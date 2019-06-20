CSO 2019 Summer Night Music Neighborhood lineup

× Expand photo by Randall L. Schieber Columbus Symphony Music Director Rossen Milanov

Taking beautiful orchestral music around Cbus for the third year in a row, the Columbus Symphony presents the 2019 Summer Night Music Neighborhood Concert Series. These four performances hit Worthington, Powell, Newark and New Albany throughout June and July.

Listen to light classical pieces from Mozart, Bach, Strauss, Handel and more from the comfort of a landmark in each neighborhood. With music that friends and family can enjoy and relax to, each concert is sure to end your day in a cultured way.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-14. Tots 2-years-old and younger are free. Purchase them in advance at the CAPA ticket center, online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by calling 614-469-0939. Tickets can also be purchased at the door if available.

For more about the concert series, visit www.columbussymphony.com/events/series.

2019 Summer Night Music Neighborhood Concert Series Lineup

Worthington

The Strings of the Columbus Symphony | Sunday, June 23 at 3 p.m. | Congregation Beth Tikvah, 6121 Olentangy River Rd.

Led by Concertmaster Joanna Frankel, the strings of the Columbus Symphony will serenade the audience with classical pieces from Mozart, Mendelssohn, Puccini, Grainger and Copland.

Powell

Inspired by Nature | Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. | Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy St.

Spend a warm, summer night listening to Baroque pieces by Mendelssohn, Handel and Bach, and Strauss waltzes performed by the Columbus Symphony with Maestro Rossen Milanov as its conductor.

Newark

The Strings of the Columbus Symphony | Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. | St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 58 Granville St.

Frankel brings the strings to Newark.

New Albany

Inspired by Nature | Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m. | Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts

Milanov conducts this celebration of art and nature for a New Albany audience.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.