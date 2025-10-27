Central Ohio Picks & Previews | November/December 2025

Short North Stage presents The Rocky Horror Show

Through Nov. 1

Garden Theatre

1187 N. High St.

Back for its eighth year is the wild and twisted world of The Rocky Horror Show. Brad and Janet find themselves navigating a night of outrageous characters and scandalous experiments. www.shortnorthstage.org

Shadowbox Live presents Freak Show

Through Nov. 15

Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St.

Catch one of the last performances of this Halloween-themed carnival show that includes musical performances and sketch comedy. www.shadowboxlive.org

Shadowbox Live presents Sleepy Hollow

Through Nov. 16

Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St.

A haunting adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic 1820 short story retold through live theater, dance and music. www.shadowboxlive.org

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents The Roommate

Through Nov. 16

Riffe Center, Studio Two Theatre

77 S. High St.

Recently divorced Sharon is looking for a roommate and in walks just-moved-from-New York City Robin, who doesn’t exactly fit in to small-town Iowa. Join as they navigate the world and the unplanned changes it brought into their lives. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Steve Hackett

Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett highlights some of his solo work alongside iconic Genesis work, including pieces from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway album as it celebrates 50 years. www.capa.com

An Evening With Joe Bonamassa

Nov. 3, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

From opening for B.B. King to selling out his own shows, Grammy-nominated blues rock singer and songwriter Joe Bonamassa returns to Columbus for the first time since 2023. www.capa.com

Classical Arts Entertainment presents Swan Lake

Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Riffe Center, Davidson Theatre

77 S. High St.

Families can enjoy a full-scale production of this classic ballet, performed by International Ballet Stars. www.capa.com

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents The Witch of November

Nov. 7-16

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

In its world premiere, The Witch of November tells the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald, a ship that mysteriously sank on Lake Superior during a massive storm. The play follows Captain Ernest McSorley and his crew of 28, all of whom were ultimately lost to the lake. www.dublinohiousa.gov

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents JAWS in Concert

Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Enjoy the Academy Award-winning score by composer John Williams as the orchestra performs live alongside this legendary movie. www.columbussymphony.com

Chicago

Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Mershon Auditorium

1871 N. High St.

With countless awards to its name and a long list of accomplishments over its decades-long career, this legendary rock ‘n’ roll band (with horns) needs no introduction. Catch the band as it takes on its 58th consecutive year touring. www.schottensteincenter.com

Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown

Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

A celebration of the group’s 20-year journey, the show includes sets from every chapter of the trio’s career – from small performances in malls to solo work and careers. www.schottensteincenter.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Saint-Saëns & Schubert

Nov. 8-9, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Pianist Terrence Wilson, who is also an Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient, makes his ProMusica debut performing Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2 alongside the orchestra’s performances of Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Elegía Andina” and Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 “Tragic.” www.promusicacolumbus.org

Reza Rohani & Sara Naeini Live in Columbus

Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Reza Rohani performs alongside singer-songwriter Sara Naeini, creating a fusion of jazz, classical and Persian music. www.capa.com

John Legend Get Lifted Tour

Nov. 10, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

With an impactful career on and off the stage, this award-winning, multi-platinum artist takes the stage to perform songs from throughout his career including “All of Me” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”. www.schottensteincenter.com

CAPA presents Re-Animator: 40th Anniversary Screening and Q&A

Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Reunite with Jeffrey Combs on screen and in person as he visits Columbus for a screening of this 1980s horror film followed by a Q&A session. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular

Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Enjoy a festive magic show full of illusions, high-energy tricks and jokes from a group of illusionists, magicians and escapologists from all over the world. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Collin Raye with special guest SJ McDonald

Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Since starting his solo career in 1991, Collin Raye has topped the country music charts and earned multiple award nominations. He is joined by rising country star SJ McDonald, who has a few awards to her name as well including CMT’s Next Up Now Artist and 2025 Nashville’s Next Rising Star title. www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Messiah

Nov. 14-16

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Joined by the Columbus Symphony Chorus, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra brings a seasonal staple to the stage. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents Black Violin with special guest Abraham Alexander

Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Hailing from Florida, Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus have combined hip-hop with classical violin since 2004. This Grammy Award-nominated duo is joined by Texas-based musician and songwriter Abraham Alexander, whose song “Like a Bird” from the film Sing Sing was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. www.capa.com

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Some Like It Hot

Nov. 18-23

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

This Tony Award-winning musical dazzles audiences with song and dance as two musicians, who witnessed a mob hit, flee Prohibition-era Chicago and take the cross-country train trip of a lifetime. www.columbus.broadway.com

Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla

Nov. 20-Dec. 27

Shadowbox Live

503 S. Front St.

This fan favorite sketch comedy and music show returns to celebrate, and poke fun at, the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. www.shadowboxlive.org

Short North Stage presents The Wiz

Nov. 21-Dec. 28

Garden Theatre

1187 N. High St.

A newer take on The Wizard of Oz, this production includes several new musical numbers as it invites families to take a trip down the Yellow Brick Road. www.shortnorthstage.org

Wexner Center for the Arts presents Doug Varone and Dancers

Nov. 21, 7 p.m.

Mershon Auditorium

1871 N. High St.

Co-presented by The Ohio State University Department of Dance, this NYC-based company presents three pieces: Double Octet, Home and Restore. Doug Varone and Dancers is also joined by eight OSU students for Double Octet. www.wexarts.org

Six String Concerts presents An Evening with The Accidentals

Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus College of Art & Design, Joseph V. Canzani Center

60 Cleveland Ave.

Blending pop melodies and punk energy, this indie folk-punk trio of multi-instrumentalist songwriters brings its flair to central Ohio. www.sixstring.org

CAPA presents Home Free: Let Me Come Home Tour

Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Riffe Center, Davidson Theatre

77 S. High St.

With harmonies, heartfelt performances and country charm, Home Free brings a mix of seasonal songs and original tunes in its Let Me Come Home tour. www.capa.com

CAPA and Short North Stage present A Christmas Carol

Nov. 28-30

Ohio Theatre

39. E State St.

Directed by Short North Stage Artistic Director Edward Carignan, this original production weaves dance, musical moments and carols into a classic holiday tale. www.capa.com

Nationwide Arena presents Pentatonix: Christmas in the City tour

Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Celebrate the season with Grammy Award-winning a cappella quintet Pentatonix as it brings fan favorites and festive songs to central Ohio. www.nationwidearena.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Home for the Holidays

Dec. 4-7

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

Enjoy a program of seasonal favorites with jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. www.jazzartsgroup.com

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Mr. Scrooge

Dec. 5-23

Riffe Center, Studio One Theatre

77 S. High St.

This lively and fast-paced production is full of music and merriment, and is especially suited for young theatergoers. www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops

Dec. 5-7

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

Joined by the Columbus Symphony Chorus, the Columbus Children’s Choir and special guests, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra celebrates the season with a festive program. www.columbusymphony.com

Short North Alliance Holiday Hop

Dec. 6, noon-8 p.m.

Short North Arts District

North High Street from Nationwide Boulevard. to Seventh Avenue

Engage with interactive art, local artisans, live performances and community activities in this festive market. www.shortnorth.org

CAPA presents RAIN –A Beatles Christmas Tribute

Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

Take a step back in time to Christmases past with a tribute band that recreates the magic and the music of the Beatles. www.capa.com

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 11-28

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

This holiday ballet tradition follows Clara and the Nutcracker Prince through magical lands and features more than 200 dancers from BalletMet’s professional company and academy. www.balletmet.org

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents A Christmas Carol

Dec. 11-21

Riffe Center, Studio Two Theatre

77 S. High St.

Witness a retelling of the classic tale with more than 30 characters, all performed as a one-person show by Angela Iannone, an award-winning actor, director, playwright and educator. www.capa.com

Vaud-Villities Productions presents Christmastime in Columbus

Dec. 11-14

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

Get into the spirit of the season with a holiday show full of merry music and performances. www.capa.com

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents A Christmas Carol

Dec. 12-21

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

In this theatrical page-to-stage adaptation, a miserly Ebenezer Scrooge embarks on a journey to rediscover the Christmas spirit. www.dublinohiousa.gov

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Mozart & Gulda

Dec. 13-14

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

The Cleveland Orchestra principal cellist Mark Kosower performs William Grant Still’s The American Scene: Suite No. 1 “The East,” Friedrich Gulda’s multigenre Concerto for Cello and Wind Orchestra and Mozart’s Symphony No. 22 and Symphony No. 35 “Haffner.” www.promusicacolumbus.org

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Six

Dec. 16-21

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St.

This energetic, Tony Award-winning musical gives the six wives of Henry VIII the stage as they turn heartbreak into pop hits. columbus.broadway.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 20-21, 3 p.m.

McCoy Center for the Arts

100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Enjoy the sounds of the season with a program full of classical and contemporary compositions. The New Albany Symphony Orchestra and Chorus is also joined by special guest world-acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill. www.newalbanysymphony.com