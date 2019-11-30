CJO takes a nostalgic approach to its holiday concert

The holidays mean a lot to Columbus Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Byron Stripling. His life is deeply ingrained in music and whether that is performing or listening, it has a nostalgic power.

“It immediately transports me back to my childhood and thankfully I had a happy one,” Stripling says. “It brings me back and makes me thankful for what my parents gave me: the gift of music.”

Stripling recalls his home being filled with the sounds of Nat King Cole, Andy Williams and The Carpenters around the holidays. Although his mother has since passed and his father now has dementia, Stripling views the season as a window to the past.

“Music is the most powerful anchor in our lives, especially holiday music,” Stripling says. “They hear a song and you’re transported, especially if those feelings are positive. That’s what life is about, those experiences that we get, not the things we acquire.”

As Stripling came to the Columbus Jazz Orchestra in 2003, he wanted to figure out a way to provide that same type of experience to the city through the world of jazz.

Celebrating the Season

When he first pitched the idea of the holiday concert, Striping wanted to make sure everyone could be included, not just those who celebrate Christmas. He pieced together a show that is now a Columbus holiday tradition, inclusive for all audiences.

“What I have traditionally done is give a nod to all kinds of people and music they might be listening to during their holiday season,” Stripling says. “Whether that be Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or anything people may be celebrating.”

He says although the show is always holiday-oriented, it’s constantly changed over time. Each year, jazz musicians bring something new to the performance.

Home for the Holidays 2019

This year’s Home for the Holidays will run Dec. 4-8 at the Southern Theatre. Two renowned artists will be featured: Z.F. Taylor, a singer and Columbus native, along with Nikki Parrott, an Australian-born bassist and singer.

Stripling wants to connect those who are unfamiliar with jazz to recognizable songs.

“In our show, it’s all about tapping your foot. You’ll hear songs like ‘Jingle Bells’ or ‘O Holy Night’ put through the frame of jazz,” Stripling says. “After the holiday show, people end up becoming lifelong consumers of the CJO. It opens them up.”

Stripling highlights Christmas nostalgia every year to provide the perfect kickoff to the holiday season. He hopes to transport audiences and give them a memorable experience.

“Music is the most powerful anchor in our lives, especially holiday music. They hear a song and it transports them, especially if those feelings are positive,” Stripling says. “That’s what life is about, those experiences that we get, not the things that we acquire.”

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays

Southern Theatre

Wed. Dec. 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Thu, Dec. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 6, 8-10 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 7, 8-10 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 8, 3-5 p.m.

Rocco Falleti is an editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.