On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus | September/October 2024

Last Chance Exhibitions:

McConnell Arts Center: Journeys. Multimedia artist Cindy Rasche recreates the signs, symbols and early language of African ancestors. Open through Sept. 4. www.mcconnellarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: Art and Soul. Seeks to provide a platform for up-and-coming Black artists and performers, housing the exhibition and show in a space with local food and drinks that celebrate the Black experience. Open through Sept. 4. www.wildgoosecreative.org

Expand Studios on High

Studios on High Gallery: Retro. Susan Rossiter’s acrylic and handmade paper assemblages are inspired by mid-century textile artists. Open through Sept. 5. www.studiosonhigh.com

934 Gallery: Haptic Hearts. Work by Krista Faist and Timmy Reed in the storefront gallery, Eli Donahue in the Instillation Gallery, and Elizabeth Miller in the Garage Gallery. Open through Sept. 6. www.934gallery.org

Concourse Gallery: Community Expressions: Arts of Upper Arlington. Showcase of the perspectives, styles and mediums of artists living and working in Upper Arlington. Open through Sept. 13. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov/events/concourse-gallery

New Exhibitions:

934 Gallery Someday. New work by Mark Warren Jacques featuring a collection of paintings, a site-specific installation and a large-scale mural. Open Sept. 13-Oct. 12. Visions from the Phantom Highway. Work by Sara Adrain drawing inspiration from mythology, the natural world and the complex tapestry of the contemporary human experience. Open Oct. 19-Nov. 9. www.934gallery.org

Beeler Gallery: I Was Here–FotoFocus Biennial. Emerging and underrepresented lens-based artists representing the diverse mediums of photography, video, performance, collage and mixed media. Tracing Echoes. Two artists collectively navigate the complexities of their creative processes and nurture a spirit of collaboration. Both exhibitions open Sept. 5-Nov. 2. www.beelergallery.com

Blockfort: SURVIVING. Curated by five female artists whose lives have been affected by mental illness and/or addiction. Open Sept. 6-28. SMALL WORLDS. Showcase of various types of miniature works and the skill it takes to create them. Open Oct. 4-26. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Transcendence and August Moon. Ming Smith was a pioneering photographer from Columbus and the first Black female photographer to have work acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in 1979. Fragments of Epic Memory. This exhibition surveys Caribbean art and visual culture, featuring more than 100 photographs from the region. All open Sept. 19-Jan. 26. www.columbusmuseum.org

Expand CMA

Concourse Gallery: Community Expressions: Arts of Upper Arlington. Showcase of the perspectives, styles and mediums of artists living and working in Upper Arlington. Open through Sept. 13. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov/events/concourse-gallery

Dublin Arts Council Gallery: Precarious. Natural beauty and resources contrasted with pollutants, climate change and resource mismanagement. Open Sept. 14-Oct. 29. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: MICHELLE BLACKSTONE. Patterning, dyeing, needlework and quilting alongside landscape and oil painting. Open Oct. 18-Dec. 27. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery @ SEEN Studios: TYLER DAVIS. Davis draws inspiration from themes of escapism, idolization, mental illness, nuclear families and masculinity. Open through Sept. 20. SONYA LUCAS. Visual motifs associated with an Appalachian queer identity, trauma and working with and through anxiety and depression. Open Oct. 11-Nov. 15. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hawk Gallery: Sculpting Light. Kiln-cast abstract sculptures made of glass by Prague artist Vladimira Klumpar and her son Matyas Pavlik. Open Sept. 8-Oct. 31. www.hawkgalleries.com

Hayley Gallery: Moments in Time. Featuring David Hunt of Cincinnati and Joe Anastasi of Upper Arlington. Open Sept. 21-Oct. 14. Layered. Columbus artists Kate Morgan and Brenden Spivey. Open Oct. 19-Nov. 11. www.localart.com

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: Columbus Carved: Layers of History by Yani Sheng. Intricate linoleum block carvings inspired by Columbus’ rich architectural history and diversity. Open Sept. 2-Oct. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

MAC Worthington: Between Summer & Winter. Exhibition of 125 contemporary outdoor heavy metal sculptures. Open Sept. 1-Oct. 30. www.macworthington.com

Expand MAC

Marcia Evans Gallery: New Abstracts. Richard Ferguson. Open Sept. 7-30. Pat Carbone & Christy Gerlach. Open Oct. 5-31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Journeys. Multimedia artist Cindy Rasche recreates the signs, symbols and early language of African ancestors. Open through Sept. 4. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Grounded in the Natural World. Environmental artists Marcia Armstrong and Char Norman. Open through Sept. 28. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Altered Lenses. Photos, cyanotypes and photographic transfers. Open through Oct. 4. Are You Afraid of the Art? Art telling stories inspired by folklore, legends and myths. Open Oct. 12-Nov. 1. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Reconsidered Landscape. Textiles, prints on paper and mixed media bearing a message of conservation and preservation from Sue King. Open Sept. 2-Oct. 31. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Otterbein Department of Art and Art History: www.otterbein.edu/art/art-exhibit-schedule

The Frank Museum of Art: Gateway to Himalayan Art. Traveling exhibition for colleges and universities, based on the Rubin Museum of Art’s cornerstone exhibition. Open through Dec. 12.

Miller Gallery: Against the Current/Lain S. Bangdel: Art, National Identity, and a Modernist Critique. Open through Nov. 8. 6th Annual Juried High School Art Exhibition. Open through Dec. 6.

Fisher Gallery: Only Abstract Will Do. Abstract art from Otterbein’s permanent collection, including work by Otterbein students and faculty as well as visiting and global artists. Open through Dec. 6.

Riffe Gallery: On the Grid. An exhibition featuring 16 Ohio artists. Open through Oct. 4. www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Schumacher Gallery: Masterworks by Ohio Artists (1856-2018). Seventy-five masterworks from Schumacher Gallery’s permanent collection encompass realism, impressionism, modernism, folk art and contemporary eras. Open Sept. 9-Dec. 12. www.capital.edu/student-life/arts-and-culture/schumacher-gallery

Sean Christopher Gallery: Journey. New pieces created over the past year that have helped the artist, Julia Hamilton, process the loss of her husband of 28 years. Open Sept. 7-Oct. 19. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery: Moments. New paintings by Michael Guinane capturing ﬂeeting moments in time. Open Sept. 7-29. A Salon Exhibit. Local artists highlighting their. Open Oct. 3-27. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Short North Alliance: Beyond the Seen. A 1,280-square-foot mural wall on Goodale Street between Park Street and High Street featuring the work of nine local artists. Opens Sept. 7. www.shortnorth.org

Expand Sharon Weiss Gallery

Studios on High: Uplift & Inspire. Paintings by Marty Husted explore the language and power that color has in evoking emotions. Open Sept. 7-Oct. 3. Side by Side. Kim Covell Maurer and Mack Mackin’s works explore the artists’ shared love for the writings of Mary Oliver. Open Oct. 5-31. www.studiosonhigh.com

Terra Gallery and Creative Studio: Isabel Palmer. Canvas art featuring richly textured pieces that invite viewers to interact the work. Open through Sept. 21. Lisa Rose Miller. Three-dimensional clay and paper pulp works made from recycled paper and items. Open through TBD. Autumn Grant. Acrylic and oil paintings with realistic representation with a touch of impressionism. Open through TBD. www.terra-gallery.com

Urban Arts Space: Women’s Work (lower gallery). Weavings and beaded work by Alex McClay, in conjunction with sewing and sculptural printmaking work by Stephanie Berrie. Illustrating History: Black Columbus (corridor). Illustrations and mixed media art pieces that honor influential Black figures in Columbus. Both open through Sept. 21. www.uas.osu.edu

Wehrle Gallery: Untangled: Contemporary Fiber For the Senses. Fiber and mixed media art by Janelle Hallett and Moldovan artist Margarita Vilshanetskaya. Open Sept. 29-Nov. 22. www.ohiodominican.edu

Wexner Center for the Arts: Wind Chime. Roughly 30 black-and-white photographs from Columbus-raised artist Ming Smith’s Africa series, taken during travels to Senegal, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Egypt. Tranquility of Communion. Work by Nigerian British photographer Rotimi Fani-Kayode exploring heightened sensuality informed by Yoruba cosmology and queer activism. Both exhibitions open Sept. 22-Jan. 5. www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: Ohio Art Education Association 70th Anniversary Exhibit. All member exhibition. Open Sept. 11-Nov. 2. Kirsta Benedetti and Ohio Reformatory for Women. Kirsta Benedetti has created her project Redefined: Life Stories to bring a more positive and empathetic light to those serving extended sentences in ORW. Open Oct. 9-30. www.wildgoosecreative.com