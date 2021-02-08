The Lincoln theatre announces winter schedule

The Lincoln Theatre has announced its February and March 2021 schedule, and it’s stacked with performances by talented Black artists.

The line-up includes two performances in the Backstage at the Lincoln series, meant to showcase local artists. In-person attendees have the opportunity to sit on the stage, set against the hand-painted Egyptian Revival-style motif.

Another performance of the season is part of the Club Lincoln series, which includes local artists that have participated in the Lincoln’s artist incubation programs. Shows in Club Lincoln take place in a second-floor ballroom equipped with advanced sound and lighting technology.

In-person tickets are available for all three of the performances and must be pre-purchased. Seating is limited to 15 percent capacity on a first come, first serve basis. Patrons will be asked to wear masks and stay distanced. Those who opt for virtual tickets will be sent a link for the livestream 24 hours in advance.

The schedule is as follows:

Backstage at the Lincoln presents Jermaine Smith

Thursday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

Columbus-based musician, singer and producer Jermaine Smith will perform an encouraging mix of gospel and R&B songs. He will be joined by the local band Vamp Village. Tickets are $10.

Club Lincoln presents Comedy @ Club Lincoln featuring Marc Fazon

Friday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m.

Local standup comedian Marc Fazon puts his own unique twist on tales from his life to create a remarkable family-friendly show. Additional Columbus comedians to be featured include Shaena, Aaron Pettway, Sista Iu, Comedian Silas, Angie Healey, Greg Long, Rosetta Perry and Jr. Junior. Tickets are $15.

Backstage at the Lincoln presents Black Women Rise Poetry Collective with Barbara Fant

Wednesday, March 31, 7 p.m.

Born from the vision of local poet Barbara Fant, the Black Women Rise Poetry Collective offers a safe space for Black women writers to share their authentic stories of being a Black woman in today’s world. Their inspirational poetry embraces personal traumas and triumphs, fears and faith, and journeys joys. Tickets are $10.

All three performances will be held at the Lincoln Theatre. Tickets can be purchased on its website LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

