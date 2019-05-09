Flying Lotus Debuts New Single/ Announces Tour

× Expand Photo by Renata Raksha

Just weeks ahead of Flamagra – Flying Lotus’s highly anticipated follow-up to his 2014 full-length release You’re Dead – the producer is back with another new single from the project. The new single is More featuring Anderson .Paak and just dropped yesterday.

More begins with a heavy guitar driven intro that quickly flips into a more hip hop driven sound backed by FlyLo's spaced out sonics. The track also features Thundercat on bass and Georgia Anne Muldrow on backup vocals, which allows .Paak’s virtuosity on the mic to shine.

× More by Flying Lotus ft. Anderson .Paak

The single was released on Zane Lowe’s show via Beats 1 Radio from Apple Music. Lowe interviewed FlyLo and the two discussed the single, working with .Paak and the producer’s close relationship with the late Mac Miller.

According to the interview, More has been in the works for almost six years now as a demo with .Paak and was a project the singer continuously encouraged FlyLo to finish.

Flamagra boasts 27 tracks and a slew of features including Solange, Tierra Whack, Toro Y Moi, Thundercat, George Clinton and Shabazz Palaces in addition to .Paak and Little Dragon.

There are two songs (Find Your Own Way Home and Thank U Malcom) dedicated to the producer’s late friend, Miller, who died at the age of 26 in fall 2018.

"He was the one person just constantly kicking my door down trying to get beats off me," FlyLo says in the Beats 1 interview. "'Hey man, I know you're working on a movie now, but what stuff you been working on?' I'm gonna miss that man, I miss that already."

FlyLo also announced that he will be heading out on a North American tour in support of the album this August and September. He’ll be making a stop in Columbus on Sept. 2 at Express Live. The tour will feature 3D screen technology first used on FlyLo’s 2017 fall tour.

× Flying Lotus 3-D Technology

Flamagra drops May 24 via Warp Records and will be available wherever music is streamed or sold. For tickets to the upcoming tour, please click here.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com