Broadway returns to Columbus with WICKED

Back by popular demand, WICKED will return to the Columbus stage for a three-week run at the Ohio Theatre starting May 18 as an addition to the 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season.

Based on the book by Gregory Maguire, the Broadway hit musical Wicked is told from the perspectives on the witches of the Land of Oz. The musical centers around Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda, Glinda the Good Witch, who form an unlikely friendship.

Following Wicked, Hamilton will serve as the grand finale to the 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season. The opening date has been moved to Oct. 4, 2022 due to tour and scheduling changes.

After a year of suspended and canceled shows, the Columbus Broadway season will return with tour shows and live theater. Here are the eight shows theatre-lovers can experience in the coming months:

Hadestown

Nov. 17-21, 2021

“Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.”

Fiddler on the Roof (Palace Theatre)

Dec. 14-19, 2021

“Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life.”

Cats

Jan. 11-16, 2022

“Experience Cats for the first time, or let it thrill you all over again!”

Come from Away

Feb. 8-13, 2022

“The true story of the small town that welcomed the world.”

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Palace Theatre)

March 11-12, 2022

“A new musical telling the story of Carole King’s life through her music.”

Pretty Woman

March 29 – April 3, 2022

“One of Hollywood’s most beloved stories of all time!”

Wicked

May 18 – June 5, 2022

“The untold story of the Witches of Oz.”

Hamilton

Hamilton

Oct. 4-23, 2022

“The story of American then, told by America now.”

All shows will be performed at the Ohio Theatre on East State Street unless noted otherwise. More information about each show can be found on the Broadway Across America website.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale in the weeks prior to Wicked. Subscribers to the 2021-22 season are eligible to purchase tickets now. Subscriptions can be purchased online at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com or by phone at (800) 294-1892.

Detailed information about health and safety protocols will be communicated as the season draws closer. Updates can be found online.

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com