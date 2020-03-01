Nominations for Best of the 'Bus 2020 | OPEN!

It's that time already?!

Need a break from all the 2020 election? Let your voice be heard as nominations for CityScene's 2020 Best of the 'Bus Awards is open!

We've made it even easier this year by grouping the categories. Just interested in nominating a restaurant for Best New Restaurant? Click the Eat & Drink group.

Amongst the six groups, there is a total of 45 categories, so we highly encourage readers to click each group and explore. Check out the Experience & Style group to pitch a category!

Click below to nominate!

Below are the categories listed in the survey. As always, it's not required to answer every category but we WANT your input.

We'll see your nominations, so it's not necessary to fill the sheet out daily with your favorite picks. As for voting, that's a different story.

Nominations remain open until April 1 and voting will start shortly after.

Need some ideas? Check out the 2019 winners!

2020 Groups and Categories

People & Philanthropy

Best Face of Columbus

Best Charitable Gala

Best Volunteer Experience

Health & Fitness

Best Fitness Center or Studio

Best Nature Trails

Best Fitness Event

Eat & Drink

Best New Restaurant

Best Hometown Product

Best Coffee Shop

Best Local Pizzeria

Best Steakhouse

Best Bakery

Best Brunch

Best Happy Hour

Best Catering

Best Outdoor Dining

Best Food Truck Menu

Best Healthy Dining

Best Brewery

Best Winery

Best Retail Wine Selection

Best Retail Beer Selection

Visual & Performing Arts

Best New Exhibit

Best Urban Art Gallery

Best Suburban Art Gallery

Best Public Art Display

Best Theatre Troupe

Best Dance Troupe

Best Local Musician

Best Venue (big and small internally)

Best 2019-20 Arts Performance

Best 2019-20 Concert

Festivals & Series

Best Summer Concert Series

Best Ethnic Festival

Best Suburban Festival

Best Columbus Festival

Best Sporting Event Experience

Best Drink Themed Festival

Best Food Themed Festival

Experiences & Style