Picks & Previews | CityScene January 2019

Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival

Through Jan. 7, 5:30-10 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Come enjoy intricate and authentic Chinese lanterns, lights and handicrafts. Learn about China’s culture and history at this festival. www.ohiolanternfestival.com

Photo by Randall L. Schieber Columbus Symphony

Columbus Symphony presents Russian Winter Festival I: Leningrad Symphony

Jan. 4-5, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Russian Winter Festival kicks off the new year in grandiose fashion with a performance of Shostakovich’s iconic Leningrad Symphony, inspired by Nazi Germany’s siege of the city during World War II. www.columbussymphony.com

2019 America’s Greatest Films series presents Fargo (1996)

Jan. 8, 7 p.m.

Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St.

In this two-time Oscar winner, Jerry Lundegaard’s inept crime falls apart due to his and his henchmen’s bungling and the persistent police work of the quite pregnant Marge Gunderson. Rated R. www.drexel.net

Opera Project Columbus presents The Merry Widow by Franz Lehar

Jan. 11 & 13

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

This production will be dedicated to OPC’s dear friend, the late Mark A. Baker, whose joyful presence and superb comic instincts contributed vastly to light opera performances in the central Ohio region, both as singer and director, for 30 years. www.operaprojectcolumbus.com

CATCO is Kids presents Sunshine

Jan. 11-20

Shedd Theatre, CPAC, 549 Franklin Ave.

Grumpy landlord Mr. Sunshine likes things his own way – he especially like quiet, or at least until he thinks he does, until a less-than-perfect tenant/music teacher and her students change his life. www.catco.org

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance

Jan. 18, 8-10 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

The Jazz Arts Group is rebooting and retooling its sold-out Ladies Sing the Blues: Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance from the 2016-17 season as part of the city-wide celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance. www.jazzartsgroup.org

CAPA presents Josh Turner

Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin Rd.

Multi-platinum country music artist Josh Turner has garnered multiple Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy Country Music award nominations with hits including “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “Firecracker.” www.mccoycenter.org

Photo by Lisa-Maire Mazzucco Joanna Frankel

Columbus Symphony presents the Beethoven Marathon: Joanna Plays Beethoven

Jan. 25-26, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Concertmaster Joanna Frankel makes her solo debut with the Columbus Symphony, performing Beethoven’s spiritual Violin Concerto. The epic “Eroica” Symphony completes this program devoted to the great German composer. www.columbusymphony.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Sound the Trumpet

Jan. 27, 7 p.m.

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St.

Tine Thing Helseth, who is rapidly becoming one of the foremost trumpet soloists of our time, joins ProMusica with Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto and MacMillan’s deeply spiritual Seraph. This evocative program concludes with Beethoven’s expressive yet powerful Pastoral Symphony. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Broadway Across America presents Hamilton

Jan. 29-Feb. 17

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This song and rap-filled musical about the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton has taken the nation by storm. columbus.broadway.com

Dancing with the Stars Live!

Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

TV’s biggest dance show returns on tour this winter featuring fan favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as see on ABC’s hit show, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop. www.columbus-theatre.com

Photo by Brad Feinknopf

2019 America’s Greatest Film series presents The Graduate (1967)

Feb. 5, 7 p.m.

Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St.

A disillusioned college graduate further complicates his life when he finds himself tangled in an affair with the wife of his father’s business partner but then falls for their daughter. www.drexel.net

Opera Columbus and ProMusica present The Flood

Feb. 8-10

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Flood tells the story of human connection through loss and shared tragedy, centered around the devastation of Columbus’ Franklinton neighborhood in the Great Flood of 1913. www.operacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Gladys Knight

Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin Granville Rd.

A seven-time Grammy winner and one of Rolling Stone Magazine’s 100 Greatest Singers of All Time, Gladys Knight has enjoyed #1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary. www.mccoycenter.org.

Photo by Sharen Bradford

CAPA presents DIAVOLO

Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

DIAVOLO uses dance to explore the relationship between the human body and its architectural environment. Artistic Director Jacques Heim steers the company’s diverse team of dancers, designers, choreographer and engineers to create visceral and awe-inspiring works that reveal how we are affected emotionally, physically and socially by the spaces we inhabit. www.capa.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Unforgettable: Love Songs of Nat King Cole & Others

Feb. 14-17, 7:30 p.m. Thurs, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The CJO provides the romantic soundtrack to the Valetine’s Day weekend with a performance celebrating the centenary of jazz legend Nat King Cole, and featuring two fresh-faced rising stars on the jazz scene, trumpeter-vocalist Benny Benack III and vocalist Lena Seikaly, an audience favorite at last summer’s JazZoo performances. www.jazzartsgroup.org.

CAPA presents The Price is Right Live

Feb. 19, 7 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This hit interactive stage show gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and ‘Come On Down’ to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car. www.capa.com

Pleasure Guild of Nationwide Children’s presents The Little Mermaid

Feb. 22-24, 7 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. The bargain is not what it seems and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends Flounder, Scuttle and Sebastian. Give.nationwidechildrens.org

CAPA presents Celtic Nights

Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

Riffe Center Theatre Complex, 77 S. High St.

Oceans of Hope captures the very essence of Irish history. Through music, song and dance, audiences will be taken on a journey through the struggles and dreams of a people fighting for liberty, freedom, dignity and above all, family. www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony presents Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles

Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Authorized by The Eagles, Hotel California incorporates their world-renowned vocal harmonies and authentic instrumentation into a stage spectacle that faithfully and accurately reproduces the multi-Grammy Award-winning sounds of The Eagles. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Symphony presents Fairy Tales and Dragons

Feb. 24, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Come dressed as your favorite fairy tale character and hear beloved fairy tales like Sleeping Beauty and Frozen, magically presented by the Columbus Symphony. www.columbussymphony.com

Arnold Sports Festival

Feb. 28-March 3

Throughout Columbus

Some 20,000 athletes converge on Columbus for the largest multi-sport event in the world, with new events including axe throwing, pickleball, body painting, equestrian alongside festival favorites such as the Arnold Fitness Expo, Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition, Party with the Pros and 5K Pump & Run. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com