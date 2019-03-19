Enjoy your favorite video game music with a jazzy twist

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Group Columbus webpage

Most of us know the classic beats to popular video games such as Super Mario Bros. or The Legend of Zelda. The almost 8-bit sounding tunes or majestic, boss-battling songs can strike a cord in many easy-going to hard-core gamers.

For one-night-only, you won’t need to power up your game console to hear the classic songs – experience iconic video game music live.

The Jazz Arts Group of Columbus presents 4th Floor Live: Columbus Video Game Ensemble on Thursday, March 21 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre.

A four-piece ensemble, the dynamic Columbus Video Game Ensemble spices things up by adding a modern blend of funk, hip-hop, R&B and jazz into their set repertoire. Their goal? Entertain concert-goers and gamers alike.

And it gets better, the event is FREE! No need to hunt for rupees or gold coins to purchase a ticket, just show up and enjoy the splendid sounds.

About 4th Floor Live

Ever wonder what was on the top floor of the Lincoln Theatre? Well now you know – an intimate music hall. The space gives a platform for creativity while providing curious listeners with a cozy atmosphere. JAG says the area “becomes a true listening room where artists and audiences can share live jazz that celebrates tradition while looking into the future.”

All 4th Floor Live concerts are free and run 7-9 p.m. Mark your calendar with the series’ upcoming performances.

April 18 | Anthony Stanco Ensemble : A brilliant trumpeter based out of Michigan, Stanco brings the greats such as Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie into the future. www.anthonystancomusic.com

| : A brilliant trumpeter based out of Michigan, Stanco brings the greats such as Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie into the future. www.anthonystancomusic.com May 9 | Waves De Aché : Presenting a concert and masterclass about different cultures and rhythms from Latin American and other countries popular for creating modern dance music. Enjoy the groups’ combination of salsa, Afro-Cuban, mid-western American funk, rock and hip-hop.

| : Presenting a concert and masterclass about different cultures and rhythms from Latin American and other countries popular for creating modern dance music. Enjoy the groups’ combination of salsa, Afro-Cuban, mid-western American funk, rock and hip-hop. June 6 | Birdshack: A trio playing jazz rhythms and music by AC/DC, The Beatles, Hank William and more, enjoy an evening of jazzy tunes, bluegrass and old country. www.facebook.com/Birdshack

