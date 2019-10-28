A Chat with One Sweet Magician

× Expand Jillian Sipkins

Justin Willman is a man of many talents. He's a comedian, Netflix show creator and star, host of the popular Cupcake Wars and a natural entertainer. Willman has performed at the White House, dazzled Ellen Degeneres and is a writer for shows such as America's Got Talent and The Goldbergs. However, arguably most outstanding, is his skill in the art of magic.

How does one achieve such success in a career that involves complete bewilderment and disbelief? Willman actually graduated from college with a journalism degree, as he thought he should have a backup plan just in case his dream of becoming a magician somehow went askew.

"It's a niche journey," he says. "You don't graduate with a magic degree and there's no defined path to make it in the world."

Jillian Sipkins

Willman moved to Los Angeles after college and began performing at parties, using a half-comedian, half-magician style. He insists that a good magician needs to be in touch with the inner child and can't be stuck in cynical, grownup ways.

"Don't take no for an answer," he advises. "You're gonna face a lot of people who don't think what you're doing is practical. There's always room for more magicians."

Where a long time ago, a simple card trick may have astounded audiences, 2019 brings pros and cons to magic shows. Willman says that since the world is so jaded and desensitized with phones and technology, it can be hard to impress someone through a screen. However, he says that during his live shows, people are still deeply impressed, seeing things that defy rules of the universe.

Of course, it's not all fluffy bunnies and magic hats.

"Sometimes things work, sometimes they don't," Willman says. "In my Netflix show, we convinced a guy he was invisible - that took some trial and error."

The toughest crowd?

"Kids," Willman laughs. "They don't have polite restraint. Adults will smile and be impressed, but kids will call you out, right to your face."

But the most challenging (and exciting) trick Willman has performed, is parenthood. He and his wife just recently had their first child, and he says he's learned that parenting involves so much work that it's miracle - just like magic. And just like a good trick receives an even better reward, so does raising his son.

Cupcake Wars

We just had to ask Willman about his experience as a host on Cupcake Wars, the crazy competition show where bakers hustle to come up with the best cupcakes they can to impress three judges. Willman brings a quick wit and commentary, becoming the face of the popular show.

"It's so funny, we shot the first CupCake Wars 10 years ago," he says. "But it feels like a blurb."

While it's a sweet show, he says it takes a lot of work to film each episode. The team might film an entire season in just one week.

"I had really long days in this fantasy world of pastel sets," Willman says. "I had to think 'am I dreaming right now?' It was a blast to do."

No one knew what a success it would be when filming first took place.

"It's a cozy binge watch!" he says. "It's one of the few shows you can watch with every member of the family."

The Show

The show will take place on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Davidson Theatre. His Netflix show, Magic For Humans, comes out Dec. 6.

"It's been two years since I've been in Columbus," Willman says. "I'm excited to come back. Everybody needs a little more magic in their life."

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.