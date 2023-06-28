On View | July/August 2023

× Expand Courtesy of Hayley Gallery

Art Access Gallery: Fridays with Judy Friday. Abstract paintings by Judy Favret Friday. Through Aug. 25. www.artaccessgallery.com

Columbus Museum of Art: A Scratch on the Earth. The most comprehensive exhibition of Wendy Red Star’s work to date. always circled whirling. The first solo exhibition of abstract painter Lesley Vance. Both through Sept. 3. PRESENT ’23. Second wave of gifts for the museum’s Scantland Collection. Through Oct. 8. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery: Chroma 2023. Featuring the work of graduating CCAD students. Through Aug. 26. www.beelergallery.org

Cultural Arts Center: Blue and Gray. Civil War photos manipulated by Angie Rucker. Open July 14-Aug. 19. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

David Myers Gallery: The Art of Intuition VIII. A rotating exhibit featuring the expressive art of more than 20 other studio artists. Through July 26. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Intrinsic Luminescence. Work by Judith Brandon, Stanka

Kordic and Michael Mikula featuring their unique art forms. Through Aug. 27. www.decartsohio.org.

Dublin Arts Council: The Pandemic Portraits. Portraits captured by Nicholas Hill throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Through July 21. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Bipolarity: Clarified Mania. Work by AJ Heckman. Through July 14. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hayley Gallery: Color Play. Featuring work by Ray McKenzie and Ped Dragich. Open July 15-Aug. 15. Bashert. Featuring work by Anna Sokol and Dalia Koppes. Open Aug. 19-Sept. 12. www.localohioart.com

High Road Gallery and Studio: Color and Life, The Journey So Far…: The Art of Said Jawal and Kevin Russell. Mixed media work, including ceramics. Through July 15. www.highroadgallery.com

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: Awe and Wonder. Artwork by Don Scott using a variety of mediums. Open July 2-Aug. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Loann Crane Gallery at the Greater Columbus Arts Council: RENEWAL: Works about Hope. Group exhibition by Fresh A.I.R. Gallery. Through July 28. www.gcacgallery.org

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Radical Abstract Expressionism. Featuring original large-scale paintings by Mac Worthington. Art Isn’t Just for Walls. Tours of the sculpture park and behind-the-scenes in an open studio. Both open July 1-31. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Summer Group Show. Several gallery artists with a variety of styles and sizes showcase their work. Open July 1-Aug. 31 www.marciaevansgallery.com

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: A New World: Ohio Women to Watch 2023. Featuring artwork from 11 underrepresented and emerging women artists. Open July 29-Oct. 6. www.oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Emerging Artists of Ohio. Mixed media work by artists who got their start on Ohio’s college campuses. Open Aug. 12-Sept. 30. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Dominican University’s Wehrle Gallery: From the Halls of Wehrle: 2023 Senior Exhibition. Featuring a range of content and media created by graduating seniors. Through July 10. www.ohiodominican.edu/student-life/the-arts-at-odu/WehrleGallery.html

Ohio Glass Museum: Earth, Hand, & Fire. A 104-piece gift of Fenton Glass given to the museum from the estate of Mary Helen Hunt. Through Aug. 31. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Arch City. Artwork that highlights some local views in Columbus and around the Midwest. Open July 8-Aug. 4. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Urban Arts Space: Yaafoa, Home is Calling by KBoateng from July 15-29. Ela á Showroom by Ana Lowe from July 18-Aug. 22. Two Neighbors by Sarah Esposito and Alex Vlasov from Aug. 16-26. www.uas.osu.edu

OSU Faculty Club: Paintings From a New Mythology. Work by Adam Hernandez showing his Puerto Rican heritage, graffiti from his childhood and ancient mythology. Through July 28. Paradise. Artwork by Brenden Spivey highlighting geometry and travel. Open July 31-Sept. 29. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center: Visual Healing. Artwork by Cyrus Fire and Dan Gerdeman. ABCs of Encouragement for Girls - An Art Exhibit for Positive Change. Artwork by Jeremy Rosario. Both open July 13-Aug. 24. www.mcconnellarts.org

Pizzuti Collection of Columbus Museum of Art: Greater Columbus. A collection of work featuring several central Ohio artists to recognize their outstanding talent. Was It Your Trigger Finger? Film, collage and sculpture work that re-imagines globalization and the self by breaking down diplomatic and emotional borders by Bobby T. Luck. Both through Aug. 6. www.columbusmuseum.org

ROY G BIV Gallery: Maggie Cappelletti, Lydia Smith, Chantal Wnuk and Eva Antebi-Lerman. Work navigating chaos, death and physical decay. Open July 14-Aug. 4. Jamie Walters Kessler, Katie Monogoven, Hannah Musser and Emily Yurkevicz. Expressing relationships with materials, nature and themselves. Open Aug. 11-Sept. 1. www.roygbivgallery.org

Sarah Gormley Gallery: Paintings and prints by Susanne Dotson. Through July 15. www.sarahgormleygallery.com

Sean Christopher Gallery: Beauty in the Basement. Work by Lynda McClanahan using one-shot oil enamel on plywood and hardboard. Open July 1-Aug. 19. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: A mixed media exhibit will feature several local artists. Open July 1- 31. Sips. An oil paintings series by Steven S. Walker depicting the positive side of daily life. Open Aug. 3-27. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: What You See. Fiber art and wearables by Deb Johnson and Ruth Anna Mitchell. Open July 1-Aug. 3. Yesterday’s Tomorrow World. Mixed media work by Tracy Greenwalt. Open Aug. 5-31. www.studiosonhigh.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Endangered: Dublin Area Art League Juried Exhibit. Work by members of the Dublin Area Art League exploring the ideas of endangerment. Open July 12-Sept. 15. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov/tag/concourse-gallery/

Wexner Center for the Arts: UMM… Work by Sahar Khoury featuring sculptures and installations that incorporate a range of techniques and media. Break, Take, Erase, Tally. Work by Jumana Manna featuring several cinematic works, large-scale sculptures and assemblages. one way to transform and two and three. Work by Harold Mendez featuring the artist’s first works in volcanic stone and ceramic. All open Aug. 24-Dec. 30. www.wexarts.org