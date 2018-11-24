Picks & Preview | CityScene December 2018

Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival

Through Jan. 7, 5:30-10 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Come enjoy intricate and authentic Chinese lanterns, lights and handicrafts. Learn about China’s culture and history at this festival. www.ohiolanternfestival.com.

Columbus Winterfair

Through Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Support local artists by purchasing handmade arts and crafts during this enormous annual holiday sale. www.winterfair.org

Palace Theatre presents Champions of Magic

Through Dec. 2, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This troupe of magicians can disappear, create illusions, and escape from impossible situations. www.championsofmagic.co.uk

CAPA presents The Piano Guys: Christmas Together

Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The Piano Guys rose to internet stardom in 2011 with their unique music videos that blend classical music and pop. www.capa.com

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2018

Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz will be performing with Mindi Abair, Jonathan Butler, and Keiko Matsui. www.capa.com

New Albany Children’s Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 6-9, Showtimes TBA

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

Watch over 220 youth and professional dancers perform the timeless classic The Nutcracker. www.newalbanyballet.com

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 7-23, Showtimes vary

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This Christmas tradition comes back to the Ohio Theatre for another year. Tchaikovsky’s music stands the test of time. www.balletmet.org

Jennifer Zmuda Photo by Jennifer Zmuda

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Messiah Side-by-Side Singalong

Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

This Christmas, sing along to selections of Handel’s Messiah with the orchestra. www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

In this reimagining of The Nutcracker, Clara and the Nutcracker Prince travel back in time to a 1980’s Brooklyn nightclub where Clara’s parents first met. www.capa.com

Hip Hop Nutcracker - Dolby Theatre - November 17, 2017

For King and Country: Little Drummer Boy

Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

This harmonious brother duo is traveling the country on their Christmas tour, Little Drummer Boy. Their newest album, Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. has won over critics everywhere. www.schottensteincenter.com

Four Seasons Recomposed

Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St. on Dec. 8

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St. on Dec. 9

Violinist Alexandra Soumm performs her reimagining of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at Worthington United Methodist Church and Southern Theatre.

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Matchgirl

Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Dec, 15, 3 and 8 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre Cowan Hall, 30 South Grove St.

Back for the 16th showing, Matchgirl is a story of resilience and hope in the middle of despair. This tale was originally written by Hans Christian Andersen. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

An Acoustic Christmas with Over The Rhine

Dec. 15, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Husband and wife duo Over The Rhine are performing all across the nation for their Christmas tour. This year, they are joined by Linford Detweiler on vocals, keyboards and guitar. www.capa.com

CATCO and CATCO Is Kids presents The Christmas Schooner

Through Dec. 16, Showtimes vary

Shedd Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave.

This musical about Christmas in the 19th century and the Christmas spirit will bring joy to kids and families. www.catco.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 16, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Celebrate Christmas in New Albany at the Holiday Spectacular. Local guest artists from Opera Columbus will be joining the show. www.newalbanysymphony.net

Mad Mad Men, Swingin’ Holiday Show

Dec. 19-20, 7:30 p.m.

Bronwynn Theatre, 777 Evening St.

The Mad Mad Men are performing their sixth show at the McConnell Arts Center. The band will be playing familiar oldies from the ’60’s. www.mcconnellarts.org

Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas

Dec. 23, 3 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman is holding his 22nd annual holiday tour. www.capa.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 26, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is famous for merging rock music with classical music. Its 20th anniversary tour is a musical presentation of a runaway who runs into a theater. www.schottensteincenter.com

Harlem Globetrotters

Dec. 30, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The Harlem Globetrotters blend sports and entertainment together in its annual tour, which reaches 250 cities. www.schottensteincenter.com

Broadway in Columbus presents Hamilton

Through February 17, Showtimes vary

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This famous musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through R&B, jazz and rap. Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Grammy for Hamilton’s music. columbus.broadway.com