JAG Announces 2019-2020 Lineup for Lincoln Theatre Concert Series

The Jazz Arts Group of Columbus (JAG) just announced the performing artists for JAG’s 2019-2020 Jazz at the Lincoln Theatre concert series.

The performing artists include:

Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo

Come see Peplowski and Figueiredo for their performance, Amizade: An Evening with Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo, on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Byron Stripling

See Stripling on Saturday, December 28, 2019, for his performance, Swingin' in the New Year with Byron Stripling.

Ariel Pocock

Visit the Lincoln Theatre on Friday, February 14, 2020, to see Pocock’s performance Ariel Pocock Quartet.

Melissa Aldana

You’ll be able to see Aldana perform on Friday, April 3, 2020, in her performance Melissa Aldana Quartet.

About JAG

JAG is America’s premier not-for-profit arts organization that is dedicated to producing, performing and promoting jazz. JAG began in 1973 at Capital University by Ray Eubanks as a way for local musicians to present high-level performances to audiences in a big-band jazz setting. Today JAG is the third largest performing arts organization in Columbus and the second largest of its type in the United States. With performances all over the Columbus area, such as Lincoln Theatre, Topiary Park and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, JAG makes it their mission to advance and celebrate jazz through not only their performances but also through education. Believing in the power of music to transform lives, JAG offers lifelong-learning opportunities to all in the Columbus community.

Tickets

For ticket information, visit www.jazzartsgroup.org or call (614) 294-5200. Or if you want to get the best tickets, seat locations, special offers and events, and insider news and information become a subscriber by calling Melinda Faris at the CAPA Ticket Office at (614) 719-6692 or visit the CAPA Ticket Office at 39 E. State St.

