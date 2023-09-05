On View | September/October 2023

Art Access Gallery: Landscape paintings by Michael McEwan and photography by Cleveland artist Michael Weil. Open Sept. 1-Oct. 28. www.artaccessgallery.com

Beeler Gallery: Wake…Sleep…Dream. Collection from various artists. Open Sept. 7-Nov. 18. www.beelergallery.org

Blockfort: Chasing Ghosts and Shadows. 2D and 3D art curated by Rivet. Open Oct. 6-31. www.blockfortcolumbus.com/events

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Art by Christopher Burk. Open Sept. 2-29. Introducing: Andrea Myers. Multi-dimensional installation artist. Open Oct. 7-31. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Accra! The Rise of a Global Art Community. Twenty-eight pieces from 19 artists from Accra, Ghana. Quilting a Future: Contemporary Quilts and American Tradition. Past, present and future of American quilting. Both open Oct. 6-Jan. 28. www.columbusmuseum.org

Contemporary Art Matters: Work by Heather Jones and Jared Thorne. Through Sept. 15. www.contemporaryartmatters.com

Cultural Arts Center (Main Gallery): Known and Strange Things. Brothers Tim and Ted Murphy use watercolor and mixed media with themes of nature and the human condition. Through Sept. 30. Reset; Quilt Transformation. Open Oct. 6-Nov. 11. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Cultural Arts Center (Loft Gallery): Many Muses. Linda Turvy’s art using everyday items. Through Sept. 30. Art From the Day of the Dead Festival. Open Oct. 6-Nov. 11. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Decorative Arts Center: It’s an Honor To Be Here; Ohio Nature Artists in Their Natural State. Curated by Maria Burke and Madeline Beamier. Open Sept. 30-Dec. 31. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council Gallery: Chapa Sari…The Story of Cotton. Textiles and fiber art by Anita Gopalaswamy. Open Sept. 19-Dec. 15. www.dublinarts.org

Fisher Gallery: Put a Camera in Your Pocket: The Richard B. Brandt Camera Collection. Examines the histories of photography as well as technology, gender, advertising, design and representation. Through Dec. 1. www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries/

The Frank Museum of Art: Inviting the Ancestors: Exhibiting Traditional African Art in the 21st Century and Otterbein and the Arts: Opening Doors to the World. Through Dec. 1. www.otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Art by Emily Strange. Through Sept. 15. art by Karma Tashi Tsering. Open Oct. 13-Nov. 17. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hayley Gallery: Colorscapes. Pieces by artists Mary Burkhardt and Briden Schueren feature feminine themes. Queer and trans artist and activist Schueren displays art pushing past societal norms. Open Sept. 16-Oct. 2. Flashes of Brilliance. Pieces by artists Gina Wolfrum and Craig Miller. These artists use natural elements, crystals and glass to create unique pieces. Open Oct. 7-30. www.localohioart.com

High Road Gallery: Group show by watercolor artists the Pump House Guys. Open Sept. 1-Oct 7. Group show by members of Central Ohio Plein Air (COPA). Open Oct. 13-Nov. 18. www.highroadgallery.com

Hopkins Hall Gallery: Charles Csuri: Art & Research in Three Acts. Featuring the three phases of Charles Csuri’s art and technology research. Acts open the following times, Act 1: Through Sept. 22., Act 2: Oct. 2-20, Act 3: Oct. 30-Nov. 17. www.uas.osu.edu/hhg

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: Delicacy and Strength. Holley Morris’s work showcasing landscapes and nature made out of wool. Open Sept. 2-Oct. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Beauty Between Summer & Winter. New sculpture park additions and a collection of abstract landscape paintings in the gallery. Open Sept. 1-Oct. 31. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Abstracts and figurative paintings by Scott Hunter. Open Sept. 2-30. Florals and landscape work by Veena Bansal. Open Oct. 7-31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Miller Gallery: Mirrored and Reflected: Ice Formations Transformed. Photos by David Stichweh. Through Dec. 1. www.otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: A New World: Ohio Women to Watch 2023 Exhibition. Featuring artwork from 11 underrepresented and emerging women artists. Through Oct. 6. www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery/visit-the-gallery

Ohio Art League: Statewide juried exhibition showcasing current work by Ohio artists. Open Sept. 5-Dec. 8. www.oal.org

Ohio Craft Museum: New & Now: Ohio’s Emerging Artists 2023. Highlight of emerging Ohio artists whose work is tied to the tradition and history of fine craft. Through Sept. 30. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Art Studio and Gallery: A Celebration. Birthday celebration exhibition by artist Wallace Peck, showcasing his signature portraits. Open Sept. 16-Oct. 6. Are You Afraid of the Art? Halloween-inspired showcase of various artists. Open Oct. 14-Nov. 3. www.opendoorcolumbus.org/open-door-art-studio

OSU Faculty Club: Paradise. Abstract paintings inspired by artist Brenden Spivey’s travels. Through Sept. 28. Strokes of Color. A collection of rich and textural art pieces by artist Janet Grissom. Open Oct. 2-Dec. 19. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center: Conjuring Roots. A collection of pieces by AJ Vanderelli, Marcus Blackwell and Rob Jones examines the past, present and future. Open Sept. 14-Nov. 2. www.mcconnellarts.org

Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art: Sarah Rosalena: In All Directions. Rosalena’s art includes themes of astronomy, geology and planetary science. Open Sept. 9-Feb. 4. www.columbusmuseum.org/pizzuti-collection-of-the-columbus-museum-of-art

ROY G BIV: Shift. Ink acrylic watercolor pencil piece by Nicholas Starrett. The Incomplete Yhana Evonne No.1. Mixed media piece by Anthony Smith. Watching, Waiting, Looking. A ceramic piece by Drew Ippoliti. Inside Westgate. An acrylic on canvas piece by Jennifer Murray. All open Sept. 8-Oct. 6. www.roygbivgallery.com

The Schumacher Gallery: Ohio Art League’s Fall Juried Exhibition. Current work from Ohio artists hand-chosen by a jury. Open Sept. 5- Dec. 8. www.capital.edu/student-life/arts-and-culture/schumacher-gallery

Sean Christopher Gallery: Familiar Places. Unconventional art by mixed media painter Marianne Philips. Through Sept. 9. Don’t Call it a Comeback. Art by social justice and addiction awareness artist Emily Strange. Open Oct. 7- 28. seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: From Colorado to Ohio with Love. Featuring works by oil painter Amy Adams and her father ,Timothy Brenner, a watercolor painter. Open Sept. 1-30. www.sharonweissgallery.com

The Shot Tower Gallery: Stream of Consciousness. Paintings from photographer Larry Hamill. Open Sept. 9-27. Wish You Were Here; SMOKEY BROWN and KOJ0. 2D and 3D art and photographs. Open Oct. 28-Dec. 13. www.ccsoh.us

Stichweh Gallery: Strong As I Am Proud. Art by indigenous Ho-Chonk artist Katheryn Horne. Through Oct. 27. www.otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule/

Studios on High: Fused. Glass art by Beth Himsworth. Open Oct. 7-Nov. 2. Worn. Silver jewelry featuring rocks and gems from Lake Superior crafted by Carole Bucklew. Open Sept. 2-Oct. 5. www.studiosonhigh.com

Terra Gallery & Creative Studio: Creators Perspective. Various artwork including bold colorful abstract work and delicate watercolor pieces. Open September and October. www.visitdublinohio.com/listing/terra-gallery/258

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Walking Among Angels. Lifesize installation by fashion designer and printmaker Eliana Calle-Saari. Open Sept. 20-Nov. 10. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Urban Arts Space: Reflecting on the Protests Against Injustice in Iran. Curated by Illya Mousavijad, who was born and raised in Isfahan, Iran. Open Sept. 16-Nov. 18. Embroidering Past and Present: Lucie Kamuswekera and the Violence in Eastern Congo. Work by the Congolese artist Lucie Kamuswekera. Open Sept. 19-Nov. 18. www.uas.osu.edu

Wehrle Gallery: Eliana Calle-Saari: A Life in Printmaking. Calle-Saari is a Columbian printmaker and faculty member of the Art Department at Ohio Dominican University. Through Sept. 29. Oasis of Escapism. New work from Susanna Harris, who works in print media and installation. Open Oct. 22-Jan. 14. www.ohiodominican.edu/student-life/the-arts-at-odu/WehrleGallery

Wexner Center for the Arts: Sahar Khoury: Umm. Arab-inspired art using ceramic, metal, glass, papier-mâché and textiles. Jumana Manna: Break, Take, Erase, Tally. Interdisciplinary art inspired by agriculture, science, law and social issues. Harold Mendez: one way to transform and two and three. Mexican-Colombian artist focusing on history and personal narratives. All through Dec. 30. Outpost Office: Color Block No. 2. challenging architecture’s tendencies toward permanence and accumulation. Through July 1. www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: Big Feelings. Works from local artists Lauren Ashleigh, Susanna Harris and Adrian Christ. Open Sept. 8-Oct. 4. El Futuro/The Future. Works by Latino artists based in Columbus and surrounding areas. Open Oct. 13-Nov. 2. www.wildgoosecreative.com