Columbus' best kept blues venue | The Music Room

Take a trip to one of Cbus’ best-kept secrets — The Music Room at the Market — located on the upper floor of the historic Market at Flint Station (225 Park Rd.). Bringing Nashville-style rounds to Columbus every weekend, the Music Room hosts local, Ohio natives and Nashville-based artists.

Settle in for each two-hour performance with food and drink table service while you listen to music spanning five genres: country, pop, folk, soul and blues. Guests are encouraged to keep conversation to a minimum to fully enjoy the experience. But don’t worry, there is always plenty of time to talk about each performer during each show’s short intermission.

Want to show off your musical chops? Check out The Music Room at the Market’s open mic night hosted by singer-songwriter Shiloh Hawkins on the last Thursday of every month. Starting at 7:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m., fearless singers, songwriters, poets and instrumentalists can sign up to take to the stage from 8-10 p.m. Performers are encouraged to bring their merch and network after the show.

For more information on show schedules and purchasing tickets for all of the Music Room’s performances, visit www.facebook.com/The-Music-Room-at-the-Market. For your ease though, here are some of the upcoming shows

Friday, June 14 is the All-Nashville Singer-Songwriter Round and features Sheridan Gates, Jared Anderson and Jenny Teator. Check out their bios below. Tickets are $15 and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

is the and features Sheridan Gates, Jared Anderson and Jenny Teator. Check out their bios below. Tickets are $15 and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15 is the Music Benefit for Heather . In 2017, Heather married and was diagnosed with cancer the following month. She underwent a double mastectomy and several treatments; she has been in and out of hospitals for the last year and a half. Her upcoming surgery is expensive, but this music-filled event plans on helping. Tickets are $10 at the door and kids are free, enjoy a basket auction, raffle and more.

is the . In 2017, Heather married and was diagnosed with cancer the following month. She underwent a double mastectomy and several treatments; she has been in and out of hospitals for the last year and a half. Her upcoming surgery is expensive, but this music-filled event plans on helping. Tickets are $10 at the door and kids are free, enjoy a basket auction, raffle and more. Saturday, June 29 is the Acoustic Singer-Songwriter Round featuring Ohio-based bluesy artists Muddy, Micah Kesselring and Kelly Zullow. Tickets are $15 and the stage lights up at 8:30 p.m.

About the All-Nashville Singer-Songwriter Artists

Be sure to get these rising artists’ autographs after their performance on Friday, June 14.

Sheridan Gates is a country pop singer-songwriter from New Jersey and marries her northern roots with her love for the south in her music, drawing inspiration from Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain and Sara Bareilles. With her song “Girl Like Me” earning her a spot in the finals of the 2017 Nash Next competition, Gates toured the country in 2018, releasing her self-titled EP in November of that year.

Hailing from Durham, North Carolina, Jared Anderson is a songwriter, performing artist and music producer. Creating music that blends folk, country and indie-pop, Anderson cites Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and John Mayer as some of his musical influences.

is a songwriter, performing artist and music producer. Creating music that blends folk, country and indie-pop, Anderson cites Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and John Mayer as some of his musical influences. A St. Louis native, Jenny Teator is an electric blues singer and guitarist who toured the country and performed at venues and festivals from The Viper Room in Los Angeles to the main stage at the 2018 Venice Blues Fest in Florida. Grace Potter and Susan Tedeschi are the inspiration for her music, and her debut single, “Surrender,” has surpassed 90,000 streams on Spotify.

About the Acoustic Singer-Songwriter Round Artists

Meet the musicians after the show on Saturday, June 29

Based out of Toledo, Muddy performs folk, pop and Southern rock ranging from originals to covers. Her newest and first full-length album, The Shakin’ Shivers, is a collaboration with her close friend and bandmate Ryan Mangold.

From Athens, the 25-year-old singer and songwriter Micah Kesselring has been performing blues music since the young age of 14. Recently, Kesselring made the finals at the 32nd International Blues Challenge in Memphis, placing in the top 10 out of nearly 300 acts worldwide.

Kelly Zullow is a Columbus native known for her bluesy vibes and skills on multiple instruments. Enjoy Zullow as she rocks the venue with her unique sound.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.