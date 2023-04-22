On View | May/June 2023

934 Gallery: Artwork by Amber GM, Chelsea Flowers, Enas Satir and Paula Mans, featuring illustration, photography and sculpture. Opening May 5. Artwork by Gold Bristow and Molly MacDonald exploring gender and sexuality through illustration, textile arts and more. Opening June 2. www.934gallery.org

Art Access Gallery: Pedestrian Perspectives. Oil paintings by Rod Hayslip, through May 31. Fridays with Judy Friday. Abstract paintings by Judy Favret Friday. Opening June 2. www.artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle – Gallery 22: Delaware’s History Through Architecture. Images and artifacts that reflect the style of many of the historic buildings in Delaware. Through June 17. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort: Of Giants and Men 2. Work by Rob Mounier, Ross Hardy, Dane Khy and Andy Smith to showcase all their different styles. Itty Bitty Kitties. Work by Kaitlyn Burrows featuring her cat illustrations. Both open June 1. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Inside, Outside. Work by Richard Lillash, Cody Heichel, Christopher Burk, Jane Carney, Teri Dryden, Mark Bush, Jeffrey Hirst and visiting artist Alejandro Bolanos. May 6-31. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: A Scratch on the Earth. The most comprehensive exhibition of Wendy Red Star’s work to date. always circled whirling. The first solo exhibition of abstract painter Lesley Vance. Both open through Sept. 3. PRESENT ’23. Second wave of gifts for the museum’s Scantland Collection. June 8-Oct. 8. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery: Chroma 2023. Featuring the work of graduating CCAD students. May 12-Aug. 26. www.beelergallery.org

Cultural Arts Center: Work by Ukrainian artist Oleksii Koval. Through May 27. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

David Myers Gallery: The Art of Intuition VIII. Featuring the abstract art of David Myers and more than 20 other studio artists. May 1-July 26. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Intrinsic Luminescence. Work by Judith Brandon, Stanka Kordic and Michael Mikula and each of their unique art forms. June 3-Aug. 27. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: The Fractals: Patterns in Nature. Work by Jonah Jacobs, Andrea Myers and Karen Snouffer, as well as several Dublin City Schools students. Through June 2. The Pandemic Portraits. Portraits captured by Nicholas Hill throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. June 13-July 21. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Dragon by the Tail. Fantasy characters captured in paintings by Kim Keffer. Through May 19. RENEWAL: Works about Hope. Group exhibition by the gallery, hosted by the Greater Columbus Arts Council. May 3-July 28. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Glass Axis: Moving Forward. Glasswork from several artists will be the last show before the gallery moves to its new location. Through May 31. www.glassaxis.org

Hayley Gallery: Naturally Made. Paintings by Marti Higgins and David Lane. May 20-June 21. Judith Vierow Memorial Show. Featuring work by folk artist Judith Vierow, who died in January 2022. June 17-July 11. www.localohioart.com

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: Contour in Flux. Oil paintings by abstract artist Brittni Hall. May 2-June 30. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Loann Crane Gallery at the Greater Columbus Arts Council: RENEWAL: Works about Hope. Group exhibition by Fresh A.I.R. Gallery. May 3-July 28. www.gcacgallery.org

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Abstraction on Steroids. Forty-two original signature style abstract canvas paintings created by Mac Worthington. May 1-June 30. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Oil paintings by Betsy DeFusco showcasing German Village. Opening May 6. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Grounded: The Essential Landscape. Landscape photos by Fredrik Marsh. Slice and Dice: My Earth Dissected. Work by Frauke Palmer captured in quilts. May 11-July 6. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: Interwoven: The Many Voices of Fiber. Work by Dionne Custer, Sandy Shelenberger, Leah Wong, Melissa Haviland, Clare Murray Adams and Deborah Silver. Through July 7. www.oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Best of 2023. Contemporary work by 70 artists in clay, glass, fiber, wood, metal and mixed media. May 7-July 8. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Glass Museum: Earth, Hand, & Fire. A 104-piece gift of Fenton Glass given to the museum from the estate of Mary Helen Hunt. Through Aug. 31. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Void of Object. Work by several artists showing various abstract forms. May 13-June 2. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Urban Arts Space: An Unsettled Space. May 11-19. Grieving Landscapes. May 16-20.

Irrepressible Soul. Various events throughout June. www.uas.osu.edu

OSU Faculty Club: Paintings from a New Mythology. Work made from acrylic, latex and spray paint on various. May 15-July 29. Watercolors. A collection of recent watercolor paintings by professor emeritus John Behlings. Through June 2. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Otterbein University Fisher & Miller Galleries, Frank Museum: From the Ashes. Work by artists from the Phoenix Rising Printmaking Cooperative as the group celebrates its 25th anniversary. At Fisher Gallery through June 16. www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries/

Pizzuti Collection of Columbus Museum of Art: Greater Columbus. A collection of work featuring several central Ohio artists to recognize their outstanding talent. Was It Your Trigger Finger? Film, collage and sculpture work that re-imagines globalization and the self by breaking down diplomatic and emotional borders by Bobby T. Luck. Both through Aug. 6. www.columbusmuseum.org

ROY G BIV Gallery: Various artwork, such as floral fabric sculptures and collages, by Isabel Zeng, River Berry and Margaret Hull. May 12-June 2. Hannah Jordan, Emily Bartolone, Geren Heurtin and Jessica Boushie. Exploration of what it means to gain and lose bodily autonomy, either physically or artistically. June 9-July 7. www.roygbivgallery.org

Sarah Gormley Gallery: Paintings by Daniel Rona that ride the line of representation and abstraction. May 10-June 10. Paintings and prints by Susanne Dotson. June 13-July 15. www.sarahgormleygallery.com

Sean Christopher Gallery: Sixth Annual Old School Invitational. Fifty-year reunion exhibition honoring former art students from the then-incoming freshman class at Columbus College of Art and Design in 1973. May 6-June 3. Gallery closed June 4-30. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Histories and Mysteries. Paintings by Anita Dawson featuring still-life objects. May 4-28. www.sharonweissgallery.com

SkyLab Gallery: Work by Kelley O’Brien. Through May 19. Work by Linsday Coffman. June 2-23. www.facebook.com/SkylabGallery/

Studios on High Gallery: Along the Way. Drawings, ceramics and digital art by Bill Meyer. May 6-June 1. Roots and Branches. Nature-focused work by Jen McCracken. June 3-29. www.studiosonhigh.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Undesign the Redline. Artwork by local artists portraying themes inspired by the effects of redlining in Columbus. June 1-July 7. upperarlingtonoh.gov/tag/concourse-gallery/

Wexner Center for the Arts: Meditation Ocean. An immersive installation of underwater meditation footage by Hope Ginsburg and several other partners. Through July 9. www.wexarts.org