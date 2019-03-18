Bluegrass band Punch Brothers are heading to C-bus!

Let’s be real, hearing the sweet tunes of bluegrass music on late-night NPR is pretty wonderful. From knee-slapping beats to calming rhythms, the genre can captivate a diverse bunch of music lovers for its nostalgic yet (sometimes) modern sound.

Enjoy the next level of bluegrass music Wednesday, March 20 at the Southern Theatre as the bluegrass virtuosos Punch Brothers take the stage at 8 p.m.

Fun Facts Based off the fact that they all have last names, you were probably able to infer that they’re not biological brothers. And they’re not even stepbrothers. The name actually comes from a Mark Twain tale where a traveler is unable to anything when a lively tune starts playing.



2018 All Ashore album won Best Folk Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.



The band formed in 2006 after an interesting turn of events. Knowing each other before, all the members got together to catch up and – as mandolinist Chris Thile says – talk about their personally failed relationships. With hearts broken, the group decided to unite and formed Punch Brothers.



Consisting of mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher, the fivesome has received positive reviews from notable publications.

"With enthusiasm and experimentation, Punch Brothers take bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart." – The Washington Post

"The genius… is the artistry with which they mix bluegrass, roots, rock, pop, jazz, and classical to create a unique, contemporary sound." – Rolling Stone.

Sources confirmed, this should be a stellar show.

The Newest Album

Released in 2018, All Ashore is the group’s latest album that “has an appealingly relaxed virtuosity to it, self-assured but never a showy” vide.

The album was created with the listener in mind – connected themes, continuous stories and seamless transitions from one song to the next.

Expect to hear several songs from All Ashore, the fifth addition to the Punch Brothers’ recorded albums.

Ticket Info

Being a one-night-only show, tickets are going fast. Reserve your seats and purchase tickets online at www.capa.com/events/detail/punch-brothers, in person at the CAPA Ticket Center, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.