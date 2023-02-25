On View | March/April 2023

934 Gallery: hotographs and sculptures by Carmelo Amenta, Ketterick Waddell, Kate Rossello and Marcus Morris March 3-25. photographs and largescale mosaics by Bradley Weyandt, Leslie Norman, Jose Trejo Maya and Cee (Elbert) April 7-29. www.934gallery.org

Art ccess Gallery: Pandemic Portraits portraits created during the pandemic and sculptures by Swedish artist Johan Jonsson. March.Pedestrian Perspectives oil Rod Hayslip and Head Cases by Barry Gunderson April 21. www.artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle Gallery 22: Artists of Delaware City Schools work from staff and teachers at Delaware City Schools March 3-April 28. Delawares History Through Architecture mages and artifacts reflect the style of many of the historic buildings in Delaware. March 13-June 17. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort: Dream System a solo exhibit by Kyle Dineen and Chromatism a colorful installation by Brent Abinosa March 3-26. Work created by Ohio Arts Education Association students and

teachers hroughout April. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Dignity: Tribes in Transition by Dana Gluckstein and …of Black Skin by local artists. Gluckstein’s work showcase black and white portraits of Indigenous Peoples and the other artists give examples of the beauty of black skin. April 1. www.schumachergallery.org

Columbus Museum of Art: A Scratch on the Earth he most comprehensive exhibition of to date more than 40 works highlight 15 years of her studio practice. 21-Sept. 3. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery: 2023 CCAD MFA Thesis Exhibition a variety of mediums from second-year MFA candidates. March 30-April 22. beelergallery.org

Contemporary Art Matters: Two of Us by Dion Johnson and Michael Reafsnyder. March 10. www.contemporaryartmatters.com

Cultural Arts Center: The Ohio Art League annual juried exhibitions ork by dozens of artists March 10-April 12. Ukrainian artist Oleksii Koval April 21-May 27. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

David Myers Gallery: The Joye of Spring ork the late Joye Tilton, 20 other studio artists. March 20-April 20. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Flower Power: Flora in Fashion resented by the Historic Costume and Textiles Collection at The Ohio State University with curator Gayle Strege. The exhibit feature extravagant hats to sublime shoes showcasing colorful floral motifs. hrough April 23. www.decartsohio.org.

Dublin Arts Council: The Fractals: Patterns in Nature ork Jonah Jacobs, Andrea Myers and

Karen Snouffer several Dublin City Schools students.The exhibition is the culmination of a two-year project, developed in collaboration with a doctoral student at The Ohio State University. March 7-June 2. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Dragon by the Tail antasy characters captured in paintings. April 14-May 19. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hayley Gallery: Nostalgia in Reverse he work of Britt Hallowell and Chad Kessler, both selftaught painters March 18-April 11. Verifocal: Views Near and Far ork by painters Eric Layne and Justin Collamore April 15-May 16. www.localohioart.com

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: Flowers and Food aintings with the primary subject matter of flowers and food. Open March 2-April 30. rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Out of Doors collection of 152 largescale sculptures that allow visitors to explore the interaction between heavy metal art and nature. March 1-April 30. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center: Artwork from the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition ork from school-aged artists. March 23–April 29. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: Arts Beacon of Light he work of 17 Ohio artists created during the pandemic as part of an initiative. hrough April 7. www.oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Alchemy 6 rganized by the Enamelist Society, showcase jewelry, objects, sculpture and installations by professional artists and student artists from around the world. hrough April 1. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Dominican University’s Wehrle Gallery: Pathmaking rintmaking and mixed media art to explore the world of the immigrant and refugee. April 7. www.ohiodominican.edu/ehrle

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: This Inspired That collection of work created by community-based artists. April 8-May 5. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Urban Arts Space: Big Cloud he MFA Thesis Exhibition for the Ohio State Department of Art. March 18. www.uas.osu.edu

OSU Faculty Club: Scenes Seen and Unseen: To Draw Is to Be Kay Bea Jones thoughts on the concepts of domestic and foreign through watercolor paintings. Watercolors collection of recent watercolor paintings by professor emeritus. April 10-June 2. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Otterbein University Fisher & Miller Galleries, Frank Museum: Acts of Concentration & Graphite Grey Groundings by Cecilia “Cissi” Hultman. From the Ashes artists from the Phoenix Rising Printmaking Cooperative as the group celebrates its 25th anniversary. www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries/.

Pizzuti Collection of Columbus Museum of Art: Greater Columbus collection of work featuring several central Ohio artists to recognize their outstanding talent. Was It Your Trigger Finger? ilm, collage and sculpture work that re-imagines globalization and the self by breaking down diplomatic and emotional borders. Both through Aug. 6.www.columbusmuseum.org

ROY G BIV: Zach Van Horn, Avery Hartranft and Amber Elison the felt experience between presence and absence and relationships with and their families. March 10-April 7. andscape and nature artwork by Dustin Briunkman & Gloria Shows and Lyric Morris-Latchaw & Casey Dressell. April 1-May 5. www.roygbivgallery.org

Sarah Gormley Gallery: Rosebud by Melodie Thompson hrough March 31. www.sarahgormleygallery.com

Sean Christopher Gallery: he 15th annual Fort Hayes Arts & Academic High School AP Art and Alumni Exhibition. March 4-25. Through the Veil solo exhibition based on the artist’s psychic connection, visions and experiences. April 1-29. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: Hit the Hop n open call, juried exhibition that provides an opportunity for Ohio artists to display their work in the Short North and compete to win a prize. March 4-30. www.studiosonhigh.com

Wexner Center for the Arts: Meditation Ocean n immersive installation of underwater meditation footage . www.wexarts.org