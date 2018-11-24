Picks & Preview | CityScene December 2018

Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival
Through Jan. 7, 5:30-10 p.m.
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Come enjoy intricate and authentic Chinese lanterns, lights and handicrafts. Learn about China’s culture and history at this festival. www.ohiolanternfestival.com.
Columbus Winterfair
Through Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Support local artists by purchasing handmade arts and crafts during this enormous annual holiday sale. www.winterfair.org
Palace Theatre presents Champions of Magic
Through Dec. 2, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
This troupe of magicians can disappear, create illusions, and escape from impossible situations. www.championsofmagic.co.uk
CAPA presents The Piano Guys: Christmas Together
Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The Piano Guys rose to internet stardom in 2011 with their unique music videos that blend classical music and pop. www.capa.com
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2018
Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz will be performing with Mindi Abair, Jonathan Butler, and Keiko Matsui. www.capa.com
New Albany Children’s Theatre presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 6-9, Showtimes TBA
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Watch over 220 youth and professional dancers perform the timeless classic The Nutcracker. www.newalbanyballet.com
BalletMet presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 7-23, Showtimes vary
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This Christmas tradition comes back to the Ohio Theatre for another year. Tchaikovsky’s music stands the test of time. www.balletmet.org
Jennifer Zmuda Photo by Jennifer Zmuda © Balle
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Messiah Side-by-Side Singalong
Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
This Christmas, sing along to selections of Handel’s Messiah with the orchestra. www.promusicacolumbus.org
CAPA presents Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
In this reimagining of The Nutcracker, Clara and the Nutcracker Prince travel back in time to a 1980’s Brooklyn nightclub where Clara’s parents first met. www.capa.com
Timothy Norris
Hip Hop Nutcracker - Dolby Theatre - November 17, 2017
Hip Hop Nutcracker Live at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
For King and Country: Little Drummer Boy
Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
This harmonious brother duo is traveling the country on their Christmas tour, Little Drummer Boy. Their newest album, Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. has won over critics everywhere. www.schottensteincenter.com
Four Seasons Recomposed
Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St. on Dec. 8
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St. on Dec. 9
Violinist Alexandra Soumm performs her reimagining of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at Worthington United Methodist Church and Southern Theatre.
Columbus Dance Theatre presents Matchgirl
Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Dec, 15, 3 and 8 p.m.
Fritsche Theatre Cowan Hall, 30 South Grove St.
Back for the 16th showing, Matchgirl is a story of resilience and hope in the middle of despair. This tale was originally written by Hans Christian Andersen. www.columbusdancetheatre.com
An Acoustic Christmas with Over The Rhine
Dec. 15, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Husband and wife duo Over The Rhine are performing all across the nation for their Christmas tour. This year, they are joined by Linford Detweiler on vocals, keyboards and guitar. www.capa.com
CATCO and CATCO Is Kids presents The Christmas Schooner
Through Dec. 16, Showtimes vary
Shedd Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave.
This musical about Christmas in the 19th century and the Christmas spirit will bring joy to kids and families. www.catco.org
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
Dec. 16, 3 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.
Celebrate Christmas in New Albany at the Holiday Spectacular. Local guest artists from Opera Columbus will be joining the show. www.newalbanysymphony.net
Mad Mad Men, Swingin’ Holiday Show
Dec. 19-20, 7:30 p.m.
Bronwynn Theatre, 777 Evening St.
The Mad Mad Men are performing their sixth show at the McConnell Arts Center. The band will be playing familiar oldies from the ’60’s. www.mcconnellarts.org
Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas
Dec. 23, 3 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman is holding his 22nd annual holiday tour. www.capa.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 26, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is famous for merging rock music with classical music. Its 20th anniversary tour is a musical presentation of a runaway who runs into a theater. www.schottensteincenter.com
Harlem Globetrotters
Dec. 30, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
The Harlem Globetrotters blend sports and entertainment together in its annual tour, which reaches 250 cities. www.schottensteincenter.com
Broadway in Columbus presents Hamilton
Through February 17, Showtimes vary
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This famous musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through R&B, jazz and rap. Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Grammy for Hamilton’s music. columbus.broadway.com