Columbus Blues Challenge to return in August

The Columbus Blues Alliance announced the return of the annual Columbus Blues Challenge in a press release July 14 following the cancellation of last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place Aug. 29 at The KING of CLUBS.

“Without the challenge, it felt like we were all disconnected from each other,” says David Tilove, marketing director for the Columbus Blues Alliance. “I think I speak for the entire US blues community when I say that we are all very excited to come together and celebrate this year's challengers.”

Central Ohio blues or roots-based musicians are welcome to enter into one of three categories for the judged contest: bands, solo/duos and youth showcase. According to the press release, the Columbus Blues Challenge serves as a stepping stone for artists to compete in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, as participants need to have a local challenge win under their belt prior to entering that contest.

The Columbus Blues Alliance offers a $1,000 cash prize for the winner of the band category and $400 for the solo/duo category. A fundraiser, “Memphis or Bust,” will be held by the CBA to help musicians with their travel costs to Memphis.

Tilove says the Columbus Blues Challenge, which has been a staple in the central Ohio area since its inception in 2000, is important to the community due to it being the first step to compete on a national stage in Memphis.

He says the event will feel a little more special after having to cancel last year’s challenge.

“The International Blues Challenge connects us with other blues organizations across the country, and we definitely missed them last year,” Tilove says. “It will be great to be able to reconnect and see all the amazing challengers for this year.”

To enter the Columbus Blues Challenge, submit an application to columbusblues.com/challenge by Aug. 20. More details about the event and the application process can be found on the website.

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com