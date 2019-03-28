Get ready for Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes!

If you haven’t heard of Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, you’re missing out.

Since 1976, this high-energy group has been recording albums and rocking out with raucous blues and R&B vibes. Mark your calendar, the Jukes will perform at the Davidson Theatre on Thursday, April 4.

Lighting up the stage at 8 p.m., the group will feature songs such as

I Don’t Want to Go Home

Love on the Wrong Side of Town

This Time It’s for Real

Talk to Me

We’re Having a Party, a long-loved cover

Tickets start around $28 and can be purchased online at www.capa.com/events/detail/southside-johnny-the-asbury-jukes, in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

A Rockin’ History

Originating from New Jersey shore, the group has featured many members but John Lyon aka Southside Johnny has always been the lead singer-songwriter.

Lyon is considered the Grandfather of the New Jersey Sound, a genre that incorporates pre-Beatles rock and roll, blues and doo-wop.

Jon Bon Jovi has acknowledged Southside Johnny as his “reason for singing”

Fun Fact: Lyon is quoted saying “My father played in bands for years, and my mother went into labor with me at some seedy New Jersey club. I guess some things were just meant to be.”

Fun Fact Two: The musical group has featured more than 100 members, including Bon Jovi who toured with the Jukes in 1990.

Apart from Lyon's high-energy performances, the Jukes are also known for their impressive horn section.

The Jukes are actually closely associated with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. The Jukes have taken the stage with Springsteen and have performed several of the well-known musicians’ songs including The Fever and Fade Away.

To learn more about Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, visit www.southsidejohnny.com and check out their photo gallery, about page and store.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.