Concert coverage | Jake Miller @ Newport Music Hall

Jake Miller has been on his game for a long time now.

He appeared at Newport Music Hall in Columbus on Friday, May 3. The show was a great mark for those who have been following Miller's career since the beginning, back when the self-starting artist was just beginning his journey to stardom.

In May of 2011, Miller won the Samsun and T-Mobile Kick it With the Band talent competition, awarding him $35,000 and the opportunity to work with Youtube star Keenan Cahill. Shortly after, Miller continued to move up, opening for Mac Miller and performing with the likes of Flo Rida, Sean Kingston and Asher Roth during the Think Pink Rocks concert for breast cancer awareness.

In an industry where many talented artists are often lost among the millions, Miller stood out as a singer, songwriter, producer, rapper and multi-instrumentalist. He was quickly spotted by Warner Bros. Records and then traveled across the country to tour with Fifth Harmony.

But according to Forbes, Miller wasn't content with the amount of creative freedom he was being given. Going independent gave him the ability to control all of his musical creation, production and distribution. It seemed to be what he needed to find his own sound before partnering with Sony Music/RED MUSIC in 2018.

His newest EP, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is seen as an experimental, new sound for Miller. It's difficult to reflect how much an artist has grown and matured within six songs, but Miller has found a way to show that not only has he become confident in himself as an artist, but isn't afraid to try different sounds.

The EP incorporates Miller's classic upbeat bops and style, but surprising elements of 80s funk is infused within the tunes as well. He incorporated a live saxophone and choir on one track, something entirely new to his past music.

One of the most notable singles he's released is "WAIT FOR YOU" which was released in early 2019. The song oozes with 80s vibes but mixes with a modern twist. Like much of his music, the song is self-expressive and personal to real-life experiences.

Miller will be touring in the U.S. until June 20 and then is excited to continue growing and producing with his new partnership.

