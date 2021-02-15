Nominations for Best of the 'Bus 2021 | OPEN!

It's our favorite time of the year!

Your opinion matters: nominations for CityScene's 2021 Best of the 'Bus Awards are officially open! Give your favorite restaurant, philanthropic organization, coffee shop or Columbus face your support.

And there's lots new to see this year First, we've added a Home & More category for the best remodelers, handymen and more. You'll also find new awards such as Best TV Binge, Best Online Shopping and Best Curbside Carry-Out.

Nominate your favorites in each category. Simply click and vote -- it's easy!

Below are the categories listed in the survey. As always, it's not required to answer every category but we WANT your input.

We'll see your nominations, so it's not necessary to fill the sheet out daily with your favorite picks. As for voting, that's a different story.

Nominations remain open until March 15 and voting will start shortly after. Like and follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram) to stay up to date on everything Best of the 'Bus 2021.

2021 Groups and Categories

2020 Best of the 'Bus Best Face of Columbus

People & Philanthropy

Best Face of Columbus

Best Virtual Charity Event

Best Volunteer Experience

Health & Fitness

Best Fitness Classes

Best Nature Trails

Best Virtual Fitness Event

Eat & Drink

Best New Restaurant

Best Curbside Carry-Out

Best Hometown Product

Best Coffee

2019 Best of the 'Bus Best Coffeehouse winner

Best Pizza

Best Steak

Best Bakery

Best Ice Cream

Best Outdoor Dining

Best Food Truck

Best Brewery

Best Winery

Best Retail Wine Selection

Best Retail Beer Selection

Visual & Performing Arts

Best Urban Art Gallery

Best Suburban Art Gallery

Best Public Art Display

Best Theatre Troupe

2020 Best of the 'Bus Best Public Art Display winner The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Best Dance Troupe

Best Local Musician

Best Drive in Movies Venue

Best 2020-21 Virtual Arts Performance

Best 2020-21 Drive-In Concert

Experiences & Style

Best Farmers’ Market Experience

Best Salon

Best Jewelry Store

Best Weekend Getaway

Best Online Shopping

2019 Best of the 'Bus Best Farmers' Market Worthington Farmers' Market

Best Place to Gamble

Best TV Binge

Best Book

Best Carryout

Home & More

Best Builder

Best Remodeling Company

Best Handyman Company

Best Landscape Company

Best Roofing Company

Best HVAC Company

Best Moving Company

Best Window Company

Best Plumbing

Best Credit Union

Best Bank

Best Financial Advisory Firm

Best Realty Company

Best Senior Living Community

Best Auto Dealer