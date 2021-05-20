Major Ohio Theatre renovation is complete

After thousands of dollars, four months of renovations, and almost a whole year of delays due to COVID-19, the Ohio Theatre renovation is now complete.

With reconstructed aisles and newly added handrails along them, the theatre is both safer and more comfortable. Additional updates to the loge area include updated railings and leveling the aisle between the loge and the mezzanine.

“We’re excited to see this long-needed renovation finally complete, and just in time for brighter days ahead as things slowly begin to return to normal,” says CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington in a press release. “This renovation is an important safety enhancement for our patrons, enabling us to offer an even better customer experience. We can’t wait to put it to use!”

New carpet graces the floors of the theatre as well, giving the upper section a brighter and cleaner look. When removing the old carpeting, decades-old debris was found, including candy wrappers for treats that are no longer produced.

The renovation was spearheaded by CAPA, which was established in 1969 with the goal of saving the Ohio Theatre from destruction. Money for the renovation was funded through a combination of private donations and money from the $1.25 million of the State of Ohio’s 2020 capital budget.

Thanks to the completed renovation, visitors to the Ohio Theatre can take in its new glory and splendor this weekend with the Columbus Symphony’s Haydn Festival on May 21-22.

Future programming at the historic theatre includes the Columbus Symphony’s production of Mozart’s Jupiter June 4-6, the CAPA gala celebration July 17 and Broadway in Columbus’ presentation of Hamilton Sept. 28-Oct. 17.

Keep your eyes peeled for an announcement about the summer film series, too.

And to the Ohio Theatre which has stood downtown for almost 100 years, encore.

Sarah Robinson is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com.