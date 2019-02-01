Cory Wong brings "The Optimist Tour" to Columbus

× Expand Photo by Charla Harvey

2018 was an eventful year in the life of guitarist Cory Wong. He had a multitude of projects: his sophomore solo record, The Optimist, Hill Climber with lo-fi funk overlords Vulfpeck and an EP with the newly formed acrobatic funk quartet, Fearless Flyers, composed of Vulfpeck bassist Joe Dart, drummer Nate Smith, and Snarky Puppy guitarist Mark Lettieri,

Wong’s year, however, was topped with a storied nod of approval. The Dave Koz nod.

Koz is a legend in the smooth jazz world as a saxophonist and, as Wong describes, “The sultan of smooth, the Stamos of Sax and the Schwarzenegger of syncopation.”

Through the power of the internet and a group of mutual friends, Wong achieved his goal and received that nod of approval from Koz as the two joined forces in the studio to record a couple of songs.

“The Koz thing, man… It feels good, a big, big win for 2018 to get that Koz nod,” Wong says.

Wong and his band recorded two songs with Koz and this year and he was invited to perform on Koz’s annual cruise.

Some Slight Compromising

Before crossing paths and infiltrating the world of smooth jazz, Wong grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota and got his start musically as a bass player.

“I’ve been a bass guy from the beginning,” Wong says. “I am a Chili Peppers freak and Primus as well. Classic bass bands and was like I gotta be a bass player.”

Wong took to the bass quickly and recalls getting tablature books for the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s albums One Hot Minute and Blood Sugar Sex Magik, and learning them front to back.

“I was just hooked on music and realized soon that I couldn’t do it by myself anymore, I needed a band,” Wong says.

In middle school, after some conversation and some slight convincing, Wong’s sixth-grade music instructor allowed him to come to school early to teach himself how to play the drums. Wong’s plan was to then teach his friend how to play.

“My other buddy had his dad’s bass and he told me you can’t have two bass players in a band,” Wong says laughing. “I just said screw it, I’m going to get a guitar and be the guitar player. My friend won out and now I’m stuck playing the guitar for the rest of my life.”

Playing in the Twin Cities

Minneapolis is a storied city when it comes to music. One name reigns supreme over the scene, that being his royal badness, Prince.

Wong has had the opportunity to play in some of the same circles as Prince. His last album featured members of Prince’s New Power Generation including drummer Michael Bland, bassist Sonny Thompson and the horn section “Hornheads.”

“I grew up playing in the Twin Cities, playing in Minneapolis and those guys were just part of the scene,” Wong says. “It was very natural, nothing like ‘I really want Prince’s rhythm section, where are they?’ It just happens to be that they are an insane rhythm and horn section who live down the road.”

"I feel very fortunate to have played with them."- Wong

The guitarist was also a frequent guest at Bunkers Music Bar and Grill, where funk and R&B group Dr. Mambo’s Combo performed - a group Thompson and Bland played in and a group that Prince jammed with frequently.

“That was the fun and weird part of it because there was always this extra tension there,” Wong says. “It was fun in a good way and a lot of other people would come sit in on that. It was this insanely high energy, slamming thing.”

Staying Busy

If there is one thing that Wong and the groups he plays with does right, aside from the music itself, is their utilization of the Internet. From live streams of shows or recording sessions to recordings of the band playing in the studio, from Wong’s solo material, Vulfpeck and Fearless Flyers, the groups provide no shortage of content.

“We’re in 2019 and everyone lives on the internet, I’m on it all the time. It’s an internet world right now,” Wong says. “It’s a great way to connect with people. There’s only so many people that can come to A&R Bar in Columbus, but there’s a lot more people that can watch my video on YouTube of that same performance.”

While the exposure through the web is a great way of gaining attention and reaching a larger audience of people, Wong still values the art of live performing.

“That being said, that binary code we hide behind, breaks down in the fact that there is much less potent human experience and connection that you don’t get unless you come see someone live, in person, in the analog sphere.”

Wong’s current tour, in support of The Optimist, has played host to a number of sold-out crowds across the U.S.

“It’s crazy playing some of these cities I’ve never been to. And with this still being my rookie year of touring as an artist, for me as an artist, it’s fun to have people interested in me doing my solo thing,” Wong says. “It’s very rewarding, in a sense of not just like, ‘Wow people are here to see me,’ but people are here to see some live instrumental music and have a good time and hang out.”

Aside from this current solo tour, Vulfpeck just announced a headlining show at Madison Square Garden, with The Fearless Flyers in support.

“Joe Dart and I are pulling the doubleheader, it’s gonna be good,” Wong says laughing. “I’m into physical training now, I hired Shaun White’s Olympic trainer to get me physically fit for the gigs.”

Though we can’t confirm if White’s trainer is helping Wong get in tip-top shape, we can confirm that the A&R Bar show is one not to miss.

Cory Wong will be at A&R Bar Monday, Feb. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com