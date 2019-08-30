Preview| Flying Lotus Brings Immersive 3-D Experience to Express Live!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Motormouth Media

Stemming from the tradition of his great Aunt Alice Coltrane, the second wife of jazz legend John, and music inspirations of MF Doom, J. Dilla and Madlib, Stephen Ellison aka Flying Lotus has been immersed amongst the greats his whole life.

He is a constant collaborator amongst the hip- hop world and has been worked on songs with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Denzel Curry, George Clinton and more.

The producer has been quiet on the music front for the past few years as he worked on his film, KUSO, a film in which he wrote, directed, produced and recorded the score. He also continued his ongoing partnership with Adult Swim.

Earlier this year, FlyLo dropped his newest critically acclaimed project, Flamagra– an hour plus of some of the artist’s most groundbreaking work to date.

The album centers around an idea of eternal fire throughout Los Angeles. When writing for the album began, as mentioned in an interview with GQ, Flying Lotus was watching the world burn around him and it sparked some new direction for his work.

Especially in his hometown of Los Angeles during some of the wildfires.

“Even though there’s this concept of fire, I wanted it to be about us making the most of our situation,” FlyLo says. “Having it be hopeful.”

× Flying Lotus Ft. Anderson .Paak- More (Music Video)

This Labor Day, FlyLo brings his new 3-D immersive tour to the Express Live! stage. The show will feature 3-D visuals, similar to some of his previous tours.

Each audience member will be handed a pair of 3-D glasses upon entrance for the producer’s visual elements throughout his set full of cartoons and abstract geometrical shapes.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and Brandon Coleman Spacetalker, Salami Rose Joe Louis and PBDY will be in support ahead of FlyLo’s headlining set.

For tickets and more information, please click here.