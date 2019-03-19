Enjoy your favorite video game music with a jazzy twist

Enjoy music from your favorite games like Mario and Zelda at this one-night-only and FREE event

Most of us know the classic beats to popular video games such as Super Mario Bros. or The Legend of Zelda. The almost 8-bit sounding tunes or majestic, boss-battling songs can strike a cord in many easy-going to hard-core gamers.

For one-night-only, you won’t need to power up your game console to hear the classic songs – experience iconic video game music live.

The Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents 4th Floor Live: Columbus Video Game Ensemble on Thursday, March 21 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre.

A four-piece ensemble, the dynamic Columbus Video Game Ensemble spices things up by adding a modern blend of funk, hip-hop, R&B and jazz into their set repertoire. Their goal? Entertain concert-goers and gamers alike.

And it gets better, the event is FREE! No need to hunt for rupees or gold coins to purchase a ticket, just show up and enjoy the splendid sounds. 

About 4th Floor Live

Ever wonder what was on the top floor of the Lincoln Theatre? Well now you know – an intimate music hall. The space gives a platform for creativity while providing curious listeners with a cozy atmosphere. JAG says the area “becomes a true listening room where artists and audiences can share live jazz that celebrates tradition while looking into the future.”

All 4th Floor Live concerts are free and run 7-9 p.m. Mark your calendar with the series’ upcoming performances.

  • April 18 | Anthony Stanco Ensemble: A brilliant trumpeter based out of Michigan, Stanco brings the greats such as Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie into the future. www.anthonystancomusic.com
  • May 9 | Waves De Aché: Presenting a concert and masterclass about different cultures and rhythms from Latin American and other countries popular for creating modern dance music. Enjoy the groups’ combination of salsa, Afro-Cuban, mid-western American funk, rock and hip-hop.
  • June 6 | Birdshack: A trio playing jazz rhythms and music by AC/DC, The Beatles, Hank William and more, enjoy an evening of jazzy tunes, bluegrass and old country. www.facebook.com/Birdshack

