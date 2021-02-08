Love is in the air

Nothing can put a stop to love this year. On Saturday, Feb. 13, the Columbus Symphony will be performing a one-night only, in-person Valentine’s Day concert at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature a full, socially distanced orchestra conducted by CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz. Broadway vocalists Jessica Hendy and Scott Coulter and pianist John Boswell will all bring the romance to life with a curated collection of pop love songs such as Nobody Does It Better, River Deep Mountain High, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Your Song and Shallow among others.

Jessica Hendy is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Hendy, who is known as one of Broadway’s best belters, has been a part of many Broadway productions. Some of Hendy’s notable performances include starring roles in Cats, Aida and Amour.

In New York, she performed her one-woman cabaret, A Life to Call Your Own, and received a Bistro Award for her cabaret debut in the musical comedy revue Get Your Tickets Now. She also received an ACCLAIM Award for Best Actress as Jeanne in The Great American Trailer Park Musical at the Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati.

Scott Coulter is also a proud graduate of the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and is currently the artistic director of the Pocono Mountains Music Festival. Coulter has received five Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) Awards, five Bistro Awards and two Nightlife Awards for outstanding vocalist.

Coulter received a MAC Award in 2003 for his self-titled CD. He also directed and starred in A Christmas Carol: The Symphonic Concert, which was nominated for an Emmy in its PBS reprisal in December 2013. Coulter was also an Emmy nominee for his performance in American Song at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

John Boswell is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, where he received the Frank Sinatra Award for popular instrumentalists. As a well-recognized pianist, Boswell has been musical director for Judy Collins, Andy Williams, Bob Newhart, Scott Coulter, Maude Maggart, Faith Prince, Carmen Cusack, Babbie Green and Jason Graae, among others.

Boswell has appeared in numerous settings outside of the symphony, including his role of Moose in the national tour of Crazy For You and has appeared on The Tonight Show, Today, CBS This Morning, Regis And Kathie Lee, General Hospital and was the piano-playing hands of Nancy McKeon on the sit-com The Facts of Life. Coulter currently has eight CDs out, with a ninth soon to follow.

Throughout the dreamy romantic evening, the Columbus Symphony and Palace Theatre will actively be following safety protocols for COVID-19. Some of these protocols include mask-wearing for all patrons and staff, social distancing seating, a maximum capacity of 300 people, hand sanitizer stations, no concession stand or intermission, doors opening 45 minutes prior to the concert and extra cleaning precautions, such as increased fresh air flow through the HVAC system.

The staff asks that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms stay home from the event. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com or by phone at (614) 484-9431. Each guest will receive a special VIP experience, complete with sparkling wine, chocolate, a rose and a possible photo opportunity.

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.