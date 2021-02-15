Nominations for Best of the 'Bus 2021 | OPEN!

It's our favorite time of the year!
Your opinion matters: nominations for CityScene's 2021 Best of the 'Bus Awards are officially open! Give your favorite restaurant, philanthropic organization, coffee shop or Columbus face your support.
And there's lots new to see this year First, we've added a Home & More category for the best remodelers, handymen and more. You'll also find new awards such as Best TV Binge, Best Online Shopping and Best Curbside Carry-Out.
Nominate your favorites in each category. Simply click and vote -- it's easy!
- People & Philanthropy
- Health & Fitness
- Eat & Drink
- Visual & Performing Arts
- Experiences & Style
- Home & More
Below are the categories listed in the survey. As always, it's not required to answer every category but we WANT your input.
We'll see your nominations, so it's not necessary to fill the sheet out daily with your favorite picks. As for voting, that's a different story.
Nominations remain open until March 15 and voting will start shortly after. Like and follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram) to stay up to date on everything Best of the 'Bus 2021.
Need some ideas? Check out the 2020 winners!
2021 Groups and Categories
2020 Best of the 'Bus Best Face of Columbus
People & Philanthropy
Best Face of Columbus
Best Virtual Charity Event
Best Volunteer Experience
Health & Fitness
Best Fitness Classes
Best Nature Trails
Best Virtual Fitness Event
Eat & Drink
Best New Restaurant
Best Curbside Carry-Out
Best Hometown Product
Best Coffee
2019 Best of the 'Bus Best Coffeehouse winner
Best Pizza
Best Steak
Best Bakery
Best Ice Cream
Best Outdoor Dining
Best Food Truck
Best Brewery
Best Winery
Best Retail Wine Selection
Best Retail Beer Selection
Visual & Performing Arts
Best Urban Art Gallery
Best Suburban Art Gallery
Best Public Art Display
Best Theatre Troupe
2020 Best of the 'Bus Best Public Art Display winner The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Best Dance Troupe
Best Local Musician
Best Drive in Movies Venue
Best 2020-21 Virtual Arts Performance
Best 2020-21 Drive-In Concert
Experiences & Style
Best Farmers’ Market Experience
Best Salon
Best Jewelry Store
Best Weekend Getaway
Best Online Shopping
2019 Best of the 'Bus Best Farmers' Market Worthington Farmers' Market
Best Place to Gamble
Best TV Binge
Best Book
Best Carryout
Home & More
Best Builder
Best Remodeling Company
Best Handyman Company
Best Landscape Company
Best Roofing Company
Best HVAC Company
Best Moving Company
Best Window Company
Best Plumbing
Best Credit Union
Best Bank
Best Financial Advisory Firm
Best Realty Company
Best Senior Living Community
Best Auto Dealer