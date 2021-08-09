Queer comedy queens take Columbus

Get ready to laugh until you cry – and then laugh some more. The Queer Queens of Qomedy are taking the stage at Columbus Funny Bone comedy club and restaurant Aug. 28, a year later than their original tour.

Stand-up comedy is heavily saturated with male comics, but Poppy Champlin is changing the comedy scene with her long-running tour, the Queer Queens of Qomedy, or Q3. Q3 showcases lesbian comics from around the country in a revolving cast.

For the Columbus show, Champlin will be joined by headliner Vickie Shaw, whose charming Texas accent adds flavor to her comedic sets. Shaw has been seen on LOGO and Comedy Central.

Champlin is a quick-witted performer who brings energy and joy to any stage. She graduated from the University of Rhode Island with degree in theatre and attended the world’s largest school of sketch comedy, the Second City Training Center in Chicago.

Her one-woman show A Chocolate Sandwich is critically acclaimed, and she’s been featured on the Joan Rivers Show, Entertainment Tonight, Showtime, Comedy Central, HBO, LOGO, Oprah and The Gay and Lesbian Comedy Slam on Amazon Prime. In addition to TV appearances, Champlin has opened for talented comics such as Rosie O’Donnell and Bill Maher.

When she’s not touring, Champlin teaches a stand-up comedy class in Rhode Island and is a regular on Tara Devlin’s podcast Tarabuster.

A portion of the show’s proceeds will benefit Stonewall Columbus, a local LGBTQ+ community organization. General admission is $25 and VIP is $40 and includes a meet and greet with the queens. Showtime is 3:30 p.m.

