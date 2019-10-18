PREVIEW | An Honest Chat with Matt from Matt and Kim

× Expand Caleb Kuhl

Matt and Kim's names are possibly spoken more often in the same sentence than separately. While that may not be normal for most couples, this dynamic duo has earned the right through six hit studio albums, tours at Bonnaroo, Coachella and Firefly, and a gold lead single Daylight.

We had a chat with Matt Johnson, one of the most down-to-earth and likable guys in the American indie electronic genre. While Kim Schifino couldn't join the conversation, we asked right away if the duo had every considered adding someone else to the pair to make a trio.

"Well, no, not really, actually," Johnson laughs. "Because we just worked so well. It's also so personal to us, it would be like adding a third person to our relationship. It would be an extra person going on dates with us and stuff."

Matt and Kim have had such a long reign as one of the top duos in their genre, a claim not many artists have. It's easy for musicians to tire and fizzle out, however, the two have steadily and successfully traveled the world since 2006. The GRAND 10 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR marks the anniversary of the release of their breakout album, GRAND.

GRAND means a lot to the duo, as it completely changed their lives. Rolling Stone immediately loved it, along with Entertainment Weekly and just about everyone else in the world.

× Expand Devon Moore

"It doesn't feel like 10 years since the album came out," Johnson says. "We're just doing what we love. We always have."

The tour is exciting for the duo, especially since they will be performing songs off the album they've never played live before. They'll be playing through the entirety of GRAND, a feat fans everywhere are absolutely amped for.

"It's nerve-wracking!" Johnson admits. "I've been doing this for a while and I still get nervous." We ask, aghast, "You mean, rockstars still get nervous?" Johnson responds with a laugh, "Yes, of course, we do."

You wouldn't know it, as Matt and Kim's performance are known for being so upbeat, with infectious dancing and anthems we all know the words to. They love their show's atmospheres; the vibes are always like one giant dance party.

"We've never done anything like this before," Johnson says. "It's going to be really cool. We're really excited to come to Columbus."

Speaking of things they've never done before - Matt and Kim have also just recently started a podcast of their own, The Matt and Kim Podcast. The two go over crazy hypotheticals, like if you could take a pill to make you smarter, but less attractive, would you? Or even wackier, if Shaq was naked in your shower, would you call the police? It's a whirlwind of a podcast.

"It's just us, our relationship; we talk about the most random things," Johnson says. "We could on for hours and hours if someone didn't stop us."

Matt and Kim's show is set for Saturday, October 19 at EXPRESS LIVE! Be there with your dancing shoes on and warmed up.

Follow us on @cityscenecolumbus to see the concert coverage live!

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.