On View | January/February 2023

Art Access Gallery: Landscapes by Joe Lombardo. Vibrant and atmospheric pieces in the artist’s plein air style. Through Feb. 28. www.artacessgallery.com

The Arts Castle Gallery 22: Form & Function and Faces by Clay Cua and Roger Brakkins. Features wood and steel work by Cua and oil paintings by Brakkins. Jan. 6-Feb. 24. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort: We Go Together Like. An exhibition that pairs 12 writers and artists together to create collaborative works. Writer Signe Damron helped curate the exhibit. Jan. 13-Feb. 25. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Dignity: Tribes in Transition by Dana Gluckstein. More than 60 black-and-white portraits of Indigenous peoples over several decades. Jan. 16-April 1. Artists’ reception on Jan. 19 from 5-7 p.m. www.schumachergallery.org

Columbus Museum of Art: Mirror Shadow Shape by Gina Osterloh. An exhibition looking at the preconceived ways we understand ourselves and others through photography, film, performance and drawings. Feb. 24-Oct. 8. www.columbusmuseum.org

Contemporary Art Matters: Two of Us by Dion Johnson and Michael Reafsnyder. Unique abstract art styles. Feb. 2-March 10. “Closer Look” reception Feb. 2 from 5-7 p.m. www.contemporaryartmatters.com

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery: The Synergy of Collaboration. Paintings made by multiple artists using a unique, therapeutic process. Feb. 3-March 17. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Flower Power: Flora in Fashion presented by the Historic Costume and Textiles Collection at The Ohio State University with curator Gayle Strege. Everything from extravagant hats to sublime shoes showcasing colorful floral motifs. Feb. 4-April 23. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Emerging. The council’s annual exhibition of student artwork featuring artwork from students in grades K-12 and the PATHS post-secondary program. Students are able to sell their artwork at this juried exhibition. Jan. 10-Feb.24. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery and SEEN Studios: Wolf Girl: Flight, Fight, Freeze by Mariana Weflen. A wordless graphic novel that takes on topics such as post-traumatic stress responses, cultural roles and spirituality through a folkloric tale about a girl and her mothering wolf. Through Jan. 20. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hayley Gallery: Best of Hayley Gallery Artists. Feature work from more than 30 visual artists. Jan. 14-Feb.15. And work by artists Suzanne Robinson and Jessica Kovan. Feb. 18-March 14. www.localohioart.com

Hawk Galleries: Brilliant. Sculptures and other artwork collections of 18 different artists including Conrad Bishop, Lisa Horkin and Ethan Stern. Through Jan. 31. www.hawkgalleries.com

Keny Galleries: Holiday Treasures. Featuring historic American paintings and works on paper by several artists including George Bellows, Edna Hopkins and Elijah Pierce. Through Jan. 15. www.kenygalleries.com

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park: Space Between Fall & Spring. Seasonally themed paintings. Jan. 1-28. And Snow capped splendor. 105 outdoor sculptures in an outside setting. Feb. 1-28. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: 25 Prints Celebrating 25 Years: Phoenix Rising Printmaking Cooperative. Works by past and present members that showcase the diversity of printmaking methods over the past 25 years. Opening in February. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Motherhood by Weiting Wei and Transitory States by Ardine Nelson. Wei’s work tells the beauty and struggle of motherhood through a visual storybook in polymer clay, while Nelson’s features photography documenting the life cycle of plants. Jan. 12-March 16. Opening reception Jan. 12 from 6-8 p.m. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: Arts Beacon of Light. Featuring the work of 17 Ohio artists created during the pandemic as part of an initiative. Jan. 31-April 7. Curator tour on Feb. 3, opening reception on Feb. 4. www.oac.ohio.gov/Riffe-Gallery

Ohio Craft Museum: Alchemy 6, organized by the Enamelist Society. Jewelry, objects, sculpture and installations by professional artists and student artists from around the world. Feb. 4-April 1. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Coast to Coast. A collection of work that features landmarks, natural wonders and sightseeing attractions around the U.S. by a collection of several artists. Feb. 11-March 3. Opening reception Feb. 11 from 5-7 p.m. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Urban Arts Space: Fergus Scholarship exhibition. Jan. 9-20. And Department of Art First Year MFA exhibition. Jan. 30-Feb. 10. www.uas.osu.edu

Otterbein University Miller Gallery: Mixtape: Landscape by Jonathan Johnson. Darkroom experiments, video and color images that focus on landscape, place and autobiography. Much of the work was created during the artist’s travels through Thailand, Scotland and Scandinavia. Jan. 9-Feb. 24. www.otterbein.edu/art/miller-fisher-galleries/.

Pizzuti Collection of Columbus Museum of Art: Greater Columbus. A collection of work featuring several central Ohio artists to recognize their outstanding talent. And Was It Your Trigger Finger? by Bobby T. Luck. Film, collage and sculpture work that re-imagines globalization and the self by breaking down diplomatic and emotional borders. Both showing Feb. 17-Aug. 6. www.columbusmuseum.org

ROY G BIV Gallery: January show, featuring four artists who present personal ideas of influence and experiences through creative texture or characteristic color. Jan. 13-Feb. 3. And February show, featuring new artists who show their interpretation of the intersection of the real and virtual worlds. Feb. 10-March 3. www.roygbivgallery.org

Sarah Gormley Gallery: A Couturier’s Garden by Devi Vallabhaneni. 3D hand-sculptured embroideries using the finest materials from France and Japan. Jan. 11-Feb. 18. And Rosebud by Melodie Thompson. Work exploring people’s connection to the natural world through a fictional place. Feb. 22-March 31. www.sarahgormleygallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: The Art of Gifting. An annual holiday show that features several smaller pieces by member artists. Through Feb. 2. www.studiosonhigh.com

Terra Gallery & Creative Studios: The Creators’ Collection. Work by studio artists and art instructors showcasing a wide variety of mediums including paintings, paper pulp, metal and ceramics. Jan. 6-Feb. 26. www.terra-gallery.com

Wexner Center for the Arts: Meditation Ocean Constellation by Hope Ginsburg and several other partners. An immersive installation of underwater meditation footage. Opening Feb. 11. www.wexarts.org