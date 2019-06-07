Original Productions Theatre | Shakespeare’s Bloody Deed

All the world can see the stage as Original Productions Theatre presents Shakespeare’s Bloody Deed. The play, written by Johnrick Hole, premieres June 6 and runs until June 15 at the Abbey Theater of Dublin.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and tickets are priced at $25. Seniors and students are in luck, though. They can snag tickets for $20. Not into a late-night show? Catch the matinee performance for the same price on Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m. Call 614-943-1776 or email dmorgan@optheater.com to purchase tickets.

Based on an historical incident, this comedy-fantasy drops the audience into the era of Shakespeare as they watch him and his players attempt to save their theater with the help of Queen Elizabeth. The Earl of Essex, returning from a mission with unfavorable results, plots with the Earl of Southampton to sabotage Shakespeare and his players to regain the queen’s favor, while the Queen suspects a plot against her crown. For more about the play, visit www.optheater.com/meet-author-director-actors.

About the Cast

With 13 cast and crew members in and behind the scenes, this play is sure to have a lot of swagger – see what I did there?

Playing his second historical character of the year, Stefan Langer is Shakespeare. Langer has been in a plethora of plays, including Bakersfield Mist and A Christmas Carol and portrayed Thomas Jefferson in The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord in January.

Janetta Davis, a member of the Actors’ Equity Association, portrays Queen Elizabeth. She’s held roles in Hamlet, The Glass Menagerie and many others presented by the numerous professional theaters she’s worked with. Her last performance with Original Productions Theatre was in their presentation of How I Got Pluto where she played Deborah.

A seasoned veteran in the central Ohio theater community, Bill Hafner is the Earl of Essex in his second production with Original Productions Theatre. A graduate of Clarks Summit University, Hafner has been in over six productions, including The Little Mermaid, The Music Man and Sweeney Todd.

Visit www.optheater.com/meet-author-director-actors to learn more about these actors and the rest of the amazing cast.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.