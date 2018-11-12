Review: Fleetwood Mac at Nationwide Arena Nov. 7

Grammy award-winning band Fleetwood Mac took the stage at Nationwide Arena Nov. 7 for its first tour since parting ways with longtime lead guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham earlier in the year. Joining familiar members Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie are Mike Campbell, former guitarist for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn, who’s fronted the bands Split Enz and Crowded House.

In a stadium full of fans, it was easy to see, and hear, that the band’s following spans many generations. Some heads bobbed faster than others, as a crowd full of voices echoed one of the most influential rock groups of the 70s. An awesome display of lights and psychedelic visuals accompanied the performance, which nostalgically produced one hit after the next.

The new lineup brought with it a familiar sound to old favorites like “The Chain,” “Landslide,” “Gold Dust Woman” and “Go Your Own Way,” along with an homage to Tom Petty in a moving “Free Fallin” cover. Finn paid tribute to his Crowded House years with a cover of “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” and the band’s classic, “World Turning” featured Fleetwood’s infamous drum solo. The band closed the show after a three-song encore with Nicks and Christine McVie performing its 1995 song, “All Over Again.”

Fleetwood Mac heads to Canada for shows in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver Nov. 11-16 before swinging back down to the U.S. for its Nov. 17 show in Tacoma, WA. The massive 52-date North American tour began in Tulsa, OK Oct. 3 and will finish in Philadelphia, PA April 5. After that, the band will begin its newly-announced European leg in June 2019.

