Central Ohio Picks & Previews | July/August 2025

Shadowbox Live presents Millennium: A 2000’s Musical
Through Aug. 29
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
With humor, drama and a bold original soundtrack featuring the 2000s’ biggest hits, this dynamic musical is a heartfelt tribute to pop culture and the spirit of an entire generation. www.shadowboxlive.org
Red, White & BOOM
July 3
Downtown Columbus and Genoa Park
Enjoy a day full of activities, such as a parade and musical entertainment, followed by the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest at Genoa Park at 10 p.m. www.redwhiteandboom.org
Doo Dah Parade
July 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Goodale Park, Victorian Village and Short North Arts District
This one-day satirical block party celebrates “life, liberty and the pursuit of literary lunacy,” and features a parade, live music, vendors and more. www.doodahparade.com
Don't miss these additional Fourth of July celebrations.
Visit Westerville
Sounds of Summer Concert Series
July 6-Aug. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., Westerville
Spend your Sunday evenings enjoying fresh air, good music and fun all summer with Westerville’s concert series. www.visitwesterville.org
CAPA
PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Hamilton
July 8-20
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Broadway in Columbus brings back this ever-popular, award-winning saga that follows Alexander Hamilton and a revolutionary story of passion, ambition and the dawn of America. columbus.broadway.com
Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center presents Phish
July 9, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Join this quirky American rock band, known for their improvisation, as they perform some of their biggest hits, such as “Farmhouse,” “You Enjoy Yourself” and “Divided Sky.” www.schottensteincenter.com
Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena presents Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels
July 9, 8 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Three decades ago, Wu-Tang Clan forever changed hip-hop music and culture. Listen to their biggest hits alongside Run the Jewels, another powerhouse rap group, featuring El-P and Killer Mike. www.nationwidearena.com
Joan Marcus
Short North Stage presents Waitress
July 10-Aug. 10
Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.
This musical follows a talented pie maker stuck in a loveless marriage and a small-town job, exploring themes of friendship, dreams, courage and unexpected romance. www.shortnorthstage.org
City of Dublin
Abbey Theater of Dublin and Evolution Theatre Company present A Real Boy
July 10-13
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin
Written by established playwright Jeff Downing, this play retells the classic fairy tale of Pinocchio, exploring themes of adventure, joy, parenthood and the importance of being true to oneself. www.evolutiontheatre.org
Ticketmaster
Pickerington Community Theatre presents Shrek the Musical
July 11-20
Pickerington Community Theatre, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd., Pickerington
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, this Tony Award-winning musical brings the movie’s classic characters and fairy tale adventures to the stage, alongside original musical pieces. www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Visit Westerville
Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival
July 12-13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville
This beloved community event features 125 artists, 30 musical performances, 20-plus food vendors, an art show, a silent auction and more. www.westervillechamber.com
Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center presents Dude Perfect
July 13, 6 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
An award-winning YouTube channel, Dude Perfect offers the perfect blend of comedy, sports and incredible stunts with each performance, featuring behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive content. www.schottensteincenter.com
Actors' Theatre of Columbus
Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Shane
July 17-Aug. 10, 8 p.m.
Schiller Park Amphitheatre, 1000 City Park Ave.
Adapted from the novel by Jack Schaefer, this story follows a hero of the American West frontier, colorfully portraying the lives and struggles of the people who fought to make it theirs. www.theactorstheatre.org
Jazz & Rib Fest
July 18-20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.
This highly-anticipated summertime tradition is back, offering jazz and rib connoisseurs the finest in music and barbecue. www.hotribscooljazz.org
Nationwide Arena
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party
July 19-20
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Witness fan-favorite monster trucks up close in the arena, and experience the all-new Power Smashers Pre-Show Party and more at this thrilling event. www.nationwidearena.com
Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center presents Creed: Summer of ’99 Tour
July 20, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
After an 11-year hiatus, late 1990s/early 2000s rock radio stalwarts Creed (“Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open”) perform alongside 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH. www.schottensteincenter.com
Common Grounds Concert: Nelly
Columbus Commons
July 20, 7 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. State St.
Join Downtown Columbus Inc., CAPA and Nelly – singer, rapper and hit-maker – for a free summer concert. www.capa.com
Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center presents Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Tour
July 23, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Join this chart-topping rock band in their upcoming tour as they perform fan-favorite hits and classics alongside BUSH and Morgan Wade. www.schottensteincenter.com
Ohio State Fair
July 23-Aug. 3
Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave.
A tradition since 1850, the Ohio State Fair features a large variety of exhibits, activities, live music and entertainment, as well as more than 200 food vendors, 60-plus fun rides and more. www.ohiostatefair.com
Visit Fairfield County
Lancaster Festival
July 24-Aug. 2
Downtown Lancaster
Celebrating art, music and community since 1984, this festival offers live performances, interactive art installations and more – plus a grand-finale fireworks display. www.lancasterfestival.org
CAPA
CAPA presents An Evening with Vince Gill
July 25, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Spend an evening with the award-winning Vince Gill, one of the most popular artists in modern country music, renowned for his world-class songwriting, guitar playing and tenor. www.capa.com
Picnic with the Pops
Downtown Columbus, Inc.
Through July 26, 8 p.m.
- Tower of Power – July 5
- Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony – July 12
- Windborne: The Music of Journey – July 19
- The Ohio State University Marching Band – July 25-26
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
Nationwide and Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops continues, bringing amazing musicians and guest artists to central Ohio all summer long. www.columbussymphony.com
World Oddities Expo
July 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.
This event features everything strange and unusual with a diverse range of vendors, including those that sell specimens, artwork, antiques and handcrafted oddities. www.columbusconventions.com
CAPA
CAPA presents BENISE: 25 Years of Passion
July 27, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Celebrating 25 years of flamboyant Spanish guitar and dance, Benise takes the audience on a melodic journey through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, exotic drumming and more. www.capa.com
Columbus Zoo
Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival
July 31-Oct. 5
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
This spectacular family-friendly event features more than 70 sets of Asian lanterns showcasing beautiful wildlife scenes from around the globe. www.columbuszoo.org
Visit Dublin Ohio
Dublin Irish Festival
Aug. 1-3
Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
Experience this highly-anticipated, nationally acclaimed cultural festival with Irish music, performances, dance, games and more. www.dublinirishfestival.org
CAPA
CAPA presents Demola Live!
Aug. 3, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Join internationally acclaimed artist Demola the Violinist as he blends classical violin, Afrobeats, hip-hop, pop, R&B and soul into one electrifying performance. www.capa.com
Columbus on the Cheap
COSI: Farm Days
Aug. 6-10, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
Learn about farm equipment, the science behind farming, how plants grow and where food comes from; watch baby chicks hatch; interact with other farm animals; and more. www.cosi.org
Heart of Grove City
Heart of Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival
Aug. 9, 1-10 p.m.
Town Center Park, 3359 Park St., Grove City
Enjoy an afternoon of bourbon and spirit tastings, live music, food trucks, local vendors and learning the tricks of the trade first-hand from bourbon craftsmen. www.heartofgrovecity.org
Festival Latino
Aug. 9-10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
Celebrate heritage and culture at this longstanding local festival with music, dance, fashion, art, food and more. www.festivallatino.net
Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena presents Matt Rife
Aug. 9, 8 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Comedian, actor, producer and author Matt Rife has quickly become one of the biggest names in stand-up. www.nationwidearena.com
Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center presents Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour
Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
This interactive live concert highlights the chart-topping music from Disney’s Descendants and Zombies movie franchises, allowing fans of all ages to dance, sing and connect with their favorite characters. www.schottensteincenter.com
Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center presents Maxwell: Serenade 2025 Tour
Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
This neo-soul icon returns with his smooth vocals, evergreen hits and enchanting stage presence to share both his timeless classics and newer music. www.schottensteincenter.com
CBUS Soul Fest
Aug. 15-16, 4-10 p.m.
Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.
This downtown summer festival celebrates Black culture with live music, great food and lots of soul. www.cbussoulfest.com
Experience Columbus
Columbus Food Truck Festival
Aug. 16-17
Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard
This annual festival features a delectable array of cuisines from 50 of the best gourmet food trucks across the Midwest, alongside live music and local vendors. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com
Columbus Air Show
Aug. 22-24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Rickenbacker International Airport, 2241 John Circle Dr.
The Columbus Air Show offers a weekend of exhilarating air performances and family-fun activities. www.columbusairshow.com
Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center presents Nate Bargatze
Aug. 23-24, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Known as the “Nicest Man in Stand-Up” and currently the No. 1 earning comedian in the world, Grammy nominated Nate Bargatze’s clean and relatable comedy is sure to make anyone laugh. www.schottensteincenter.com
Columbus Greek Festival
Aug. 29-Sept. 1
The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.
Celebrate the culture of Greece with music, dance, food, shopping and more at this festival’s 52nd celebration. www.columbusgreekfestival.com