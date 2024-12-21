Central Ohio Picks & Previews | January/February 2025

CAPA presents Fleetwood Gold: America’s Fleetwood Mac Experience

Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

This Fleetwood Mac tribute band covers everything from the group’s beginning to Stevie Nicks’ solo career.

www.capa.com

Brick Fest Live

Jan. 4-5

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

This is the place for all things LEGO. Get the chance to see incredible LEGO models and build some of your own. This hands-on event also features mosaic art, derby races and floor puzzles.

www.brickfestlive.com

COSI presents COSI After Dark: The Art of Body Modifications

Jan. 9, 7-10 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

This exclusive adult event features many local tattoo shops and artists. Enjoy a drink or two as you dive into learning about the art of body modifications.

www.cosi.org

Broadway in Columbus presents Peter Pan

Jan. 14-19

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This musical adaptation of this childhood tale you know and love is brought to you by playwright Larissa FastHorse.

www.columbus.broadway.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Totally 80’s

Jan. 17-18, 8 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.

Relive one of music’s most iconic eras with a performance featuring the music of iconic artists such as Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper and George Michael.

www.columbussymphony.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents Catalyst Quartet and Jordan Bak

Jan. 18, 4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Guest violist Jordan Bak joins the globetrotting string quartet to perform works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Antonín Dvořák. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Funny Bone presents Craig Robinson

Jan. 16-19

Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center

Whether you know him from the Office or Hot Tub Time Machine, Robinson has garnered attention and laughter of crowds for years.

www.columbus.funnybone.com

Little Theatre off Broadway presents Avenue Q

Jan. 17-Feb. 2

Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City

This R-rated, adults-only, Sesame Street spoof tells the Tony-award-winning story of a young adult living in New York.

www.ltob.org

Schottenstein Center presents Beartooth with Dayseeker, Sleep Theory and Boundaries

Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Join Beartooth, founded in Columbus by frontman Caleb Shomo in 2012, as they host several guests for a night of rock music.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Short North Stage presents Nine: The Musical

Jan. 23-Feb. 16

Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

Fans of Fellini’s 8 ½ will be delighted by this production, which follows a man navigating a midlife crisis as he’s haunted by women from his past and present.

www.shortnorthstage.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler 2

Jan. 24-25, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The orchestra will see the return of soprano Jessica Rivera and mezzo-soprano Ronnita Miller will make her debut with the group.

www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Golf Show

Jan. 24-26

Ohio Expo Center, Kasich Hall, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Meet local golf pros, shop for new equipment, work on your technique or play games to win prizes at this three-day event.

www.columbusgolfshow.com

Columbus Museum of Art presents Wonderball 2025

Jan. 25, 8 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Enjoy a night of live music, performances and after-hours access to the museum’s galleries. Be sure to dress up in your best black and white dress with a touch of blues and green to incorporate this year’s theme: reflection.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Nationwide Arena presents Disney On Ice: Frozen and Encanto

Jan. 30-Feb. 2

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Watch beloved Disney stories come to life through this magical production featuring characters such as Anna, Elsa and Mirabel.

www.nationwidearena.com

CAPA presents Insidious: The Further You Fear

Jan. 31, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Set within the Insidious universe, this story involves a haunted theater and a paranormal investigation gone wrong. Put your bravery to the test against the franchise’s most terrifying characters.

www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Eroica

Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This performance includes Beethoven’s third symphony as well as “Phantasmagoria” by composer John Corigliano.

www.columbussymphony.com

Live Nation presents Josh Johnson: The Flowers Tour

Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Spend the evening with rising star Josh Johnson, an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor and NAACP award winner. WIRED recently referred to him as “the funniest guy on the internet.”

my.cbusarts.com

Schottenstein Center presents Kelsea Ballerini with Maisie Peters and MaRynn Taylor

Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Country pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage in support of her fifth studio album, Patterns.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Abbey Theater presents Mae West: After Dark

Feb. 6-9

Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.

Learn more about the life of the icon of icons, the behind-the-scenes life and controversial work of Mae West in this world-premiere.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Schottenstein Center presents Dancing with the Stars

Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Mershon Auditorium, 1871 N. High St.

This entirely new show features fan favorite dancers Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong and more.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents Bobby Floyd Plays the Blues

Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Columbus legend and pianist Bobby Floyd takes the stage alongside the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and guitarist Dan Wilson.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

COSI presents COSI After Dark: The Science of Sex

Feb. 13, 7-10 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Explore the world of love through hands-on experiments and engaging demonstrations featuring romance-themed activities as they learn about everything from animal mating behaviors to human attraction and relationships.

www.cosi.org

CAPA presents West Side Story

Feb. 13-16

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

CAPA, Opera Columbus, BalletMet and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra combine forces to bring the work of Bernstein and Sondheim to life in this spectacular production.

www.capa.com

CAPA presents Ron White

Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St.

The Grammy-nominated comic, affectionately known as “Tater Salad,” makes a stop in Columbus bringing his cigar-wielding and scotch-savoring humor with him.

www.capa.com

PromoWest Productions presents Father John Misty: Destroyer

Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

KEMBA Live!, 405 Neil Ave.

Join Father John Misty for a night of folk rock and satirical lyricism.

www.promowestlive.com

Broadway in Columbus presents & Juliet

Feb. 18-23

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Discover what would happen to Juliet if she didn’t end things over Romeo in this hilariously refreshing new musical.

www.columbus.broadway.com

Nationwide Arena presents Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence

Feb. 19, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Ventriloquist and stand-up performer Jeff Dunham returns to the stage with his clever comedy and energetic characters.

www.nationwidearena.com

CAPA Presents The Peking Acrobats

Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Davidson Theater, 77 S. High St.

Often accompanied by traditional Chinese instruments, the Peking Acrobats do everything from trick cycling to contortion. The group has been featured in numerous television shows and films including Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous and Ocean’s Eleven.

www.capa.com

McCoy Center for the Arts presents Howie Mandel

Feb. 22, 8 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

This 2025 Soirée event features well-known comedian, game show host and celebrity judge Howie Mandel.

www.mccoycenter.org

The Arts Council of Westerville presents Westerball

Feb. 22, 7-11 p.m.

Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, 409 Altair Pkwy., Westerville

Join the Arts Council of Westerville as it puts local artwork up on display and up for auction at this annual event.

www.artscouncilofwesterville.com

Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents Camille Thurman

Feb. 27, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theater, 769 E. Long St.

Join jazz singer and saxophonist Camille Thurman for a musical experience that blends jazz traditions with modern innovations.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Nationwide Arena presents Justin Timberlake

Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

This concert, rescheduled from October, brings the hits from Justin Timberlake’s long career in pop music. www.nationwidearena.com

Funny Bone presents Drew Lynch

Feb. 27-March 1

Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center

Since his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, Lynch has amassed the attention of millions worldwide through sold out shows and social media posts.

www.columbus.funnybone.com

Arnold Sports Festival

Feb. 27-March 2

Downtown Columbus

Get ready to see the best of the best compete in events ranging from body building and weightlifting to cheerleading and martial arts.

www.arnoldsports.com

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents [working title]: a devised piece

Feb. 27-March 9

Columbus Children’s Theatre, 177 E. Naghten St.

It’s time to get creative! This children’s production dives into the magical world of playwriting and performing, led by CCT alum Ellie Levine.

www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Dropkick Murphys: St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour

Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

KEMBA Live!, 405 Neil Ave.

Join Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys as they count down to St. Patrick’s Day.

www.dropkickmurphys.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Appalachian Spring

Feb. 28-March 1, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the orchestra as it celebrates the 200th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth through this trio of songs.

www.columbussymphony.com