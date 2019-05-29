2019 sizzlin' summer concert series in Columbus

Summertime sounds are about to fill the Columbus air and residents can look forward to a full calendar of weekend performing arts and entertainment events. For these local organizations, the summer months signal that it’s time to bring the musical and theatrical heat to the city.
Fridays at 8 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
- Maurice Hines Sings Nat King Cole & Sinatra, July 12
- Dave Powers & Friends, July 26
- Smooth Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with Nelson Rangell, Aug. 2
- Soul Jam: From James Brown to Sam Cooke with Michael “Big Mike” Lynche, Aug. 9
Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops
Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Kool and the Gang, June 14
- Jefferson Starship, June 15
- The Music of Pink Floyd, June 22
- Patriotic Pops, June 29
- Latin Explosion featuring Tito Puente Jr. and Jon Secada, July 6
- Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx, July 13
- The Spinners, July 20
- The Ohio State University Marching Band, July 26, 27
Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival
For a full list of performers, visit www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com
Creekside District, Gahanna
- The Mighty Troubadoors, June 15
- John Scofield’s Combo 66, June 15
- MojoFlo, June 16
Dublin Arts Council’s Sundays at Scioto
Sunday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m., Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Rd., Dublin
- Ball in the House, June 9
- Heidi Burson, June 16
- The Byrne Brothers, June 23
- Porter & Sayles, June 30
- Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, July 7
- Mike Nash & the Southern Drawl Band, July 14
- Honey and Blue, July 21
- The Labra Brothers, July 28
Fifth Annual Gnarbeque Music + Arts Festival
July 6, noon, Woodland’s Backyard, 668 Grandview Ave.
John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons 2019 Concert Events
Free Thursday concerts from 5:30-11 p.m., Columbus Commons
- The Suffers and Doc Robinson, July 11
- MojoFlo and Funk Worthy, July 18
- Popgun and Honey and Blue, July 25
- Floorwalkers and Spikedrivers, Aug. 1
- The Navigators, Aug. 3
Lancaster Festival
July 17-27, Lancaster, various locations
- Sara Evans, July 20
- Bluffet – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, July 24
- KANSAS, July 27
LIVE @ Polaris
Thursdays from 6:45-9:15 p.m., located outside in the Polaris Lifestyle Center
- Conspiracy, June 13
- SWAGG, June 20
- The Reaganomics, June 27
- 23 Southbound, July 11
- Rockhouse, July 18
- Rock This Way, July 25
- The McCartney Project, Aug. 1
- The Reaganomics, Aug. 8
- Buzzard King, Aug. 15
- Conspiracy, Aug. 22
Summer Sizzle Concert Series
June 1, 7-8:30 p.m., George Edge Music Park on Broadway, Grove City
- Endless Recess, June 1
- Marquis66, June 7
- Ladies of Longford, June 21
Westerville Music & Arts Festival
July 13-14, Heritage Park, Westerville
Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.