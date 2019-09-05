Saxophonist Kenny G is making his way to the Palace

Kenny G is a household name, and his sound is just as recognizable, if not more so.

He has global sales totaling more than 75 million and won Grammys and an American Music Award - dubbed as the biggest instrumental-selling artists of all time.

An Evening with Kenny G at the Palace Theatre will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. The performance is labeled as contemporary jazz, although G's music has made the pop, R&B and jazz charts over the years.

Who is Kenny G?

Born Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, he became his stage name, Kenny G, when he began his journey as a successful saxophonist. He played music all his life, from a sideman for Barry White's Love Unlimited Orchestra to a piece in a funk band called Cold, Bold and Together. After a time of being a staple in The Jeff Lorber Fusion, he started his solo career.

He was a hit very early on, his second and third albums receiving platinum status in the U.S. His fourth album, Duotones, sold over five million copies - his single Songbird reaching No. 4 on the Hot 100 charts.

G has had steady popularity over his career and was even invited to the White House to perform in 2000. He continues to tour and produce music, traveling across the world and achieving national greatness.

Best Hits of Kenny G

Songbird - Duotones (1986)

Forever in Love - Silhouette (1988)

My Heart Will Go On (Titanic)

Every Time I Close My Eyes - The Moment (1996)

Going Home - Kenny G Live (1989)

Theme from Dying Young - Dying Young Soundtrack (1991)