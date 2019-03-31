Reflect on 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

× Expand Theo Wargo Getty Images 2018 Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium in Cleveland

If you didn’t attend the ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, you had the opportunity to view it at the Rock Hall Museum in Cleveland, which was the only other place in the world simulcasting the ceremony.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony isn’t just about an artist who has a hit song or a great album. It’s a chance for artists to take a look back at their career and see all they have influenced with their music.

President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Greg Harris, says, “I’m excited for all of them for very different reasons. The Zombies are finally recognized for their innovation and sound. Stevie Nicks is the first female solo artist … Janet Jackson and her fan base – Jackson has been eligible for three years.”

In order to get nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, artists had to have recorded their first song 25 years ago. The 25 nominating committee members meet annually to nominate two artists that come from a ballot of 15 nominees.

Normally, only five inductees are added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but this year the margin was so close the committee decided to add two additional artists; making a total of seven inductees.

“It’s like sitting in the front row to the greatest rock concert you’ve been to and it’s the greatest performance for these rock artists,” Harris says. “There is a lot of energy and connections that happen at those moments. Artists attend because they’re big fans and learn to appreciate the others.”

When 2004 inductee and Beatles member George Harrison was honored by a group of musicians including Prince and Tom Petty, audience members were treated to one of the greatest guitar performances in the history of rock and roll. It didn’t matter if the audience wasn’t made up of Harrison’s biggest fans; every person in the audience was cheering.

The ceremony is always full of surprises, like when Keith Richards, Carlos Santana, Jimmy Page and more joined the Jimi Hendrix Experience for a rendition of All Along the Watchtower.

“It’s always such a diverse evening and you have to be open to the surprising moments,” Harris says.

Harris says the energy, excitement and quality of the artists – in addition to seeing them on this incredible stage – is thrilling.

Class of 2019 Inductees

The Cure

Def Leppard

Janet Jackson

Stevie Nicks

Radiohead

Roxy Music

The Zombies

2019 Nominees

Devo

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

John Prine

Rage Against The Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

