Nominations for Best of the 'Bus 2020 | OPEN!

It's that time already?!
Need a break from all the 2020 election? Let your voice be heard as nominations for CityScene's 2020 Best of the 'Bus Awards is open!
We've made it even easier this year by grouping the categories. Just interested in nominating a restaurant for Best New Restaurant? Click the Eat & Drink group.
Amongst the six groups, there is a total of 45 categories, so we highly encourage readers to click each group and explore. Check out the Experience & Style group to pitch a category!
Click below to nominate!
- People & Philanthropy
- Health & Fitness
- Eat & Drink
- Visual & Performing Arts
- Festivals & Series
- Experiences & Style (click this one to pitch a category along with an appropriate nominee for our consideration)
Below are the categories listed in the survey. As always, it's not required to answer every category but we WANT your input.
We'll see your nominations, so it's not necessary to fill the sheet out daily with your favorite picks. As for voting, that's a different story.
Nominations remain open until April 1 and voting will start shortly after. Like and follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram) to stay up to date on everything Best of the 'Bus 2020.
Need some ideas? Check out the 2019 winners!
2020 Groups and Categories
People & Philanthropy
- Best Face of Columbus
- Best Charitable Gala
- Best Volunteer Experience
Health & Fitness
- Best Fitness Center or Studio
- Best Nature Trails
- Best Fitness Event
Eat & Drink
- Best New Restaurant
- Best Hometown Product
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best Local Pizzeria
- Best Steakhouse
- Best Bakery
- Best Brunch
- Best Happy Hour
- Best Catering
- Best Outdoor Dining
- Best Food Truck Menu
- Best Healthy Dining
- Best Brewery
- Best Winery
- Best Retail Wine Selection
- Best Retail Beer Selection
Visual & Performing Arts
- Best New Exhibit
- Best Urban Art Gallery
- Best Suburban Art Gallery
- Best Public Art Display
- Best Theatre Troupe
- Best Dance Troupe
- Best Local Musician
- Best Venue (big and small internally)
- Best 2019-20 Arts Performance
- Best 2019-20 Concert
Festivals & Series
- Best Summer Concert Series
- Best Ethnic Festival
- Best Suburban Festival
- Best Columbus Festival
- Best Sporting Event Experience
- Best Drink Themed Festival
- Best Food Themed Festival
Experiences & Style
- Best Farmers’ Market Experience
- Best Local Tour
- Best Spot to Spend NYE
- Best Weekend Getaway
- Best Boutique
- Best Fashion Event