CAPA continues to celebrate 50 years

CAPA is celebrating a big birthday this year – the fabulous 50. Though the arts organization has become a staple in Columbus, CAPA never intended on growing into what it is today.

The non-profit’s origin story is nothing short of heroic. It begins with the historic Ohio Theatre. The beautifully constructed theater was bustling during World War II, offering a small escape for people during a time that felt so dark. Guests loved the luxurious fantasy feel, double features and live music from Roger Garrett on the organ dubbed Mighty Morton.

But in the late 1940s, things began to change. Television became more accessible, digging a divet in the theater’s usually high attendance rate. Garrett joined the Army, so Mighty Morton fell silent. Finally, the theater closed, showing its final film, Play Dirty with Michael Caine. The theater’s future only got grimmer when a local development company laid out plans to replace it with an office building.

The community saw this and refused to let it happen. Newly formed CAPA rallied to save the now historic landmark, the Ohio Theatre. Once enough money was raised to save it from destruction, it immediately began presenting shows and performances under CAPA’s management.

In 1986 the Southern Theatre was donated to CAPA and the Palace Theatre joined several years later. Since then, CAPA has taken on the management of seven additional theaters.

In 2009, disaster struck when city budget cuts left the Festival Latino in danger of being dropped altogether. Once again, CAPA swooped in and rescued yet another staple of the Columbus arts scene and took on production of the event. It’s now a highly anticipated festival, full of rich culture, music, fashion, dance and, of course, food.

CAPA celebrated its 50 years all summer with a full schedule of birthday events. The 50th Anniversary Celebration Gala was thrown on May 18 for sponsors and invitees; a kind of thank you to all who have donated and supported CAPA over the years. Special guest and Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr. performed, capping off a perfectly theatrical night.

A perfect way for Columbus arts lovers to celebrate CAPA’s anniversary was the Summer Movie Series – 50th Anniversary Edition. The series has been around since the beginning of CAPA, making it the longest-running classic film series in America.

“We wanted to make sure to include an event that the community can partake in this year,” says Chad Whittington, president and CEO of CAPA.

This year, CAPA offered 50 cent tickets to opening weekend and select showings. Viewers could enjoy a mix of classic film favorites and even witness a silent film with live musical accompaniment on the “Mighty Morton” theater organ.

So, what are the next 50 years going to look like? While we may not be able to look that far ahead, CAPA does have exciting plans for the near future. Twisted 3 is a Columbus experience like no other, with four performing arts organizations coming together for a night on stage. BalletMet, CAPA, Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Opera Columbus will unite for a memorable celebration of the performing arts.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.