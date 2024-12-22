On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus | January/February 2025

Adamah Ceramics Gallery:

Cory Mahoney & Morgan Rose Free. Mahoney’s sculptural work explores the versatility of clay through functional objects and Free’s work considers ideas around our current climate crisis, loss, desire and our preoccupation with consumption. Open through Jan. 16.

Short Stories. Expressing the artist’s, Jim Bowling, personal history as a gay man, and reconciling the contentious relationship LGBTQIA+ people often have with their own bodies. Open Jan. 22-Feb. 26.

www.adamahceramics.com

Columbus Museum of Art:

Christopher Cozier: All around us – elsewheres are beginnings and endings. Cozier focused on the human labor undergirding the United Arab Emirates’ economic boom, recognizing a kinship between migrant workers in Sharjah and the enslaved and indentured people who formerly worked the sugar plantations of the Caribbean.

Transcendence and August Moon. Ming Smith was a pioneering photographer from Columbus and the first Black female photographer to have work acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in 1979.

Fragments of Epic Memory. Explore the Caribbean and its diaspora, placing historical documents in dialogue with an immersive array of contemporary art.

All open through Jan. 26.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Decorative Arts Center:

The Nearest Far Away Place. Ohio’s painters, makers and their mentors. Open Jan. 25-April 27.

www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Art Council Gallery:

Emerging 2025. A juried exhibition for grades K-12 that nurtures the next generation of artists by helping students gain valuable hands-on experience. Open Jan. 11-Feb. 27.

www.dublinarts.org

Hayley Gallery:

Best of Hayley Gallery. The best of the best, with more than 25 pieces on display. Open Jan. 25-Feb. 17.

Jurate Phillips & Clyde Henry. Local Lithuanian artists Jurate Philips and Clyde Henry – who are also award-winning architects, writers and artists – present works inspired by their childhood settings. Open Feb. 22-March 17.

www.localohioart.com

Loann Crane Gallery:

BEYOND TRADITION: Indigenous art of central Ohio. Curated by Juan Daza, Indigo Gonzales and Dexter Komakaru. Open through Jan. 31.

www.gcac.org

Mac Worthington Studio & Gallery:

Abstract Western Landscapes. Expressionist paintings by Mac Worthington. Open Jan. 3-Feb. 28.

www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery:

Artful Holiday Gifts. Open through Jan. 27.

Veena Bansal & Becky Evans. Open Feb. 1-March 31.

www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center:

Monochromia. Steven Elbert’s work comes in various media such as painting, drawing, printmaking, photography and pinhole photography.

Workscapes (2014-Present). Sharone Putter’s art highlights worksites and nondescript events by the side of the road through a semi-abstract lens.

Both open through Jan. 16.

Where Life Is Precious Life Is Precious. Kirsta Niemie Benedetti captures the vibrancy and value of incarcerated women through portraiture and interactive storytelling installations.

Home Free: Ohio Artists Envision Prison Abolition. Returning Artists Guild members explore the conditions, creative expression and aesthetic practices of Ohio artists directly impacted by the criminal legal system.

Both open Jan. 23-March 20.

www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum:

For The Love of Clay: A Potter’s Perspective. This exhibition, made up of pieces from local ceramist Tim Frederich’s collection, features nearly 100 ceramic works. Open Feb. 8-March 29.

www.ohiocraft.org

OSU Faculty Club Art Gallery:

A Seat at the Table – Honoring Black Creativity and History. An invitational exhibit in honor of Black History Month, curated by Arris Cohen. Open Jan. 6-March 3.

www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Riffe Gallery:

It’s an Honor to Be Here. Ohio nature artists in their natural state. Open Jan. 25-April 4.

www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Schumacher Gallery:

The Perfect Shot: Walter Iooss Jr. and the Art of Sports Photography. This exhibition takes visitors through some of the most inspiring moments in sports history through Iooss’ photography. Open Jan. 20-April 5 (closed March 1-9).

www.capital.edu/student-life/arts-and-culture/schumacher-gallery

Sean Christopher Gallery:

Phases. Multidisciplinary collaborative installation by Nikki and Matt Swift. Open Jan. 2-18.

2025 Fourteenth Annual Young Hearts Juried Exhibition. Featuring works by select CCAD art students. Open Feb. 1-22.

www.seanchristophergallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery:

Salon Exhibits. Featuring new works by gallery artists. Open Jan. 1-Feb. 28.

www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery:

Doodle Jewels. Jewelry artist and metalsmith Carole Bucklew’s freehand textural works fusing metals. Open Jan. 4-30.

Flora. A fun, green exhibition, featuring not only cool plant art but the plant that inspired it. Open Feb. 1-27.

www.studiosonhigh.com

Wexner Center of the Arts:

Nancy Holt: Power Systems. Holt’s “Pipeline,” a site-responsive sculpture made of steel pipes, twists inside and outside the center’s lobby. Open through July 27.

Outpost Office. Wex-commissioned furniture installations by the Columbus-based practice led by Ashley Bigham and Erik Herrmann. Open through April 6.

www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative:

Mia Smith and Tiffany Lawson. Artworks by Smith mainly consisting of ceramics, fiber and embroidery, as well as personal artifacts such as makeup wipes and hair clippings. Lawson presents a series of 50 compositions created on Rembrandt toned mixed media paper in Mystic Blue. Open Jan. 10-Feb. 4.

Hassan Qureshi and Kellie Gedert. Wildlife paintings by Qureshi are captured in a high-contrast, vibrant and eye-drawing nature. Gedert’s work uses cyanotypes and mixed media to define what connection means to us as humans. Open Feb. 14-March 4.

www.wildgoosecreative.com