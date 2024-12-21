Central Ohio Picks & Previews | January/February 2025

CAPA presents Fleetwood Gold: America’s Fleetwood Mac Experience
Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
This Fleetwood Mac tribute band covers everything from the group’s beginning to Stevie Nicks’ solo career.
Brick Fest Live
Jan. 4-5
Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.
This is the place for all things LEGO. Get the chance to see incredible LEGO models and build some of your own. This hands-on event also features mosaic art, derby races and floor puzzles.
COSI presents COSI After Dark: The Art of Body Modifications
Jan. 9, 7-10 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
This exclusive adult event features many local tattoo shops and artists. Enjoy a drink or two as you dive into learning about the art of body modifications.
Broadway in Columbus presents Peter Pan
Jan. 14-19
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This musical adaptation of this childhood tale you know and love is brought to you by playwright Larissa FastHorse.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Totally 80’s
Jan. 17-18, 8 p.m.
Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.
Relive one of music’s most iconic eras with a performance featuring the music of iconic artists such as Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper and George Michael.
Chamber Music Columbus presents Catalyst Quartet and Jordan Bak
Saverio Truglia
Jan. 18, 4 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Guest violist Jordan Bak joins the globetrotting string quartet to perform works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Antonín Dvořák. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org
Funny Bone presents Craig Robinson
Jan. 16-19
Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center
Whether you know him from the Office or Hot Tub Time Machine, Robinson has garnered attention and laughter of crowds for years.
Little Theatre off Broadway presents Avenue Q
Jan. 17-Feb. 2
Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City
This R-rated, adults-only, Sesame Street spoof tells the Tony-award-winning story of a young adult living in New York.
Schottenstein Center presents Beartooth with Dayseeker, Sleep Theory and Boundaries
Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Join Beartooth, founded in Columbus by frontman Caleb Shomo in 2012, as they host several guests for a night of rock music.
Short North Stage presents Nine: The Musical
Jan. 23-Feb. 16
Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.
Fans of Fellini’s 8 ½ will be delighted by this production, which follows a man navigating a midlife crisis as he’s haunted by women from his past and present.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler 2
Jan. 24-25, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The orchestra will see the return of soprano Jessica Rivera and mezzo-soprano Ronnita Miller will make her debut with the group.
Columbus Golf Show
Jan. 24-26
Ohio Expo Center, Kasich Hall, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Meet local golf pros, shop for new equipment, work on your technique or play games to win prizes at this three-day event.
Columbus Museum of Art presents Wonderball 2025
Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
Enjoy a night of live music, performances and after-hours access to the museum’s galleries. Be sure to dress up in your best black and white dress with a touch of blues and green to incorporate this year’s theme: reflection.
Nationwide Arena presents Disney On Ice: Frozen and Encanto
Jan. 30-Feb. 2
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Watch beloved Disney stories come to life through this magical production featuring characters such as Anna, Elsa and Mirabel.
CAPA presents Insidious: The Further You Fear
Jan. 31, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Set within the Insidious universe, this story involves a haunted theater and a paranormal investigation gone wrong. Put your bravery to the test against the franchise’s most terrifying characters.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Eroica
Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This performance includes Beethoven’s third symphony as well as “Phantasmagoria” by composer John Corigliano.
Live Nation presents Josh Johnson: The Flowers Tour
Feb. 1, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Spend the evening with rising star Josh Johnson, an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor and NAACP award winner. WIRED recently referred to him as “the funniest guy on the internet.”
Schottenstein Center presents Kelsea Ballerini with Maisie Peters and MaRynn Taylor
Feb. 1, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Country pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage in support of her fifth studio album, Patterns.
Abbey Theater presents Mae West: After Dark
Feb. 6-9
Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.
Learn more about the life of the icon of icons, the behind-the-scenes life and controversial work of Mae West in this world-premiere.
Schottenstein Center presents Dancing with the Stars
Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Mershon Auditorium, 1871 N. High St.
This entirely new show features fan favorite dancers Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong and more.
Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents Bobby Floyd Plays the Blues
Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Columbus legend and pianist Bobby Floyd takes the stage alongside the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and guitarist Dan Wilson.
COSI presents COSI After Dark: The Science of Sex
Feb. 13, 7-10 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
Explore the world of love through hands-on experiments and engaging demonstrations featuring romance-themed activities as they learn about everything from animal mating behaviors to human attraction and relationships.
CAPA presents West Side Story
Feb. 13-16
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
CAPA, Opera Columbus, BalletMet and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra combine forces to bring the work of Bernstein and Sondheim to life in this spectacular production.
CAPA presents Ron White
Feb. 14, 7 p.m.
Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St.
The Grammy-nominated comic, affectionately known as “Tater Salad,” makes a stop in Columbus bringing his cigar-wielding and scotch-savoring humor with him.
PromoWest Productions presents Father John Misty: Destroyer
Feb. 17, 7 p.m.
KEMBA Live!, 405 Neil Ave.
Join Father John Misty for a night of folk rock and satirical lyricism.
Broadway in Columbus presents & Juliet
Matthew Murphy
Feb. 18-23
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Discover what would happen to Juliet if she didn’t end things over Romeo in this hilariously refreshing new musical.
Nationwide Arena presents Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence
Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Ventriloquist and stand-up performer Jeff Dunham returns to the stage with his clever comedy and energetic characters.
CAPA Presents The Peking Acrobats
Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Davidson Theater, 77 S. High St.
Often accompanied by traditional Chinese instruments, the Peking Acrobats do everything from trick cycling to contortion. The group has been featured in numerous television shows and films including Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous and Ocean’s Eleven.
McCoy Center for the Arts presents Howie Mandel
Feb. 22, 8 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
This 2025 Soirée event features well-known comedian, game show host and celebrity judge Howie Mandel.
The Arts Council of Westerville presents Westerball
Feb. 22, 7-11 p.m.
Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, 409 Altair Pkwy., Westerville
Join the Arts Council of Westerville as it puts local artwork up on display and up for auction at this annual event.
www.artscouncilofwesterville.com
Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents Camille Thurman
Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theater, 769 E. Long St.
Join jazz singer and saxophonist Camille Thurman for a musical experience that blends jazz traditions with modern innovations.
Nationwide Arena presents Justin Timberlake
Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
This concert, rescheduled from October, brings the hits from Justin Timberlake’s long career in pop music. www.nationwidearena.com
Funny Bone presents Drew Lynch
Feb. 27-March 1
Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center
Since his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, Lynch has amassed the attention of millions worldwide through sold out shows and social media posts.
Arnold Sports Festival
Feb. 27-March 2
Downtown Columbus
Get ready to see the best of the best compete in events ranging from body building and weightlifting to cheerleading and martial arts.
Columbus Children’s Theatre presents [working title]: a devised piece
Feb. 27-March 9
Columbus Children’s Theatre, 177 E. Naghten St.
It’s time to get creative! This children’s production dives into the magical world of playwriting and performing, led by CCT alum Ellie Levine.
www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org
Dropkick Murphys: St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour
Feb. 28, 7 p.m.
KEMBA Live!, 405 Neil Ave.
Join Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys as they count down to St. Patrick’s Day.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Appalachian Spring
Feb. 28-March 1, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Guest conductor Thomas Wilkins leads the orchestra as it celebrates the 200th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth through this trio of songs.