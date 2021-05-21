Carpe Diem String Quartet plays a new show

For those who missed live music over the course of the pandemic, Columbus’ own Carpe Diem String Quartet is bringing that excitement back to you.

Carpe Diem String Quartet premiered its latest venture, An American Story, on May 15. The show is an immersive deep dive into the topics of ancestry and immigration, allowing viewers to choose what happens next.

The show consists of four separate shows, with each of Carpe Diem’s four members composing a piece that tackles one of their ancestors and their journey to America. Animated by Janet Antich and supported by PNC Arts Alive, the free show is available on demand throughout the rest of May and June on its website.

Accompanying the show, each member wrote a blog describing their respective ancestor as well as how they created An American Story.

Second violinist Marisa Ishikawa dedicated her piece in the show to her grandfather, who came to America from Austria. Cellist Ariana Nelson shared details about her great-grandfather, who hailed from Russia. Both Ishikawa and Nelson were introduced to classical music through these family members.

Violist Korine Fujiwara discussed her Japanese grandfather before finding her way to her parents, and first violinist Charles Wetherbee traced back his roots to the first Wetherbee, John.

Ishikawa is overjoyed that she could bring this intimate tale of her and her fellow string quartet members’ respective families to life in a tangible, shareable way.

“An American Story is a project that is very close to all of our hearts,” says Ishikawa. “Seeing my ancestors brought to life musically and visually meant the world to me and I’m grateful to the quartet and to Janet for allowing me to honor my family in such a beautiful way.”

Though the show is free, and as Carpe Diem is a nonprofit, donations through PayPal are graciously accepted. In a time where live shows without severe restrictions simply aren’t possible, groups that rely on touring profits, like Carpe Diem, are thankful for every contribution.

For 16 years, Carpe Diem has become known for delivering stunning performances without breaking anyone’s bank. As the recipient of six Arts Alive Awards as well as five grants all from the PNC Foundation, Carpe Diem has dedicated itself to community engagement and expanding appreciation for chamber music.

Next up for the group is its Surprise Me! concert, slated for Saturday, June 12, at Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.