Q&A with The Bachelor Live on Stage star Becca Kufrin

The Bachelor Live On Stage is set for March 17 at the Palace Theatre

Did you ever think that The Bachelor would take you where you are now in your personal life and career?

Not in a million years. I’ve had so many unique and amazing opportunities brought to life because of the show – Garrett for one – but also the creative outlet to start my own loungewear line (B the Label) as well as these cool hosting opportunities with Bachelor Live On Stage and the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

How has your life changed since you stepped into the limelight of media and entertainment?

It’s changed in every way possible. I’ve had career changes, new living locations and one crazy travel schedule because of the show. I am no longer living in private, and my life and relationship are on display, which often isn’t the easiest thing for me.

What do you say to someone who asks, “Does the Bachelor/Bachelorette process actually work?”

I say, “Just look at Garrett and me! We are exhibit A.”

You’ve raised a lot of funds for Stand Up to Cancer. How did you feel putting passion into an organization like that?

I feel very humbled to give back to some great organizations. Certain ones like Stand Up to Cancer, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and WomenOne are ones that are near and dear to my heart, each for a specific reason.

The Bachelor Live on Stage sounds like SUCH a fun time. What kind of Columbus bachelors are you looking for?

We are looking for someone who is truly open and ready for anything. We also want someone who is fun, go-with-the-flow and looking to have a great time while some eyeballs are on them.

What’s it like working this production with Bachelor Ben Higgins?

Ben is probably the best person for the job. He is so charismatic and great with all types of people, so to have him by my side while on stage will definitely make the shows (hopefully) go smoothly. He genuinely cares about the fans and puts their desires and experience at the top of the list, so I hope the audience can feel the love and his desire to give back to them.

OK, we have to know, what’s your honest, best piece of relationship advice?

Someone once told me this, and I’ve learned it’s so true, especially when living with your partner – pick your battles. It’s easy to get frustrated or annoyed with the opposite sex, because it’s no surprise that men and women are from opposite planets. So, make sure you really choose what to get upset about in certain situations. I also think it’s very important to give your partner a kiss and tell them you love them every single night before bed…even if you’re pissed.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.