Central Ohio Picks and Previews | March 2024

March

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Skeleton Crew

Through March 17

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Dive into America’s auto-factory world and explore the lives of four workers who face the challenges of a spiraling economy. With sharp writing and a phenomenal cast, Skeleton Crew addresses the complexities of the working class. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Opera Columbus presents Eugene Onegin

March 1-2

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

In collaboration with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Eugene Onegin tells the story of a man who rejects the love of a woman only to be haunted by it years later. Set in the 1950s, this show has everything from romance to deadly rivalries to keep audiences captivated. www.operacolumbus.org

Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital presents Beauty and the Beast

March 1-3

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Tale as old as time, this Broadway classic tells the story of a young woman who becomes entangled in the lives and fates of those at a cursed palace. The Beast, a once-handsome prince, must learn to love and trust in order to lift the curse or the grounds will be doomed for eternity. www.nationwidechildrens.org

Jazz Arts Group presents And All That Jazz

March 7-10

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Experience the history of Scott Joplin, Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington’s jazz with performances by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. The rhythms and big band sounds are accompanied by clarinetist Ken Peplowski and vocalist Sydney McSweeney. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Go Now! The Music of the Moody Blues

March 9, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Join The Moody Blues as they play all their best hits and classics, including “Nights in White Satin,” “Go Now” and “Tuesday Afternoon.” Prepare for a night of epic live music as a tribute to the band’s classic rock hits and original recordings. www. columbussymphony.com

City of Dublin presents St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

March 9

Pancake Breakfast

7-11 a.m.

Sells Middle School

150 W. Bridge St.

Inflation Celebration

9 a.m.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

6255 Frantz Rd.

Pre-Parade Entertainment

10:15 a.m.

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

Parade

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Broadway Columbus presents Mamma Mia!

March 12-17

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

As Donna Sheridan is helping her daughter, Sophie, prepare for her wedding, she must face three men from her past: previous partners Sophie invited with in hopes of finding the father she never met. Follow Donna and Sophie through their journey of love, discovery and acceptance (with a few ABBA songs to help tell the story).columbus.broadway.com

The New Albany Lecture Series presents National Security Discussion with Gen. Wesley Clark and Malcolm Nance

March 12, 7 p.m.

McCoy Center, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

General Wesley Clark shares the stage with counter-terrorism and intelligence consultant Malcolm Nance. With decades of experience in U.S. government special operations, the discussion will offer unique perspectives on the subjects of national security, terrorism and counterintelligence. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Short North Stage presents The Prom

March 14-April 7

Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St.

This heartfelt musical tells the true story of a small-town girl from Indiana with the dream to experience a normal prom. Follow along as a group of Broadway actors embark on an incredible journey in support of an LGBTQ+ teen and the discovery of her inner courage. www.shortnorthstage.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Soirée

March 15, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Joshua Henry takes the stage for an evening of live music with the orchestra. The performance features music from his Broadway hits, as well as jazz and funk collaborations with the group. www.promusicacolumbus.org

BalletMet presents Asian Voices

March 15-23

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

A collection of short stories told through the visual art of ballet, Asian Voices is a fusion of Chinese dance and contemporary movement. Featuring choreography by world-renowned dancers, this live performance is passionate and awe-inspiring. www.balletmet.org

Columbus Museum of Art presents Mozart to Matisse

March 16, 2-3 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Music and art meet in this live performance and collaboration with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Follow the journey of aesthetic themes that blend the musical genius of Mozart with the artistry of Matisse. www.columbusmuseum.org

North Market Indoor Night Market

March 28

6-9 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium present Eggs, Paws and Claws

March 29 & 30

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

April

CAPA presents Buddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell Tour, featuring special guest Tom Hambridge

April 2, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Influential blues artist Buddy Guy has released 33 albums throughout his 70-year career and gone on to influence legends such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan. This Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is joined by his award-winning drummer-producer, Tom Hambridge. www.capa.com

Cirque du Soleil presents Crystal

April 4-7

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Watch as Cirque du Soleil takes its thrilling acrobatics and aerial tricks to the ice for an event you’ll never forget. This performance will push boundaries while highlighting some of Cirque du Soleil’s most magical acts. www.schottensteincenter.com

Nationwide Arena presents Bert Kreischer

April 5, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Known for being one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians, Bert Kreischer is coming to Columbus with some of his best skits and stand-up comedy. He shares details of his life in a way that will have you laughing the entire evening. www.nationwidearena.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven, Mozart, & Haydn

April 5-6

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Join composer Rossen Milanov for performances that highlight these famous composers and their “Paris Symphonies.” The concert will feature pianist Sara Davis Buechner and her journey through some of Beethoven’s most famous pieces. www.columbussymphony.com

Broadway Columbus presents Clue

April 9-14

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Based on the 1985 movie and classic board game, Clue tells the story of six guests thrown into a night of mysteries. Filled with epic twists and hilarious dialogue, Clue will leave you on the edge of your seat. columbus.broadway.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents The Italian Sun

April 13-14

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Cellist Johannes Moser collaborates with Vadim Gluzman in this performance packed with beautiful string instrument rhythms. This modern arrangement takes a twist on Tchaikovsky’s and Geminiani’s classics. www.promusicacolumbus.org

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Ride the Cyclone

April 18-May 5

Riffe Center Studio, 77 S. High St.

This musical tells the story of several high school students competing in the afterlife for a chance to return home. This musical will have you laughing at hilarious performances while also taking a dive into the characters’ deepest feelings. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Nationwide Arena presents Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Spend an evening rocking with Bruce Springsteen and live performances by the E Street Band. After having to reschedule a few times, Springsteen has officially set a new date. The long-awaited concert will be packed with some of Springsteen’s greatest hits from his decades-long career. www.nationwidearena.com

BalletMet presents Romeo and Juliet

April 26-28

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Shakespeare classic comes to life in this timeless production of Romeo and Juliet. This full-length ballet is packed with enough excitement, romance and elegance to leave anyone in awe. www.balletmet.org

Chamber Music Columbus presents Chanticleer

April 27, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

A Grammy award-winning male chorus, Chanticleer captures audiences with blends of musical range from classical to jazz to today’s hits. This ensemble has recorded more than 40 albums and offers breathtaking vocals with range and accuracy unlike any other. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org