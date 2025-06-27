Central Ohio Picks & Previews | July/August 2025

Expand Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live presents Millennium: A 2000’s Musical

Through Aug. 29

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

With humor, drama and a bold original soundtrack featuring the 2000s’ biggest hits, this dynamic musical is a heartfelt tribute to pop culture and the spirit of an entire generation. www.shadowboxlive.org

Red, White & BOOM!

July 3

Downtown Columbus and Genoa Park

Enjoy a day full of activities, such as a parade and musical entertainment, followed by the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest at Genoa Park at 10 p.m. www.redwhiteandboom.org

Doo Dah Parade

July 4, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Goodale Park, Victorian Village and Short North Arts District

This one-day satirical block party celebrates “life, liberty and the pursuit of literary lunacy,” and features a parade, live music, vendors and more. www.doodahparade.com

Don't miss these additional Fourth of July celebrations.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

July 6-Aug. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., Westerville

Spend your Sunday evenings enjoying fresh air, good music and fun all summer with Westerville’s concert series. www.visitwesterville.org

PNC Broadway in Columbus presents Hamilton

July 8-20

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Broadway in Columbus brings back this ever-popular, award-winning saga that follows Alexander Hamilton and a revolutionary story of passion, ambition and the dawn of America. columbus.broadway.com

Schottenstein Center presents Phish

July 9, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Join this quirky American rock band, known for their improvisation, as they perform some of their biggest hits, such as “Farmhouse,” “You Enjoy Yourself” and “Divided Sky.” www.schottensteincenter.com

Nationwide Arena presents Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels

July 9, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Three decades ago, Wu-Tang Clan forever changed hip-hop music and culture. Listen to their biggest hits alongside Run the Jewels, another powerhouse rap group, featuring El-P and Killer Mike. www.nationwidearena.com

Short North Stage presents Waitress

July 10-Aug. 10

Short North Stage, 1187 N. High St.

This musical follows a talented pie maker stuck in a loveless marriage and a small-town job, exploring themes of friendship, dreams, courage and unexpected romance. www.shortnorthstage.org

Abbey Theater of Dublin and Evolution Theatre Company present A Real Boy

July 10-13

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

Written by established playwright Jeff Downing, this play retells the classic fairy tale of Pinocchio, exploring themes of adventure, joy, parenthood and the importance of being true to oneself. www.evolutiontheatre.org

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Shrek the Musical

July 11-20

Pickerington Community Theatre, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd., Pickerington

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, this Tony Award-winning musical brings the movie’s classic characters and fairy tale adventures to the stage, alongside original musical pieces. www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival

July 12-13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

This beloved community event features 125 artists, 30 musical performances, 20-plus food vendors, an art show, a silent auction and more. www.westervillechamber.com

Schottenstein Center presents Dude Perfect

July 13, 6 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

An award-winning YouTube channel, Dude Perfect offers the perfect blend of comedy, sports and incredible stunts with each performance, featuring behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive content. www.schottensteincenter.com

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Shane

July 17-Aug. 10, 8 p.m.

Schiller Park Amphitheatre, 1000 City Park Ave.

Adapted from the novel by Jack Schaefer, this story follows a hero of the American West frontier, colorfully portraying the lives and struggles of the people who fought to make it theirs. www.theactorstheatre.org

Jazz & Rib Fest

July 18-20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

This highly-anticipated summertime tradition is back, offering jazz and rib connoisseurs the finest in music and barbecue. www.hotribscooljazz.org

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

July 19-20

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Witness fan-favorite monster trucks up close in the arena, and experience the all-new Power Smashers Pre-Show Party and more at this thrilling event. www.nationwidearena.com

Schottenstein Center presents Creed: Summer of ’99 Tour

July 20, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

After an 11-year hiatus, late 1990s/early 2000s rock radio stalwarts Creed (“Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open”) perform alongside 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH. www.schottensteincenter.com

Common Grounds Concert: Nelly

July 20, 7 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. State St.

Join Downtown Columbus Inc., CAPA and Nelly – singer, rapper and hit-maker – for a free summer concert. www.capa.com

Schottenstein Center presents Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Tour

July 23, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Join this chart-topping rock band in their upcoming tour as they perform fan-favorite hits and classics alongside BUSH and Morgan Wade. www.schottensteincenter.com

Ohio State Fair

July 23-Aug. 3

Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave.

A tradition since 1850, the Ohio State Fair features a large variety of exhibits, activities, live music and entertainment, as well as more than 200 food vendors, 60-plus fun rides and more. www.ohiostatefair.com

Lancaster Festival

July 24-Aug. 2

Downtown Lancaster

Celebrating art, music and community since 1984, this festival offers live performances, interactive art installations and more – plus a grand-finale fireworks display. www.lancasterfestival.org

CAPA presents An Evening with Vince Gill

July 25, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Spend an evening with the award-winning Vince Gill, one of the most popular artists in modern country music, renowned for his world-class songwriting, guitar playing and tenor. www.capa.com

Picnic with the Pops

Through July 26, 8 p.m.

Tower of Power – July 5

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony – July 12

Windborne: The Music of Journey – July 19

The Ohio State University Marching Band – July 25-26

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Nationwide and Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops continues, bringing amazing musicians and guest artists to central Ohio all summer long. www.columbussymphony.com

World Oddities Expo

July 26, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

This event features everything strange and unusual with a diverse range of vendors, including those that sell specimens, artwork, antiques and handcrafted oddities. www.columbusconventions.com

CAPA presents BENISE: 25 Years of Passion

July 27, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Celebrating 25 years of flamboyant Spanish guitar and dance, Benise takes the audience on a melodic journey through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, exotic drumming and more. www.capa.com

Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival

July 31-Oct. 5

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

This spectacular family-friendly event features more than 70 sets of Asian lanterns showcasing beautiful wildlife scenes from around the globe. www.columbuszoo.org

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 1-3

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

Experience this highly-anticipated, nationally acclaimed cultural festival with Irish music, performances, dance, games and more. www.dublinirishfestival.org

CAPA presents Demola Live!

Aug. 3, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Join internationally acclaimed artist Demola the Violinist as he blends classical violin, Afrobeats, hip-hop, pop, R&B and soul into one electrifying performance. www.capa.com

COSI: Farm Days

Aug. 6-10, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Learn about farm equipment, the science behind farming, how plants grow and where food comes from; watch baby chicks hatch; interact with other farm animals; and more. www.cosi.org

Heart of Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival

Aug. 9, 1-10 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St., Grove City

Enjoy an afternoon of bourbon and spirit tastings, live music, food trucks, local vendors and learning the tricks of the trade first-hand from bourbon craftsmen. www.heartofgrovecity.org

¡Festival Latino!

Aug. 9-10, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Celebrate heritage and culture at this longstanding local festival with music, dance, fashion, art, food and more. www.festivallatino.net

Nationwide Arena presents Matt Rife

Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Comedian, actor, producer and author Matt Rife has quickly become one of the biggest names in stand-up. www.nationwidearena.com

Schottenstein Center presents Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour

Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

This interactive live concert highlights the chart-topping music from Disney’s Descendants and Zombies movie franchises, allowing fans of all ages to dance, sing and connect with their favorite characters. www.schottensteincenter.com

Schottenstein Center presents Maxwell: Serenade 2025 Tour

Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

This neo-soul icon returns with his smooth vocals, evergreen hits and enchanting stage presence to share both his timeless classics and newer music. www.schottensteincenter.com

CBUS Soul® Fest

Aug. 15-16, 4-10 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

This downtown summer festival celebrates Black culture with live music, great food and lots of soul. www.cbussoulfest.com

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Aug. 16-17

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard

This annual festival features a delectable array of cuisines from 50 of the best gourmet food trucks across the Midwest, alongside live music and local vendors. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Columbus Air Show

Aug. 22-24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rickenbacker International Airport, 2241 John Circle Dr.

The Columbus Air Show offers a weekend of exhilarating air performances and family-fun activities. www.columbusairshow.com

Schottenstein Center presents Nate Bargatze

Aug. 23-24, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Known as the “Nicest Man in Stand-Up” and currently the No. 1 earning comedian in the world, Grammy nominated Nate Bargatze’s clean and relatable comedy is sure to make anyone laugh. www.schottensteincenter.com

Columbus Greek Festival

Aug. 29-Sept. 1

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.

Celebrate the culture of Greece with music, dance, food, shopping and more at this festival’s 52nd celebration. www.columbusgreekfestival.com