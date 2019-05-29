2019 sizzlin' summer concert series in Columbus

Summertime sounds are about to fill the Columbus air and residents can look forward to a full calendar of weekend performing arts and entertainment events. For these local organizations, the summer months signal that it’s time to bring the musical and theatrical heat to the city.

Fridays at 8 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Maurice Hines Sings Nat King Cole & Sinatra, July 12

Dave Powers & Friends, July 26

Smooth Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with Nelson Rangell, Aug. 2

Soul Jam: From James Brown to Sam Cooke with Michael “Big Mike” Lynche, Aug. 9

Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Kool and the Gang, June 14

Jefferson Starship, June 15

The Music of Pink Floyd, June 22

Patriotic Pops, June 29

Latin Explosion featuring Tito Puente Jr. and Jon Secada, July 6

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx, July 13

The Spinners, July 20

The Ohio State University Marching Band, July 26, 27

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival

Creekside District, Gahanna

The Mighty Troubadoors, June 15

John Scofield’s Combo 66, June 15

MojoFlo, June 16

Dublin Arts Council’s Sundays at Scioto

Sunday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m., Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Rd., Dublin

Ball in the House, June 9

Heidi Burson, June 16

The Byrne Brothers, June 23

Porter & Sayles, June 30

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, July 7

Mike Nash & the Southern Drawl Band, July 14

Honey and Blue, July 21

The Labra Brothers, July 28

Fifth Annual Gnarbeque Music + Arts Festival

July 6, noon, Woodland’s Backyard, 668 Grandview Ave.

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons 2019 Concert Events

Free Thursday concerts from 5:30-11 p.m., Columbus Commons

The Suffers and Doc Robinson, July 11

MojoFlo and Funk Worthy, July 18

Popgun and Honey and Blue, July 25

Floorwalkers and Spikedrivers, Aug. 1

The Navigators, Aug. 3

Lancaster Festival

July 17-27, Lancaster, various locations

Sara Evans, July 20

Bluffet – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, July 24

KANSAS, July 27

LIVE @ Polaris

Thursdays from 6:45-9:15 p.m., located outside in the Polaris Lifestyle Center

Conspiracy, June 13

SWAGG, June 20

The Reaganomics, June 27

23 Southbound, July 11

Rockhouse, July 18

Rock This Way, July 25

The McCartney Project, Aug. 1

The Reaganomics, Aug. 8

Buzzard King, Aug. 15

Conspiracy, Aug. 22

Summer Sizzle Concert Series

June 1, 7-8:30 p.m., George Edge Music Park on Broadway, Grove City

Endless Recess, June 1

Marquis66, June 7

Ladies of Longford, June 21

Westerville Music & Arts Festival

July 13-14, Heritage Park, Westerville

