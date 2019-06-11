Shadowbox Live lights up the stage almost every night!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live is a creative stage of rock ‘n’ roll and hilarious sketches. Most patrons know the theatre for it’s original shows scattered throughout the year, but the popular venue features so much more.

The Lunchbox on Fridays

Bring some flavor to your lunch break by catching one of Shadowbox Live’s The Lunchbox shows. Presented on most Fridays at 1 p.m., The Lunchbox is a 45-minute sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll show for the weary worker, tired student or aggravated adult in need of a midday pick-me-up and delicious food.

Doors open at 12 p.m., and waiters will greet and seat guests as their zany characters. With more than 20 food options on its bistro-style menu to choose from, guests can order small plates, pizza, full entrées and more. Plus, Shadowbox boasts a full bar that serves drinks during the show. Don’t worry about the time of day either – it’s 5 o’clock somewhere! For a full menu, visit www.shadowboxlive.org/shows/the-lunchbox.

General admission tickets are $10, but students, seniors and military service members can reserve their seats for $5.

Up Front’s Tuesdays with Mak and Winks

Turning Tuesday into the new Friday, Up Front presents Tuesdays with Mak and Winks on most Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Hosted by Shadowbox Live’s head writer Jimmy Mak and stand-up comedian Nickey Winkleman, each show offers something different from drag shows to stand-up, and more.

Tonight’s LGBTQ+ stand-up comedy benefit show, ReachOUT, features comedians Pat Deering, Brooke Cartus, Angie Healey, Matt Loxley, Bianca Moore, Oliva Smith and Winkleman and is hosted by Mary Nolan. The proceeds from the show’s ticket sales will go to Springfield’s 2019 Pride festival. To learn more about Springfield Pride, visit www.facebook.com/springfieldohiopride.

For all Tuesdays with Mak and Winks shows, doors open at 6:30 p.m., food and drink will be available and tickets are $7. For more information, visit www.upfrontstage.com/tuesdays.

Up Front’s Hashtag Comedy Improv Show on Wednesdays

Finish off the slump of #humpday and head to Shadowbox Live to see its Hashtag Comedy Improv Show on most Wednesdays at 8 p.m. This knee-slapping show promises a different experience each week for guests, presenting a mix of short and long-form skits sure to make you laugh until your sides hurt.

Hashtag Comedy offers themed shows, including The Laugh Lotto and “Worst Stories,” and make sure to check out its quarterly Girlprov and Brownprov shows, which feature an all-women cast and all-people-of-color cast, respectively.

On Thursday, June 13, catch Queerprov at 8 p.m to support LGBTQ+ comedians and improvisers from all over Columbus and kick off your Pride celebration with a cackle.

Doors open at 7 p.m., food and drink will be available and tickets are $7 online and $10 at the door. For more information, visit www.upfrontstage.com/hashtagcomedy.

Other Shows at Shadowbox Live

Up Front

Up Front features several other events. For more details on times and additional dates, visit www.upfrontstage.com.

The Improvised Musical presented by #Hashtag Comedy | June 21

The Quiz Box | June 28 (Fourth Fridays)

Columbus Science Pub | July 11 (Every first Thursday)

Friday Night Karaoke

Up Front Stand Up | June 11, July 23 (More to come)

Musical: The Musical | Starting Thursday, June 13

Dirty Little Secrets | Through Saturday, July 13

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.