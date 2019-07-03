× Expand Photo courtesy of Conscious Pilot

This Friday, July 5 Skully’s Music-Diner hosts the return of SummerFlight 2019, bringing you a funky lineup of local Ohio bands including Conscious Pilot, George Barrie Band and special guests Acrylic Grooves and Cosmosis.

Conscious Pilot, a new-age rock group based in Columbus, captivates audiences with psychedelic jam rock influenced by acts like Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin. The band consists of Ricky Feria, on lead guitar, and Jake Gust, on bass, provide vocals with Alex Bass on the keys and Chris Freeman on drums. The group, having just celebrated its 200th live show, wanted to celebrate with a night of musical collaboration.

SummerFlight Tour Dates 7/10 @ The Winchester | Cleveland, OH

7/12 @ Bokeh Lounge | Evansville, IN

7/13 @ Dreamfest | Ansonia, OH

7/14 @ Dreamfest Post Party | Dayton, OH

7/17 @ The Wisco | Madison, WI

7/18 @ Company Brewing | Milwaukee, WI

7/19 @ The Mousetrap | Indianapolis, IN

7/20 @ Kenny’s Westside Pub | Peoria, IL

7/26 @ Melody’s | Beckley, WV

“Last year (SummerFlight 2018) didn’t really have any local draw. It was just (Conscious Pilot) and a couple of out-of-town bands that we had toured with a lot,” says Feria. “So, this year we wanted to focus on bringing in other local bands that were in a different scene, which is why we wanted to work with the George Barrie Band.”

George Barrie, whose musical talents are featured in several local groups including MoJoFlo, Doc Robinson and his self-titled George Barrie Band, has graced the stages of Columbus and beyond for more than a decade. From funk and jazz to rock and blues, Barrie’s sound evokes the same collaborative spirit that SummerFlight 2019 captures.

And the collaboration doesn’t stop with the musical artists. Flight passengers will also have the chance to check out newly released apparel from a Columbus-based streetwear collective called Siqchiq. The collective’s designs combine the loud patterns and bright aesthetic of EDM fashion with the soul and swagger of hip hop.

“SummerFlight will be the debut of our summer collection featuring collaborations with local artists, Dave Bendoly (@davebdraws) being the first, so I’m pretty stoked about that,” says founder CJ Nash.

It’s sure to be a night jam-packed with great music, good times and, according to Feria, some big announcements.

“We are really excited to unveil a lot of new music on the hometown base,” says Feria.

Prepare for Takeoff

Tickets are $10 presale or $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and Athens-based Acrylic Grooves takes the stage at 8 p.m., followed by headliners George Barrie Band and Conscious Pilot. And don’t forget about the late-night set with Cosmosis!

Jenny Wise is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.