performances and country charm, Home Free brings a mix of seasonal songs and original tunes in its Let Me Come Home tour. www.capa.com
Jason Fassl
CAPA and Short North Stage present A Christmas Carol
Nov. 28-30
Ohio Theatre
39. E State St.
Directed by Short North Stage Artistic Director Edward Carignan, this original production weaves dance, musical moments and carols into a classic holiday tale. www.capa.com
Nationwide Arena presents Pentatonix: Christmas in the City tour
Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Celebrate the season with Grammy Award-winning a cappella quintet Pentatonix as it brings fan favorites and festive songs to central Ohio. www.nationwidearena.com
Jazz Arts Group presents Home for the Holidays
Dec. 4-7
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
Enjoy a program of seasonal favorites with jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. www.jazzartsgroup.com
Columbus Children's Theatre
Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Mr. Scrooge
Dec. 5-23
Riffe Center, Studio One Theatre
77 S. High St.
This lively and fast-paced production is full of music and merriment, and is especially suited for young theatergoers. www.capa.com
Randall Schieber
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops
Dec. 5-7
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
Joined by the Columbus Symphony Chorus, the Columbus Children’s Choir and special guests, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra celebrates the season with a festive program. www.columbusymphony.com
Short North Alliance Holiday Hop
Dec. 6, noon-8 p.m.
Short North Arts District
North High Street from Nationwide Boulevard. to Seventh Avenue
Engage with interactive art, local artisans, live performances and community activities in this festive market. www.shortnorth.org
CAPA
CAPA presents RAIN –A Beatles Christmas Tribute
Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
Take a step back in time to Christmases past with a tribute band that recreates the magic and the music of the Beatles. www.capa.com
BalletMet presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 11-28
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
This holiday ballet tradition follows Clara and the Nutcracker Prince through magical lands and features more than 200 dancers from BalletMet’s professional company and academy. www.balletmet.org
Jason Fassl
The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents A Christmas Carol
Dec. 11-21
Riffe Center, Studio Two Theatre
77 S. High St.
Witness a retelling of the classic tale with more than 30 characters, all performed as a one-person show by Angela Iannone, an award-winning actor, director, playwright and educator. www.capa.com
Vaud-Villities Productions presents Christmastime in Columbus
Dec. 11-14
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
Get into the spirit of the season with a holiday show full of merry music and performances. www.capa.com
The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents A Christmas Carol
Dec. 12-21
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
In this theatrical page-to-stage adaptation, a miserly Ebenezer Scrooge embarks on a journey to rediscover the Christmas spirit. www.dublinohiousa.gov
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Mozart & Gulda
Dec. 13-14
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
The Cleveland Orchestra principal cellist Mark Kosower performs William Grant Still’s The American Scene: Suite No. 1 “The East,” Friedrich Gulda’s multigenre Concerto for Cello and Wind Orchestra and Mozart’s Symphony No. 22 and Symphony No. 35 “Haffner.” www.promusicacolumbus.org
Joan Marcus
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Six
Dec. 16-21
Palace Theatre
34 W. Broad St.
This energetic, Tony Award-winning musical gives the six wives of Henry VIII the stage as they turn heartbreak into pop hits. columbus.broadway.com
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
Dec. 20-21, 3 p.m.
McCoy Center for the Arts
100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.
Enjoy the sounds of the season with a program full of classical and contemporary compositions. The New Albany Symphony Orchestra and Chorus is also joined by special guest world-acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill. www.newalbanysymphony.com